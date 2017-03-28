You thought March was busy? Welcome to April in Miami.
Weather’s getting a little warmer but that doesn’t stop the event machine in Miami, you’ll need this jam-packed calendar to plan out your month.
1. O, Miami Poetry Festival
It’s National Poetry Month so only fitting that the O, Miami Poetry Festival takes place with activations throughout the city the entire month. The idea is to bring poetry to every corner of the Magic City like Gramps Bar and The Corner Bar in Wynwood and a field day competition at Coral Reef Park. Link’s got all the deets.
2. River Day Festival
You can also kick off the month at River Day Festival April 1, now in its 21st year of celebrating the waterway that cuts through Downtown Miami. From 1-6 p.m. Lummus Park will be the site for boat rides, kids’ activities, live music and historic re-enactments.
3. Sprung! Beer Festival
Love a good beer? Have a need to know what the latest craft brews are? Get yourself to the RC Cola Plant in Wynwood for the Sprung! Festival, also on April 1. More than 300 beers, craft or otherwise, will be poured for sampling from 2:30-7 p.m. Live music and culinary demonstrations round out the day.
4. Locales Festival by Chef James
The music’s the highlight at the Locales Festival by Chef James April 2 at Bayside Marketplace, with headliners Fat Joe and Alexis y Fido. Joining them are 10 other performers including local faves Locos Por Juana and Spam All-Stars along with DJs Lolo and Mr. Pauer. A beer garden, celebrity cooking competition, student short film screenings, visual arts tent, fashion show, sports zone and fireworks display will keep you there all day.
5. Hispanicize
Nearly 3,000 Hispanics from around the country converge in Miami from April 3-6 for Hispanicize. Journalists, small business owners, authors, artists, bloggers, even Los Pichy Boys, producers of Hispanic parody videos will be there. Discover the latest products, technologies, films and books. Various venues around Miami.
6. Miami Beach Gay Pride
Comedian, television host and author Ross Matthews (he’s part of the E! Entertainment Team covering Awards season pre-shows), host Miami Beach Gay Pride events April 7-9 throughout Miami Beach and Miami. They’ll raise the Rainbow Flag at City Hall on opening day then host a two-day festival, parade and an evening lighting ceremony to honor victims of the Pulse Club tragedy in Orlando. Various venues.
7. Tortuga Music Festival
The Tortuga Music Festival takes over Fort Lauderdale Beach Park for three days April 7-9 with a mash-up of performers starting at 1 p.m. each day. Award-winning, chart-topping country singers Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney and Alan Jackson are on the bill, as are Darius Rucker (former lead singer of Hootie & The Blowfish), Dustin Lynch and Chris Stapleton. Nelly, DJ Bad Ash and Marcus King Band are also hitting the stage, along with plenty of others. The underlying focus of the festival though is spreading the important message of ocean conservation.
8. Spring Garden Festival and Plant Sale
For 38 years Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden has been the site of the Spring Garden Festival and Plant Sale. It happens on April 8 and 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is the ideal opportunity to pick up tips for summer gardening, learn about butterfly gardening, a springtime tea party and lessons for kids on what parts of vegetables they’re eating at KidWay! Cycad Circle.
9. Transatlantic Festival
There’s no shortage of beachfront music festivals and the Transatlantic Festival is in North Beach at the Bandshell from April 21-22. Hosted by The Rhythm Foundation, the vibe is world music and day one kicks off with A.C.H.E. with Oscar G. and Oba Frank Lords, Katiashe, Los Herederos and spinning will be DJ Lazaro Casanova. Day 2’s billed as the Afro Roots World Music Festival with Symbi Roots, Vieux Farka Toure and Sinkane providing the percussion heavy tunes. Blackbird Ordinary will provide the cocktails for sale to go with the vegan and British pub fare. Starts at 6 p.m. each day.
10. Rum Renaissance Festival
Probably a good idea to have a hearty meal before heading to the Rum Renaissance Festival April 22-23. That’s because the amount of rum brands for sampling is staggering. Try American, Puerto Rican, Cuban and spiced rums from the Caribbean including Barbados and Jamaica and even some sangria. If you need a break, go learn about rum and chocolate or the history of tiki in the Big Easy and Spain. 1-6 p.m each day at DoubleTree Miami Airport Hotel and Convention Center.
11. Redland Blues & Barbecue Festival
Blues music and barbecue go great together so Fruit & Spice Park is hosting the Redland Blues & Barbecue Festival April 22 and 23. Dickson Smokehouse, Pig in or Pig Out with barbecue master Tim Reynolds and others will be grilling and the Jay Blues Band, PJ Aviles and the Wynwoods perform. And don’t miss the Homestead Miami Speedway display showcasing their cars as well as the classic car show. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
12. Miami Bash 2017
DJs Alex Sensation and Jammin’ Johnny Caride join force at the decks to headline the Miami Bash 2017 on April 23 at the American Airlines Arena at 7 p.m. The rest of the star-studded line-up features Gente de Zona, Don Omar, Farruko and De La Ghetto, among others.
13. The Miami International Jazz Festival
Seeking a mellower sound then The Miami International Jazz Festival from April 27-29 is tailor-made for you. Jazz singer Wendy Pedersen kicks off the Festival Thursday with two shows at 8 and 9:30 p.m. at The Epic Hotel, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way in Downtown Miami. Friday’s 8 p.m. show features Conjunto Impacto, Medeiros and Yorgis Goiricelaya & Elegance Project at Manuel Artime Theater at 900 SW 1 St., Miami. The Dillard Center for the Arts Jazz Ensemble and jazz trio of Sosa, Fresu and Gurtu close it out at 8 p.m. at FIU, 10910 SW 17 St., Miami.