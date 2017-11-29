Ultimate Guide to New Year’s Eve 2018 Parties in Miami
Don’t let 2018 find you without a drink in your hand — this is the Magic City, after all. And we’ve got a ton of events for you to choose from when planning your New Year’s Eve shenanigans. Here are some of our top party picks for New Year’s Eve 2018.
New Year’s Eve 2018 Parties in Miami
1. Chus+Ceballos & Rafa Barrios
Where: Heart Nightclub
Details: 50 NE 11th St., Miami; doors open at 11 p.m.
Tickets/Admission: $20 before 1 a.m., $30 before 3 a.m.
2. Thomas Jack live
Where: Basement at The Miami Beach EDITION
Details: 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; doors open at 10 p.m.
Tickets/Admission: General admission tickets start at $200 and includes open bar from 10 p.m.-1 a.m.
3. NERVO Live
Where: WET Pool at W South Beach
Details: 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; doors open at 9 p.m.
Tickets/Admission: General admission tickets start at $200, open bar 9 p.m.-midnight.
4. Tito Puente Jr., Pepe Mones Trio, and DJ Danis La Clave
Where: Ball & Chain Miami
Details: 1513 Calle Ocho, Miami; doors open at 9 p.m.
Tickets/Admission: Tickets start at $100, open bar.
5. Thais Moreira live
Where: Coco Bambu
Details: 955 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; first seating at 5:30 p.m., second seating at 9 p.m.
Tickets/Admission: First seating tickets are $100 and second seating tickets are $200 (both include food and drink)
The Clevelander
6. ’80s themed New Year’s party + fireworks on the beach
Where: Clevelander South Beach
Details: 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; doors open at 8 p.m.
Tickets/Admission: General admission tickets start at $30
7. Champagne, eats and live beats
Where: Nautilus Cabana Club
Details: 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; doors open at 9 p.m.
Tickets/Admission: Tickets are $95 and include a family-style spread, a midnight champagne toast, and a DJ’d after party
8. All-you-can-drink cocktails and complimentary food and a live DJ
Where: Sweet Liberty
Details: 237 20th St., Miami Beach; doors open at 9 p.m.
Tickets/Admission: Tickets are $100 and include a full open bar and complimentary food from 9 p.m. – midnight (only 100 tickets are available)
9. Midnight Magic at MO Bar + Lounge
Where: MO Bar + Lounge at the Mandarin Oriental
Details: 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami; doors open at 9 p.m.
Tickets/Admission: Tickets are $260 per couple and include a table, a seafood platter and a bottle of Piper Heidsieck champagne
10. Worldwide New Years Eve VIP Food & Wine Party featuring Pitbull
Where: Bayfront Park
Details: 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; event begins at 8 p.m.
Tickets/Admission: Tickets start at $295 and include food, wine, spirits, a midnight champagne toast and views of a performance by Pitbull.
11. New Year’s Eve Gatsby Dinner
Where: Conrad Miami Hotel
Details: 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami; dinner is served from 7-9 p.m.
Tickets/Admission: Tickets are $125 and include a four-course prefix dinner and a complimentary glass of champagne.