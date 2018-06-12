Posted on

Watch the World Cup at these Miami hot spots (because drink specials)

German players celebrate with the trophy after the World Cup final soccer match between Germany and Argentina at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. July 13, 2014 Matthias Schrader/AP
By Amanda MesaFor Miami.com

Looking for the best place to catch your favorite 2018 World Cup matches? You don’t have to settle for one — we’ve got enough spots and specials on our list to carry you through the month.

1. La Centrale

Head to La Centrale’s second floor Aperitivo Bar and watch the World Cup on a wall-length big screen with state-of-the-art surround sound. In celebration of the games, La Centrale has extended its social hour menu from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. And don’t miss a final watch party on July 15 at 11 a.m. To RSVP, call 305-720-2401.

La Centrale, 601 S Miami Ave. Suite 181-C, Miami

2. Novecento

With locations in Aventura, Brickell, and Key Biscayne, Novecento is hosting a month-long activation in honor of the 2018 World Cup. Guests will get to enjoy a special three-course prix-fixe early game menu from 7-9 a.m. priced at $25, unlimited mimosas priced at $20 per person, and Heineken beer buckets priced at $25. Rivalry matches will be followed by after-parties with live entertainment and face painting for kids, along with raffles and giveaways featuring prizes ranging from official team jerseys to round trip airline tickets.

Novecento, multiple locations

3. SUSHISAMBA

SUSHISAMBA Miami BeachHandout

From June 14 – July 15, SUSHISAMBA on Lincoln Road will become World Cup Central, broadcasting every game from 8 a.m. on three massive projection screens. The restaurant will open at 7:30 a.m. for the early games and will host a weekly #SambaSelfie photo contest with award dinners for four. Table reservations are strongly recommended.

SUSHISAMBA, 600 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

4. Miranda Cuisine & Bar

Located inside the EB Hotel, Miranda Cuisine & Bar is one of Miami Springs’ hidden gems. And from June 14 – July 15, you can catch all the World Cup games there on 80″ flat-screen TVs while enjoying an executive lunch menu and World Cup specials throughout the day — like $5 beers, $7 glasses of wine, $10 bar bites, and discounted cocktails.

Miranda Cuisine & Bar, 4299 NW 36 St., Miami Springs

5. National Hotel

Enjoy a beachside BBQ brunch for $39 while you cheer on your favorite teams at National Hotel, which will be showcasing World Cup matches.

National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

6. Tap 42

Join the 42 Club at Tap 42 and you’ll enjoy one free 42 Truths beer when you watch World Cup games at any Tap 42 location. If you’re not a member, you can sign up here for free.

Tap 42, multiple locations

7. Brimstone Woodfire Grill Doral

brimstone

If you’re in the Doral neighborhood, head to Brimstone Woodfire Grill to catch your favorite games — and enjoy bites off a special rotating appetizer menu. Each appetizer will be inspired by the countries who are playing in the games throughout the month.

Brimstone Woodfire Grill, 8300 NW 36 St., Doral

8. ROK:BRGR

If $5 Stella drafts and $5 Three Olives Vodka sound like the perfect pairing for game day, stop by ROK:BRGR, which will offer the specials at all locations while broadcasting the World Cup games.

ROK:BRGR, multiple locations

9. Doheny Room at Delano South Beach

The party turns up at Doheny Room at Delano.Dylan Rives

Doheny Room at Delano will host World Cup viewing parties all month long kicking off on Friday, June 15 and running through early July. Fans can watch highlighted games on a large projection screen while enjoying globally inspired game-day bites from Leynia.

Delano South Beach, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

10. VEZA SUR

During the World Cup, VEZA SUR will turn into the ultimate headquarters for soccer fans. In addition to showcasing the games on big screen projectors in the bar and out on the patio, the brewery will also offer $2 Brazilian Chopps during all game, plus a foosball tournament every weekend with a slim keg and VEZA SUR swag bag as the prize.  Fans can also look forward to trying a special edition brew, El Diez 10, VEZA SUR’s take on the classic Belgian Witbier.

VEZA SUR, 55 NW 25th St., Miami

11. Wynwood Marketplace

Wynwood Marketplace will host this year’s Bud Light Watch FIFA World Cup Series, an all-day, fun-filled celebration of all things soccer including tailgate activities, photo booths, food trucks, and artisan vendors while the games are shown on big screens throughout the venue. Fans age 21 and over will also enjoy Bud Light and sample products like Bud Light Chelada, Bud Light Orange, and Bud Light Blends, plus weekend after-parties with live entertainment and drink specials. The event series will run every day from June 14 – July 15.

Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW 2nd Ave., Miami

12. 1 Hotel South Beach

In honor of the Brazil vs. Switzerland game on June 17, WATR at the 1 Rooftop will host a Sip.Swim.Soccer party sponsored by Yaguara Cachaca. While they watch the game, fans will be able to sip Brazilian-inspired cocktails, like the frozen “Brazilian Time” made with smoked pineapple infused cachaca, Giffard Banane du Bresil Orgeat, Maracuya, lime and Peychaud’s Bitters.

1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

13. OFA

Nestled in Miami Beach’s Sunset Harbor neighborhood, Brazilian eatery OFA will offer a World Cup special of three appetizers and three beers for $35.

OFA, 1929 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach

14. Lobster Bar Sea Grille

The dining room at Lobster Bar Sea Grille is like church for seafood fanatics.

