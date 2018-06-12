Watch the World Cup at these Miami hot spots (because drink specials)

During the World Cup, VEZA SUR will turn into the ultimate headquarters for soccer fans. In addition to showcasing the games on big screen projectors in the bar and out on the patio, the brewery will also offer $2 Brazilian Chopps during all game, plus a foosball tournament every weekend with a slim keg and VEZA SUR swag bag as the prize. Fans can also look forward to trying a special edition brew, El Diez 10, VEZA SUR’s take on the classic Belgian Witbier.