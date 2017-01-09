Posted on

Explore Vizcaya’s historic Village by moonlight

Explore the buildings that make up Vizcaya Village, located just across South Miami Avenue from the historic estate.
By Amy Reyes For miami.com

Most Miami locals have visited James Deering’s magnificent villa Vizcaya at least once (perhaps on a field trip?). If you haven’t been recently, now might be the moment because things are happening at Vizcaya in the form of a Master Plan that will include improvements to the Vizcaya Village located just across South Miami Avenue. 

What Village, you ask? Well, it takes a village to run a villa. From servants to metalworkers, mechanics and farmers, Vizcaya was supplied with labor that lived just down the road. To put it in “Downton Abbey” terms, the Village is essentially Vizcaya’s “downstairs.”

 

Located in the space adjacent to the building that was formerly the Miami Science Museum, the Village was part of the original 1916 estate, and consisted of more than a dozen buildings that helped make Vizcaya virtually self-sufficient in an era when Miami itself was still a bit isolated and wanting for skilled labor to provide goods and services to maintain a lavish estate. The Village included staff quarters, an automobile garage, workshops and an array of barns.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Vizcaya will host its Gardens by Moonlight event, giving guests the rare opportunity to explore the historic Vizcaya Village at night. Celebrating its Centennial this year, Vizcaya has a packed itinerary of events planned, starting with this exclusive moonlight soiree. 

The experience takes place from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 with installations from the “Lost Village” exhibit by Vizcaya’s Contemporary Arts Program, which tells the story of the space through works of art by local artists,  plus live musical entertainment by The Wilson Slayers, FUN, Matthew Sabatella and the Rambling Strings Band, and Three Sheets to the Wind band and there will be curators on site to talk more in depth about the history of the Village and upcoming plans for Vizcaya. 

If You Go: 

What: Gardens by Moonlight at the Vizcaya Village

When: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11

Where: Vizcaya Village, 3250 S. Miami Ave., Miami

Cost: $20, $15 for Vizcaya Members, $6 for children 6-12, kids under 5 free. 

Info: https://vizcayagardensjanuary2017.eventbrite.com.

