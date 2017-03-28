You thought March was busy? Welcome to April in Miami.



From L to R: Manny Ruiz – CEO of Hispanicize; Cessie Cerrato – PR Director of Palace Resorts Global; Simon Gomez – Contributor (Influencer of the Year); Vanessa James; Jill Strada – Program Director of WFLC-Miami- CoxMedia Group; John Yearwood – World Editor for the Miami Herald.

Nearly 3,000 Hispanics from around the country converge in Miami from April 3-6 for Hispanicize. Journalists, small business owners, authors, artists, bloggers, even Los Pichy Boys, producers of Hispanic parody videos will be there. Discover the latest products, technologies, films and books. Various venues around Miami.