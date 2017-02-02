This is what Miami creatives are doing in February

January has come and gone, but Miami is only getting better. The new year is off to a vibrant start in the city with ground-breaking projects underway. February is festival season, featuring music, film, and arts conferences for curious creatives. Take a look at what we’ve earmarked for your upcoming social calendar:

Wednesday, Feb. 1

KYI: Ladies Night with Afrobeta: Kill Your Idol is bringing the cool back to ladies night with some of the best local bands and DJs. Swing by for Afrobeta and resident DJs, Andrea Joy Rifice and Culture Prophet.

Where: Kill Your Idol – 222 Espanola Way

Time: 10 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Tickets: Free

Thursday, Feb. 2

Love Burn: Official Burning Man in Miami on the beach. Is there really anything else that needs to be said? Get organized and show fellow burners old and new how it’s done. Come dressed as a vintage video game character and get ready to play on the Love Burn Interactive App during the event. Gain points, level up, and play against friends to win The Love Burn.

Where: Historic Virginia Key Park.

When: February 2nd – 6th.

Time: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Tickets: Free w/ RSVP

Kurt Vile & The Violators: From lo-fi roots and compulsive recording, this fuzzy Philly songwriter grew a huge body of strong and constantly evolving solo work. Catch him at the Bandshell this upcoming February for a show you won’t want to miss.

Where: The North Beach Bandshell – 7272 Collins Ave.

Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tickets: Snag ’em here

RIA Live at Bunbury: The beautiful RIA is heading back to Berlin after a short stopover in Miami. Check out her last performance in the city before she goes at the intimate and charming Argentinian hangout.

Where: Bunbury Miami – 2200 NE 2nd Ave.

Time: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Tickets: Free

Friday, Feb. 3

Friday Night at The Fountain: Trek down to Normandy Fountain in North Beach for a free live musical entertainment on the first Friday of every month. Chloe Dolandis performs while food and beverages from neighborhood businesses will be for sale. Gather around with neighbors and friends as you listen to great tunes, take a walk around the square and check out the great restaurants that North Beach has to offer.

Where: Normandy Village Fountain.

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Tickets: Free

Saturday, Feb. 4

FilmGate Interactive Media Festival: A global interactive media festival, where highly engaged experience designers, content creators and big thinkers, who are shaping the future of media, meet every year to learn about new tools, techniques and technologies in the industry.

Where: UM School of Communication – 5100 Brunson Drive.

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tickets: Snag em here.

Wigwood 2017: WIGWOOD is an annual festival featuring all types of queer performances, Drag kings and queens, bands, vendors, DJs and lectures. Celebrate Miami’s emerging queer scene and discover some of the most vibrant performances around.

Where: Gramps – 176 NW 24th ST.

Time: 11 a.m.

Tickets: Snag em here

A Mid-Winter’s Funk Fantasy: Legendary bandleader, trombonist and author Fred Wesley is one of the forefathers of funk who still is setting the standard with his jazz-funk band The New JBs. As music director for James Brown and the JBs, arranger for P-Funk and one third of the amazing JB Horns, he secured his place in funk history forever and is coming to Miami for one night.

Where: North Beach Bandshell.

Time: 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Tickets: Snag em here

Tuesday, Feb. 7

International Noise Conference: The noisiest collection of sounds returns to Churchill’s once again featuring a lineup of unique artists like Jellyfish Brothers, SQUID SQUAD, Pooor Grrrl, FTMF, Noface and many many more.

Where: Churchill’s Pub – 5501 NE 2nd Ave.

Time: 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tickets: Free