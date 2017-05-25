Calling all the Trap Queens! Trap Karaoke is coming to Miami.

Here’s a This widely popular karaoke tour has hit the hottest cities around the country and have even had surprise appearances by some of the rappers.

If you know all of the lyrics to Migos and Gucci Mane, then you might want to assemble your trap squad and take your shot on stage for a night of live trap and a chance at the TRAPPIE award.

8 p.m.-midnight Friday, May 26 at The Hanger, 60 NE 11th St, Miami Tickets are $40 at eventbrite.com

Here are a few other events to check out for this Memorial Day weekend.

1. Haiti Jazz Roots Project North Miami’s monthly Jazz at MOCA series gets cultured with a musical lineup of jazz-infused Haitian folklore music in celebration of Haitian Heritage Month. Bring your lawn chairs and picnic baskets for this jazzy night under the moonlight led by an ensemble of Haitian guitarists, vocalists, pianists, and drummers. Free, family friendly event. Show details 8-10 p.m. Friday, May 26 at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St, North Miami Take me there

2. Jazz in the House This monthly evening of live jazz at the newly renovated Historic Hampton House features the Instant Attraction Band for an evening of soulful vibes and culture. Admission $10. Show details 8 p.m.-midnight Friday, May 26 at Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave, Miami Take me there

3. Goombay Exhibition & Village Party Kroma gallery pays homage to the Coconut Grove Goombay with an exhibition of Bahamian artists and authentic Junkanoo costumes. The gallery also features works by Bahamian artists. The celebration continues on Saturday with Bahamian food, music and art, gallery exhibit, Junkanoo band, and kids zone. Free admission. Show details 6-10 p.m. Friday, May 26, noon-6 p.m. Saturday at Kroma Miami, 3670 Grand Ave, Miami Take me there

4. Carpe Diem Day Party DJ Fly Guy and DJ Don Hot spins at this Memorial Day weekend day party with a happy hour from 7pm – 10pm. Summertime chic attire. Show details 3-10 p.m. Saturday, May 27 at Barrio at Cafeina, 297 NW 23rd St, Wynwood Take me there

5. Bad & Boozy Black Street Food Tour The Hungry Black Man hits the streets again for another night of cocktails, food hopping, and partying in Miami’s underground food scene. The bus ride stops at famous Black BBQ stands, conch and seafood houses, and fry joints and ends with a Trap Ice Cream Party at Mr. Kream in Wynwood. Show details 7:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27. Location released upon ticket purchase. Tickets are $90 and includes all food, bus ride, and party and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com Take me there