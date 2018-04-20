We know 4/20 gives you the munchies. These restaurants have your food deals

C.W. GRIFFIN/HERALD STAFF–MIAMI– This night exterior shot is of Churchill’s an old English style Pub that caters to the punk crowd and is located on NE 2nd Ave in Miami.

Catch some live performances by ¡Mayday!, Otto Von Schirarch, Komakozie, Strange Bass and more on the patio at the iconic Churchill’s Pub. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20.