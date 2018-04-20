We know 4/20 gives you the munchies. These restaurants have your food deals
Looking for somewhere to celebrate weed on 4/20 in Miami? Here are seven options you won’t want to (puff, puff) pass on.
1. III Joints at The Anderson
Head to The Anderson on April 20 and catch live performances by RZA, Earl Sweatshirt, and Suzi Analogue while chowing down on dishes by the recently opened 222 Taco. The party starts at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 via showclix.com.
The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, FL 33138
2. Puff Puff Party at Racket
Wynwood bar and lounge Racket will host its first annual 420 celebration with surprise giveaways, munchies, cocktails, and a performance by Grand Daddy Purp.
Racket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami
3. 4/20 Party at Drinkhouse Fire & Ice
Learn how to make a mojito at Drinkhouse Fire & Ice, followed by a 4/20 themed party with pipes, bowls and themed treats. Tickets are $50.
Drinkhouse Fire & Ice Bar, 1672 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
4. Miami 4/20 Music Fest at Churchill's Pub
Catch some live performances by ¡Mayday!, Otto Von Schirarch, Komakozie, Strange Bass and more on the patio at the iconic Churchill’s Pub. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20.
Churchill’s Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami
5. No. 3 Social
No. 3 Social will offer a new cocktail on 4/20 only. Called the High Times, the drink features vodka, honey, fresh lime juice, matcha powder, egg whites, cannabidiol oil, and sage. And it’s pretty.
No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami
6. Kyu 4/20 drinks
At Kyu, you can order a limited-edition Best Buds cocktail available all day from noon to midnight. Made with Del Maguey Mezcal Vida, Ancho Reyes Verde, fresh pineapple juice, lime juice, cilantro-infused water, agave, it comes garnished with a cannabidiol oil-infused gummy from Wynwood Smoke Shop.
Kyu, 251 NW 25th St., Miami, FL 33127
7. Foxhole
Roll up to Foxhole on 4/20 for sounds by DJ Miner and special cannabis-themed giveaways, plus tableside drinks and food from sister restaurant Drunken Dragon served until 11 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Foxhole, 1218 14th Ct., Miami Beach