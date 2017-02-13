Valentine’s Day playlist: 25 love songs with a little something for everyone

Every Valentine’s Day needs a soundtrack, whether you’ve got reservations for a special dinner, spending the night in or just hanging out with Pal-entines. Here’s a playlist with a little something for everyone — even those who hate Cupid’s favorite day.

Our Spotify playlist is at the bottom.

1. “I Woud Die 4 U” - Prince Before Bruno Mars said he would catch a grenade or Justin Bieber asked if he could say sorry, Prince was ready to put it ALL on the line. Take me there

2. “The Lady in My Life” - Michael Jackson One of seven singles released from the best-selling album in the world, Thriller, Jackson delivers a classic slow jam vibe here. Put it on after dinner and there will surely be no darkness that night. Take me there

3. “Say You Love Me” - Fleetwood Mac Simple, sweet and soft. Sung by keyboardist Christine McVie, this is one of Fleetwood Mac’s best love songs. Take me there

4. “I'll Be There For You/You're All I Need to Get” - Method Man ft. Mary J. Blige A hip-hop classic that builds off the classic Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell duet by adding some ’90s boom bap and R&B vibes. Take me there

5. “Always on My Mind” - Willie Nelson For the one who got away, an apology song asking for another chance. This song has been recorded many times by several artists, but no one captures the heartache quite like Willie. Take me there

6. “Adorn” by Miguel Miguel is keeping that classic R&B quiet-storm jam alive on this 2012 track. Musically simple, the earnest and versatile vocals take center stage. Take me there

7. “Moody’s Mood for Love” - Amy Winehouse A smooth, easygoing groove by a supremely talented singer. She left us too soon, but we still have her incredible, if abbreviated, body of work to cherish.Her laid-back take on this jazz standard was just another example of her versatility. Take me there

8. “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” - Randy Newman Friendship is special bond, too. Here’s a song about having your buddy’s back, and why not remind that friend you love them on Valentine’s Day? Take me there

9. “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” - Celine Dion Big. Bombastic. Dramatic. Only Celine could carry this power ballad with her soaring voice. Take me there

10. “You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me” - Dusty Springfield Relationships can be complicated. Dusty lays it out on the line here, spilling her guts to someone who apparently isn’t that great at reciprocating. But she still offers unconditional affection. Take me there

11. “Gimme All Your Love” - Alabama Shakes A guitar rocker led by Brittany Howard’s powerful vocals, this song’s about taking a minute from our busy lives to stop and remind your significant other how you feel about them. With so much going, it’s important slow down and show a little love. Take me there

12. “Let’s Do It (Let’s Fall in Love)” - Louis Armstrong A classic song off a collaboration album with fellow jazz giant Ella Fitzgerald. Everybody from romantic sponges to chimpanzees to dragonflies do it. So why not do it? Go fall in love. Take me there

13. “You’ve Got the Love” - Florence + the Machine When times are tough, when things go wrong, when you feel like giving up, bae will be there. A reminder that your partner is your rock. Take me there

14. “You’re So Vain” - Carly Simon Maybe you’re coming off a breakup, and that person sucked. If so, turn this one up. Take me there

15. “Ion Square” - Bloc Party The best love stories are the ones that grow old but never tire. On this 2008 song, a young Bloc Party delivers a dancy, slow-burn tune that builds up to a simple message to longtime lover: Even if the crazy, dance-all-night passion of the early days are gone, it’s all right. The couch and TV, holding hands, are good enough. Take me there

16. “Thinking Out Loud” - Ed Sheeran Along those same lines, even when we’re old, gray and achy, we can still make loving fun. Take me there

17. “Love Stinks” - J. Geils Band Of course, love ain’t always pretty. An anthem for the haters who will grumble through Tuesday. Take me there

18. “I Won’t Spend Another Night Alone” - The Ataris A love letter in the form of early-2000s pop-punk gold, straight off that mixtape CD you burned for your middle-school crush. Take me there

19. “Rome (Wasn’t Built in a Day)” - Sam Cooke True love doesn’t always happen overnight. It usually takes time. It takes work. Despite the King of Soul’s penchant for burning, dramatic love songs, he knew how to be realistic. A beautiful relationship, like Rome, wasn’t built in a day. Take me there

20. “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You” - Elvis Presley Elvis, on the other hand, didn’t give a damn. No matter what wise men say, fools rush in on this classic ballad where he offers his whole life along with his hand to his beloved. Hey, sometimes ya just gotta dive in. Take me there

21. “Layla” - Derek & The Dominoes Sometimes, your heart leads you to places that your head would never go. Like when guitar god Eric Clapton fell in hopelessly in love with his friend’s wife and wrote the ultimate anthem of unattainable, unrequited passion. That friend, by the way, was George Harrison of the Beatles. And Clapton ended up marrying the woman, Pattie Boyd, after she split from Harrison. So I guess the song worked? Take me there

22. “I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend” - The Ramones. Pretty self-explanatory. Take me there

23. “Burbujas de Amor” - Juan Luis Guerra Bachata music from the Dominican Republic is a wellspring for romantic music, and one of the greats is Juan Luis Guerra. Throw this one for close dance, cheek to cheek. Take me there

24. “Ballad of Love and Hate” - Avett Brothers The Avetts craft a folksy and sparse story about love and hate being lovers and reconciling after time apart, told over a gentle acoustic guitar. Take me there