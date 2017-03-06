Dance your way through Little Havana at Calle Ocho Street Festival

Who will be crowned king of the Cuban Sandwich Smackdown this year?



Yes, it’s a given that Calle Ocho has plenty of places to grab a good Cuban sandwich but this smackdown takes it to a whole other level. Chefs from Orlando, Tampa and Miami compete for the coveted crown of Best Cuban Sandwich in Miami and South Florida. Chefs from Cuban Guys, Sergio’s, The Cuban Press and El Cubanito Subs will be stacking the pork, ham and Swiss cheese high on that Cuban bread and will have some tricks up their sleeves to make their sandwich the most unique. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., SW 8 St. and 22 Ave.