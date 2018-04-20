Posted on

We know 4/20 gives you the munchies. These restaurants have your food deals

By Amanda MesaFor Miami.com

Looking for somewhere to celebrate weed on 4/20 in Miami? Here are seven options you won’t want to (puff, puff) pass on.

1. III Joints at The Anderson

Pull up a stool at The Anderson for pre-Thanksgiving cocktails (Handout)

Head to The Anderson on April 20 and catch live performances by RZA, Earl Sweatshirt, and Suzi Analogue while chowing down on dishes by the recently opened 222 Taco. The party starts at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 via showclix.com.

READ MORE: North Bay Village is getting a new Mexican restaurant. It’ll serve breakfast and margaritas

The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, FL 33138

709 NE 79th Street, Miami, FL 33138
Take me there

2. Puff Puff Party at Racket

Wynwood bar and lounge Racket will host its first annual 420 celebration with surprise giveaways, munchies, cocktails, and a performance by Grand Daddy Purp.

Racket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami

150 Northwest 24th Street, Miami, FL 33127
Take me there

3. 4/20 Party at Drinkhouse Fire & Ice


Photo: Walter Michot/MIAMI HERALD STAFF

Learn how to make a mojito at Drinkhouse Fire & Ice, followed by a 4/20 themed party with pipes, bowls and themed treats. Tickets are $50.

Drinkhouse Fire & Ice Bar, 1672 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

4. Miami 4/20 Music Fest at Churchill's Pub

C.W. GRIFFIN/HERALD STAFF–MIAMI– This night exterior shot is of Churchill’s an old English style Pub that caters to the punk crowd and is located on NE 2nd Ave in Miami.

Catch some live performances by ¡Mayday!, Otto Von Schirarch, Komakozie, Strange Bass and more on the patio at the iconic Churchill’s Pub. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Churchill’s Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami

5501 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33137
Take me there

5. No. 3 Social

No. 3 Social will offer a new cocktail on 4/20 only. Called the High Times, the drink features vodka, honey, fresh lime juice, matcha powder, egg whites, cannabidiol oil, and sage. And it’s pretty.

No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami

50 NW 24th Street Rooftop, Miami, FL 33127
Take me there

6. Kyu 4/20 drinks

Photo/Sergio Murrieta @sgieta and Rashida McLoryd @solcertified

At Kyu, you can order a limited-edition Best Buds cocktail available all day from noon to midnight. Made with Del Maguey Mezcal Vida, Ancho Reyes Verde, fresh pineapple juice, lime juice, cilantro-infused water, agave, it comes garnished with a cannabidiol oil-infused gummy from Wynwood Smoke Shop.

Kyu, 251 NW 25th St., Miami, FL 33127

251 NW 25th Street, Miami, FL 33127
Take me there

7. Foxhole

 

Get to Foxhole early for Labor Day party and half off drinks. (Facebook)

Roll up to Foxhole on 4/20 for sounds by DJ Miner and special cannabis-themed giveaways, plus tableside drinks and food from sister restaurant Drunken Dragon served until 11 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Foxhole, 1218 14th Ct., Miami Beach

1218 14th Court, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there
People stand in line for these Wynwood pies. Now they’re coming to a new neighborhood
Wynwood is getting its own scooters. Here’s why that’s a terrible idea.
Tourists Jackson’s food hall is open in Miami. Here are the best things we ate and how to order
wine bars
Miami Guide
Pro TipHere are the best wine bars in Miami. Related: it’s 5 o’ clock somewhere.
Here’s why this new restaurant is the coolest thing to happen at Zoo Miami. Literally.
Dolce&Gabbana opened up its new Miami boutique with a two-day bash