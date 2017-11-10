College GameDay, is that you playa?

The live ESPN show last previewed a University of Miami game back in 2006 — and that was at the former Orange Bowl. But this time GameDay’s return to the 305 is extra special.

For starters, this is GameDay’s first show in Coral Gables and no one’s campus is as gorgeous as UM’s (biased graduate here). And since this is the year of the turnover chain, not only will the school grounds set the scene, but that undeniable Miami swagger will get its due, as well.

The scene couldn’t be better. pic.twitter.com/ht6FmtFuHd — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) November 10, 2017

But more seriously, UM is undefeated. On Saturday, Miami (which recently jumped to No. 7) will take on No. 3 Notre Dame during prime time at 8 p.m. The matchup resurrects the running “Convicts vs Catholics” rivalry, so it’s not crazy to assume there will be more than a few heated discussions in the three-hour ESPN show (especially considering that Notre Dame’s already lost to one opponent).

Another reason this is likely to be a very exciting GameDay broadcast: It’s the first time the Irish have taken on the ‘Canes in South Florida since 1989.

And that really leaves only one major dilemma: Which should UM fans attend — College GameDay or a tailgating party at the Hard Rock Stadium? That’s a tough question to answer, but if fans are smart (and well rested) they may be able to fit both into their schedules.

Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Walton (1) congratulates defensive back Jaquan Johnson (4) after receiving the turn over chain as the University of Miami hosts Virginia Tech Hokies at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, November 4, 2017.

Here’s everything you need to know in order to prepare for GameDay.

FREE/OPEN INVITE: If you thought College GameDay was only for students, you were wrong. But that’s OK, because now’s your time to be a super fan: The chance to be on live television is free and open to the public.

FREE/OPEN INVITE: If you thought College GameDay was only for students, you were wrong. But that's OK, because now's your time to be a super fan: The chance to be on live television is free and open to the public.

Pack all your stuff: your sign, your turnover chain and lay out your outfit. Put your keys by the door. Have an idea of how long it will take you to get to Coral Gables, then add at least 15 minutes because, you know, the street signs are on the ground. MORNING OF: Wake up early. I mean like 3 a.m. early if you live far. Eat a good breakfast. Drink your Cuban coffee.

Wake up early. I mean like 3 a.m. early if you live far. Eat a good breakfast. Drink your Cuban coffee. PARKING: Fans are being asked to park at the Merrick and Pavia garages, which will open at 5 a.m. Use Stanford Drive to get to them, or park in metered spots under the MetroRail on Ponce de Leon Boulevard. (Students who live on campus, you have an advantage here).

Fans are being asked to park at the Merrick and Pavia garages, which will open at 5 a.m. Use Stanford Drive to get to them, or park in metered spots under the MetroRail on Ponce de Leon Boulevard. (Students who live on campus, you have an advantage here). MAIN STAGE LOCATION: The main stage will be on the north end of UM’s lakeside patio. It’s located between Donna E. Shalala Student Center and the Norman A. Whitten University Center Pool.

The main stage will be on the north end of UM’s lakeside patio. It’s located between Donna E. Shalala Student Center and the Norman A. Whitten University Center Pool. 5 A.M.: That’s the earliest fans can begin arrive to College GameDay’s main stage for their chance to get into GameDay’s “Pit.” They will be screened and checked by security. DO bring your homemade turnover chain DO NOT bring bags or purses DO make a clever sign DO NOT make a clever sign that is vulgar, political, religious or advertising in nature DO hydrate and eat a good breakfast ahead of your wait DO NOT bring food or drinks into the Pit DO NOT bring any kind of sign or flag attached to a pole DO NOT bring pens, pencils, markers or dry erase boards

That’s the earliest fans can begin arrive to College GameDay’s main stage for their chance to get into GameDay’s “Pit.” They will be screened and checked by security. 6:30 A.M.: Unwavering, determined fans will be rewarded for waiting an hour and a half in line when the Pit opens at 6:30 a.m.

Unwavering, determined fans will be rewarded for waiting an hour and a half in line when the Pit opens at 6:30 a.m. OVERFLOW: Fans who don’t make it into the Pit can still participate in the GameDay fun in overflow areas located around Lake Osceola and the Rock Plaza.

College GameDay airs on live television from 9 a.m. to noon, so attending will likely take a large chunk out of your day (but it won’t be impossible to get to the stadium before the game). This is the seventh time the show has been to Miami-Dade County for a ‘Cane game, according to ESPN. The school’s record is 5-1 for the last six times the show has visited.

Alex Rodriguez, a hometown hero whose namesake is on a UM stadium, announced he will be the celebrity “picker: on the pregame show.

There’s no place I’d rather be on Saturday morning than making some picks on @CollegeGameDay in my hometown of Miami! Tune in! #THEU 🙌 — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) November 10, 2017