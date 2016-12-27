Friday, Dec. 30

LOL!

JIM BREUER

Hard to believe it’s been close to 20 years since this actor-comedian starred on “Saturday Night Live,” cracking everyone up with his loony Goat Boy character and dead-on impersonation of Joe Pesci. Breuer, who also co-wrote and starred alongside his good friend Dave Chappelle in the cult stoner classic film “Half Baked,” performs four shows of stand-up.

Details: 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, and 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, at the Palm Beach Improv, 550 S. Rosemary Ave., Ste. 250, West Palm Beach; 561-833-1812 or www.palmbeachimprov.com; $27.

BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES

GAVIN CREEL

Hilarious and musically gifted performer – who received the 2014 Olivier Award for his starring role as Elder Price “The Book of Mormon,” as well as two Tony Award nominations for “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and “Hair,” and who will be seen in the upcoming production of “Hello, Dolly” opposite Bette Midler – shoots the breeze, dishes the dirt and belts out classic Broadway songs with good friend and host Seth Rudetsky

Details: 8:19 p.m. Friday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $37-$123.

CRUNK IT UP

LIL WAYNE

Grammy-winning New Orleans hip-hop king steps behind the decks for New Year’s Week to bust out hits from his upcoming 12th studio album “Tha Carter V” including “Believe Me,” “Krazy” and “Grindin’,” plus fan faves including “Lollipop,” “A Milli” and “Got Money.”

Details: 11 p.m. Friday at LIV Nightclub, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.flavorus.com; $40.

Saturday, Jan. 1

FORT LAUDERDALE ORANGE BOWL

DOWNTOWN COUNTDOWN

The whole family can party like it’s 2017 with live music by Fleetwood Mac tribute band Crystal Dreams and funk-Top 40 band Pocket Change, plus a DJ and a Kids Zone featuring bounce houses, slides, face painting, games, contests, line dancing and free caricatures. For the tiny set, there’s an early countdown at 7 p.m. in addition to the usual midnight one. The midnight countdown will feature a spectacular illuminated anchor, which weighs more than 700 pounds and features close to 12,000 LED lights, and will descend from 100 feet in the air as the final seconds of 2016 tick down .

Details: 3:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday at SW 2nd Street and SW 5th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale; 954-828-5363 or www.fortlauderdale.gov; free.

The Roots have been performing for almost three decades. Mark Seliger/NBC

HIP-HOP HOORAY!

THE ROOTS

Grammy-winning Philly hip-hop/soul/rock/funk band The Roots – which is Jimmy Fallon’s house band on “The Tonight Show” and is led by drummer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and MC Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter – performs a typically unpredictable, exhilarating concert.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; $50-$575.

Carl Juste

Mr. 305

PITBULL’S NEW YEAR’S EVE REVOLUTION

You’ve seen it on FOX – now see it in person. Miami’s favorite party rapper does his best to turn Bayfront Park into the Magic City’s tropical version of Times Square with a star-studded celebration featuring hosts Pitbull (“I Know You Want Me [Calle Ocho],” “Timber,” “Give Me Everything”) and Queen Latifah, plus a staggering list of special guests, including Snoop Dogg, Salt-N-Pepa, Young MC, Biz Markie, Tone-Loc, Rob Base, Naughty By Nature and Coolio.

Details: 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550 or www.bayfrontparkmiami.com; free.

NEW YEAR’S EVE JAM

ZACH DEPUTY

Multi-instrumentalist from Savannah, Ga. – whose sound involves the “looping” of many elements, including bass, guitar, beat-boxing and traditional drum sounds – brings his unique style that he labels “island-infused, drum ‘n’ bass gospel ninja soul.”

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; www.cultureroom.net; $15.

Justin Bieber

POOLSIDE SHOW

JUSTIN BIEBER

Pop prince performs an electric New Year’s Eve show featuring hits including “One Time,” “Baby,” “Never Say Never,” “Boyfriend,“ “As Long As You Love Me,” “Beauty and a Beat,” “All Around the World,” “Where Are U Now?” and more recent smashes “Love Yourself,” “Sorry” and “What Do You Mean?”

Details: 9 p.m. Saturday at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.fontainebleau.com/nye; tickets start at $350 – all packages include premium open bar till midnight.

Willy Chirino

CUBAN LEGEND

WILLY CHIRINO

Salsa and meringue master and “Miami sound” pioneer, who received a Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014, performs selections from his 40-year career.

Details: Doors open at 9 p.m. Saturday, concert at 11 p.m., at Miccosukee Gaming & Resort, Krome Avenue and 8th Street, Miami; www.miccosukee.com; $50-$300 (meet & greet VIP).

Eliot J. Schechter

THE PIANO MAN

BILLY JOEL

Get into a New York state of mind this New Year’s Eve as one of the world’s greatest singer-songwriters returns to South Florida to usher in 2017 with timeless classics including “Movin’ Out,” “My Life,” “Just the Way You Are,” “Only the Good Die Young,” “New York State of Mind,” “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant,” “Big Shot,” “Honesty,” “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me,” “The Longest Time,” “Don’t Ask Me Why” and, of course, “Piano Man.”

Details: 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; Ticketmaster; $49.50-$159.50.

CLASSIC ROCK LEGENDS

KANSAS

Ring in the New Year with prog-rock hits such as the anthemic “Carry On Wayward Son,” the poignant ballad “Dust in the Wind” and the lively “Point of Know Return,” plus tracks from Kansas’ 15th studio album, “The Prelude Implicit.”

Details: Doors open at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Mardi Gras Casino, 831 N. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; 954-924-3200 or www.mardigrascasinofl.com; $20-$60.

Sunday, Jan. 2

DJ Tracy Young. Tomas Loewy

NEW YEAR’S TRADITION

TRACY YOUNG

Miami’s beloved house-music queen – who can count none other than Madonna, Britney Spears and Lady Gaga among her many famous fans – will be back in the Magic City to celebrate New Year’s Day for her annual “Genesis” party, presented by Michael Tronn, kicking off at 8 a.m.

Details: 8 a.m. Sunday at Revolution Live, 200 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.jointherevolution.net; $40, $90 VIP.

“SOMETHING BIG 2017”

YOGA JOURNEY

Kick off the New Year in a healthy way with this free outdoor, all-ages, live-music yoga class led by Leslie Glickman and the Yoga Journey Team, and feel the vibration of more than 1,000 people practicing together.

Details: 10 a.m. Sunday at Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; www.myboca.us; free.

Next Week

LET’S TALK ABOUT SEX

RUTH WESTHEIMER

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to bring more love into your life, Dr. Ruth can help. The renowned sex-talk pioneer participates in a colorful dialogue with Steven Caras, covering everything you may still need to know about sex.

Details: 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Gimelstob Ballroom in the Cohen Pavilion, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org; $89, includes lunch prepared by Catering by The Breakers.

free for all

JAZZ AT MOCA

8-9:30 P.M. FRIDAY: Sit back and enjoy the Miami Big Sound Orchestra, an incredible 18-piece band that combines 21st Century big band jazz with Afro-Cuban and Brazilian music, funk and soul; Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; www.mocanomi.org.