Beginning at 11:30 a.m., Lobster Bar Sea Grille will offer a three-course brunch for $49 — the perfect companion to watching an early World Cup match. Games will be shown on wide screens at the restaurant’s outdoor patio and indoor private space.

Lobster Bar Sea Grille,404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

15. Atton Brickell Miami

By Craig Ambrosio

When you watch the games at UVA Wine & Pisco Bar at Atton Brickell Miami, you’ll enjoy an extended happy hour and delicious bites like tempura shrimp, watermelon salad, Asian-style wings, crispy calamari, and more.

Atton Brickell Miami, 1500 SW 1st Ave., Miami

16. Bristol's Burgers

You’ll enjoy $25 buckets of canned beer ($30 for bottles), happy hour pricing from 5-7 p.m., and customizable party platters when you watch the World Cup games at Bristol’s Burgers.

Bristol’s Burgers, 3460 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood

17. Duffy's Sports Grill

Both the Kendall and North Miami locations of Duffy’s Sports Grill will open early for key World Cup matchups, which will be broadcast on over 80 HD TVs. Early opening dates include June 25-28, June 30, July 1-3, July 6-7, and July 14.

Duffy’s Sports Grill, Kendall and North Miami locations

18. E11EVEN Miami

Art Basel parties

E11EVEN Miami will showcase World Cup games on their LED video wall while offering drink specials that include $150 bottles of PJ Champagne, Jameson, Absolut, and Avion, plus half-off drinks until 8 p.m.

E11EVEN Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami

19. Fontainebleau Miami Beach

The legendary Miami Beach resort will host an interactive viewing experience beginning on June 14 and featuring themed activations throughout the property, including oceanfront viewing parties via giant screens with themed entertainment for each match.

Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

20. Gusto RistoBar

Gusto RistoBar in Doral will offer happy hour specials during all 2018 FIFA World Cup Games every afternoon, including half-off wine, beer, cocktails and house liquor. Games will be shown on a projection screen at the bar.

Gusto RistoBar, 8550 NW 53rd St., Doral

21. American Social Bar & Restaurant

Both AMSO locations in Brickell and Las Olas will offer specially-priced country-themed drinks during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, ranging from $7-$10.  Guests will also enjoy Dos Equis and Heineken bucket specials for $20.

American Social Bar & Restaurant, multiple locations

22. ETARU Hallandale

ETARU brunch (Handout)

At ETARU Hallandale, guests will enjoy a complimentary drink with the purchase of any breakfast dish, plus a complimentary Sapporo Light with the purchase of an ETARU Burger. World Cup matches will be shown at the Beach Bar.

ETARU Hallandale, 111 South Surf Rd., Hallandale Beach

23. KINGS Dining & Entertainment Doral

During the World Cup games, KINGS Doral will open at 11 a.m., offering new mega shakes, large-format cocktails, and two happy hours. Get in a few rounds of bowling with the family while you watch matches on dozens of TVs placed throughout the venue.

KINGS Dining & Entertainment, 3450 Northwest 83rd Ave., Suite 152, Doral

24. Lolo's Surf Cantina

Watch your favorite matches while enjoying food and drink specials at Lolo’s Surf Cantina, which will offer a margarita pitcher with Lolo’s Guacamole for $45, a tequila flight with three tacos for $28, and specialty cocktails inspired by the countries competing in each match.

Lolo’s Surf Cantina, 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

25. Pisco y Nazca

Pisco y Nazca will showcase the 2018 World Cup games on big screen TVs at both their Doral and Kendall locations. Enjoy the matches while sipping on a pisco sour and snacking on delicious Peruvian dishes.

Pisco y Nazca, Kendall and Doral

26. The Ocean Grill at The Setai

Elevate your World Cup viewing experience at The Setai, where you’ll enjoy a special breakfast menu starting at 8 a.m. just in time for those early matches.

The Ocean Grill at The Setai, 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

27. Española Way

For a truly multi-cultural experience, make Española Way your go-to spot for watching World Cup matches. You’ll enjoy authentic Mexican dishes at Oh, Mexico!, Brazilian fare at Boteco Copacabana, Spanish flavors at Tapas y Tintos, and more. Plus, you’ll save 20% when you download the locals-only  Apple Wallet discount card.

Española Way, Miami Beach

28. Biscayne Bay Brewing Company

If you catch a match at Biscayne Bay Brewing Company, you’ll enjoy pitchers for $7.50, croquetas for a quarter each, and a free shooter of Kaptain’s Kolsch when a team scores.

Biscayne Bay Brewing Company, 8000 NW 25th St. #500, Doral

29. Hotel Cololnnade

Gather your squad and reserve the Game Room at the Hotel Colonnade to watch your favorite World Cup match. You’ll enjoy catering from Plomo Taco Bar, plus game systems, billiards, shuffleboard and a foosball table. And whether you’re in the Game Room or at the bar, you can wager on which teams you think will be the last two standing for a chance to win SPG StarPoints for a future visit to the hotel.

Hotel Colonnade, 180 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables,

30. Steak Brasil

Steak Brasil

Steak Brasil will offer their buffet for the special price of $39.99 (including a free caipirinha) on June 17 and June 27 at 2 p.m. when Brazil plays in the World Cup. The restaurant will also host a special performance by Paulo Gualano accompanied by samba dancers.

Steak Brasil, 1002, 190 SE 1st Ave., Miami,

