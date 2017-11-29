Don’t let 2018 find you without a drink in your hand — this is the Magic City, after all. And we’ve got a ton of events for you to choose from when planning your New Year’s Eve shenanigans. Here are some of our top party picks for New Year’s Eve 2018.

New Year’s Eve 2018 Parties in Miami

Chus & Ceballos

1. Chus+Ceballos & Rafa Barrios

Where: Heart Nightclub

Details: 50 NE 11th St., Miami; doors open at 11 p.m.

Tickets/Admission: $20 before 1 a.m., $30 before 3 a.m.

Thomas Jack

2. Thomas Jack live

Where: Basement at The Miami Beach EDITION

Details: 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; doors open at 10 p.m.

Tickets/Admission: General admission tickets start at $200 and includes open bar from 10 p.m.-1 a.m.

Nervo Twins

3. NERVO Live

Where: WET Pool at W South Beach

Details: 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; doors open at 9 p.m.

Tickets/Admission: General admission tickets start at $200, open bar 9 p.m.-midnight.

Ball & Chain

4. Tito Puente Jr., Pepe Mones Trio, and DJ Danis La Clave

Where: Ball & Chain Miami

Details: 1513 Calle Ocho, Miami; doors open at 9 p.m.

Tickets/Admission: Tickets start at $100, open bar.

5. Thais Moreira live

Where: Coco Bambu

Details: 955 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; first seating at 5:30 p.m., second seating at 9 p.m.

Tickets/Admission: First seating tickets are $100 and second seating tickets are $200 (both include food and drink)

The Clevelander

6. ’80s themed New Year’s party + fireworks on the beach

Where: Clevelander South Beach

Details: 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets/Admission: General admission tickets start at $30

Nautilus.

7. Champagne, eats and live beats

Where: Nautilus Cabana Club

Details: 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; doors open at 9 p.m.

Tickets/Admission: Tickets are $95 and include a family-style spread, a midnight champagne toast, and a DJ’d after party

Sweet Liberty

8. All-you-can-drink cocktails and complimentary food and a live DJ

Where: Sweet Liberty

Details: 237 20th St., Miami Beach; doors open at 9 p.m.

Tickets/Admission: Tickets are $100 and include a full open bar and complimentary food from 9 p.m. – midnight (only 100 tickets are available)

The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Miami

9. Midnight Magic at MO Bar + Lounge

Where: MO Bar + Lounge at the Mandarin Oriental

Details: 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami; doors open at 9 p.m.

Tickets/Admission: Tickets are $260 per couple and include a table, a seafood platter and a bottle of Piper Heidsieck champagne

Pitbull

10. Worldwide New Years Eve VIP Food & Wine Party featuring Pitbull

Where: Bayfront Park

Details: 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; event begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets/Admission: Tickets start at $295 and include food, wine, spirits, a midnight champagne toast and views of a performance by Pitbull.

Conrad Hotel

11. New Year’s Eve Gatsby Dinner

Where: Conrad Miami Hotel

Details: 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami; dinner is served from 7-9 p.m.

Tickets/Admission: Tickets are $125 and include a four-course prefix dinner and a complimentary glass of champagne.