Calling all the Trap Queens! Trap Karaoke is coming to Miami.

Here’s a momentary ratchet event if you’re bad and boujee and love trap music. It’s karaoke and hip hop mixed with what its promoters call a user-generated concert experience. This widely popular karaoke tour has hit the hottest cities around the country and have even had surprise appearances by some of the rappers.

If you know all of the lyrics to Migos and Gucci Mane, then you might want to assemble your trap squad and take your shot on stage for a night of live trap and a chance at the TRAPPIE award. 

8 p.m.-midnight Friday, May 26 at The Hanger, 60 NE 11th St, Miami Tickets are $40 at eventbrite.com

Here are a few other events to check out for this Memorial Day weekend.

1. Haiti Jazz Roots Project

North Miami’s monthly Jazz at MOCA series gets cultured with a musical lineup of jazz-infused Haitian folklore music in celebration of Haitian Heritage Month. Bring your lawn chairs and picnic baskets for this jazzy night under the moonlight led by an ensemble of Haitian guitarists, vocalists, pianists, and drummers. Free, family friendly event.

8-10 p.m. Friday, May 26 at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St, North Miami

2. Jazz in the House

This monthly evening of live jazz at the newly renovated Historic Hampton House features the Instant Attraction Band for an evening of soulful vibes and culture. Admission $10.

8 p.m.-midnight Friday, May 26 at Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave, Miami

3. Goombay Exhibition & Village Party

Kroma gallery pays homage to the Coconut Grove Goombay with an exhibition of Bahamian artists and authentic Junkanoo costumes. The gallery also features works by Bahamian artists. The celebration continues on Saturday with Bahamian food, music and art, gallery exhibit, Junkanoo band, and kids zone. Free admission.

6-10 p.m. Friday, May 26, noon-6 p.m. Saturday at Kroma Miami, 3670 Grand Ave, Miami

4. Carpe Diem Day Party

DJ Fly Guy and DJ Don Hot spins at this Memorial Day weekend day party with a happy hour from 7pm – 10pm. Summertime chic attire.

3-10 p.m. Saturday, May 27 at Barrio at Cafeina, 297 NW 23rd St, Wynwood

5. Bad & Boozy Black Street Food Tour

The Hungry Black Man hits the streets again for another night of cocktails, food hopping, and partying in Miami’s underground food scene. The bus ride stops at famous Black BBQ stands, conch and seafood houses, and fry joints and ends with a Trap Ice Cream Party at Mr. Kream in Wynwood.

7:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27. Location released upon ticket purchase. Tickets are $90 and includes all food, bus ride, and party and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com

6. Love/Hate Classic Sundays

The DJs who brought you the hottest Sunday classic Hip Hop vibes on South Beach is back with the return of LoveHate Classic Sundays. This week, DJ Self Born and others bring you the original spirit of LoveHate. No cover.

4 p.m. till close on Sunday, May 28 at Garden Food & Bar, 270 NW 23rd St, Wynwood

