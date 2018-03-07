Want to sleep where the Heat play? Now you can, in this adorable AAA suite

Ever been to a Miami Heat game that was so much fun you didn’t want to leave the AmericanAirlines Arena?

Now you can stay there all night. For a price.

Booking.com has launched the ultimate bucket list with its “Book The U.S.” promotion. The list features some of the most unique properties across the country.

And to kick off the promotion, the website has created three memorable experiences. One is the Best Night Ever for a Heat fan: a sleepover at the AmericanAirlines Arena on March 8.

Look! There are basketballs, too.

Here’s what you get: a second-level suite from which you can watch the Miami Heat take on the Philadelphia 76ers. OK, so it’s not the Golden State Warriors, but the Heat can win this one. The overnight stay also includes a VIP tour of the facility and other surprises that probably do not include a game of Horse with Dwyane Wade.

By the way, March 8 happens to be the last night the Heat players are scheduled to wear their smoking hot Miami Vice jerseys. And you could be watching them from your bed.

You pull the Booking.com curtain shut if you want a little privacy.

The arena deal is available at 8:30 a.m. March 7 and is a first come, first served deal; click here to book. The cost is $1,500.

The other two experiences, both of which also are available at 8:30 a.m. March 7 and cost $1,500, aren’t bad either. You can spend the night at the Empire State Building, have dinner on the 86th floor open observation deck and enjoy sunrise yoga with the Manhattan skyline as your backdrop. Or you can hang out in Nick Jonas’ tour bus in Los Angeles. He is very likely to stop by for a meet and greet, so don’t squeal.

The rest of the Book It list isn’t bad, either. The offerings include the chance to book a stay at the Borden Flats Lighthouse in Somerset, Massachusetts or Kokopelli’s Cave in Farmington, New Mexico. Also on the list: The Vintages Trailer Resort in Dayton, Oregon in the Willamette Valley, the heart of pinot noir country. Check out Booking.com for more information.