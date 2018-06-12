Want to watch fireworks on the Fourth of July? Here’s where to go

The Fourth of July is on a Wednesday this year, which is either really great news (woo hoo! really long weekend!) or really not great (ugh, I have to go back to work tomorrow). We’re not entirely sure. But we do know there will be fireworks.

All events listed take place on Wednesday unless otherwise noted. They’re also free, although in most cases you’re probably going to have bring your own food and drink or buy it.

Miami-Dade

Bayfront Park: America’s Birthday Bash

301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Fireworks over Miami.

The park and Bayside Marketplace are throwing the annual America’s Birthday Bash, with free all-day events including a kid’s play zone from 3-7 p.m., a Sam Adams beer garden and live music starting at 2 p.m., food service and fireworks at 9 p.m.

Black Point Park & Marina

24775 SW 87th Ave, Homestead

Run or ride your bikes on the trails and bring a picnic or toast America’s birthday at Black Point Ocean Grill. Fireworks at 9 p.m.

City of Aventura

Country Club Drive

Grab a spot on Country Club Drive to see the fireworks at 9 p.m.

City of Coral Gables

Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave, Coral Gables

Fireworks at the Biltmore Hotel.

Listen to the Greater Miami Symphonic Band at 7 p.m., enjoy concessions and a spectacular fireworks display at 9 p.m. Free parking and shuttle service starting at 5 p.m. from University of Miami Pavia Garage, Coral Gables Youth Center and Garage 4 at 345 Andalusia Ave. Last shuttle for fireworks leaves at 8:15 p.m.

City of Doral

Doral Legacy Park, 3000 NW 87th Ave.

Bring blankets or chairs and a picnic for fun with inflatables, music and food vendors. From 5-10 p.m., with fireworks at 9:20 p.m.

City of Hialeah

Ted Hendricks Stadium, 4800 Palm Ave.

Hialeah celebrates from 4-10 p.m. with games for kids, more than 10 food trucks and a live concert by Jacob Forever. Fireworks and a laser light show at the end of the night.

City of Homestead: Race to the 4th!

Homestead Speedway, 1 Ralph Sanchez Speedway Blvd.

Food trucks, kids’ activities and live music kick off the celebration, which runs from 6-10 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m.

City of Miami Beach

Ocean Drive between Fifth and 15th streets

Find a cafe, a rooftop bar or a spot on the beach: fireworks start at 9 p.m. The show is free, but the parking will be a headache (as always), so plan accordingly.

City of Miami Springs

Miami Springs Community Center, 1401 Westward Dr.

The fun begins from 6-10 p.m. July 3 with the annual Classic Car Show on the Circle. Then the Fourth of July fun starts at 10 a.m. with a parade that begins at the community center, followed by activities at the Miami Springs Country Club, including giant slides open from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Register for the Baby Contest at 11:30 a.m.; contest starts at noon in the Dynasty Room. Local groups will serve hot dogs and chips, sodas and Sno cones. Fireworks on the golf course begin at dusk.

City of North Miami

Florida International University – Biscayne Bay Campus on the grounds of the Kovens Center, 3000 NE 151st St.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for entertainment and fireworks at dusk. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and bug spray.

Coconut Grove

Regatta Park, 2699 SW 27th Ave.

The kids can play in the family fun zone while the grownups listen to Miami favorites the Spam All Stars from 6-9 p.m. Picnics encouraged. A free shuttle will run to nearby parking lots and garages before and after the fireworks. Want to start the day earlier? Join the fun at Barnacle Historic State Park at 3485 Main Highway, where there will be hot food, games and crafts. $5 12 and up, $3 6-11, under 6 free.

North Shore Park – Fire on the Fourth

North Shore Park Bandshell, 73rd Street and Collins Avenue

Want to watch fireworks from the beach? Bring your blanket or chair and finda space early. The party rages from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. with yoga, live music and a variety of food trucks. Free shuttles will run until 10 p.m. with free trolleys going around the North Beach Loop, Collins Link, Middle Beach Loop and South Beach loop until midnight.

Village of Palmetto Bay

Village Hall, 9705 East Hibiscus St.

Keep the kids busy with face painting, LED robots and a free fun zone with inflatables and amusement rides while the adults listen to live bands. The fun runs from 6-9 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Perez Art Museum Miami

1103 Biscayne Blvd.

PAMM members and their guests can enjoy the view of Bayfront Park fireworks from the museum; galleries are open until 9 p.m. There will also be a barbecue, with food and drinks for sale. Become a member at pamm.org.

Village of Key Biscayne

The holiday kicks off with a parade at 11 a.m. along Crandon Boulevard and ends with fireworks at sunset. In between there’s a Rotary Club Picnic on the Village Green. If you’re a creative type you can win $1,500 for the best-decorated float (businesses not eligible) or $500 for the best decorated bike or golf cart. See the rules at www.kb4.org

Broward

Freedom Fest at Gulfstream Park

901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach

At Gulfstream’s Freedom Fest,enjoy family activities and entertainment, giveaways and a live DJ starting at 6 p.m. Head trackside or to the grandstand for fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale

Las Olas Boulevard and A1A

The 4th of July Spectacular runs from noon until 9:30 p.m. with live bands and a family fun zone. Fireworks start at 9 p.m., simulcast with music from 101.5 LITE FM.

Hollywood

Hollywood Beach

The party rages with live music from 6-10 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.