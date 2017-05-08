Top things to do at the new Frost Science Museum

After much anticipation, Miami’s $305 million science museum is here. While locals may have some nostalgia for the old Coconut Grove spot, let’s be real. This new place is amazing. The round planetarium literally looks like an escape pod to space. The oculus at the bottom of the 500,000-gallon aquarium looks like a portal into another dimension. They have a bird hospital on the roof, people.

Here are some of the coolest attractions guests will find at the new Frost Science Museum.

1. The Aquarium, obviously Show Gallery Hide Gallery Visitors get to touch the sea life during the long-awaited opening of the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

Hide Gallery The view from over the large aquarium during the long-awaited opening of the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

Hide Gallery A shark swims by as Lilian Castillo gets a picture during the long-awaited opening of the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

Hide Gallery Matthew Rosales 7 of Miami presses his face against the glass to check out the sea life during the long-awaited opening of the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science on Sunday, May 7, 2017. The biggest draw to this new museum is going to be the 500,000 gallon, three-story aquarium that gives visitors a view from above and below with a 31-foot-wide oculus that allows visitors to peer up the ocean-like tank. Says the Miami Herald: Three levels of tanks start at the top Vista level with outdoor exhibits mimicking South Florida ecosystems, from the “Gulf Stream” to offshore coral and a beach, a mangrove edge and an upland hardwood hammock. Take me there

2. Feathers to Stars Show Gallery Hide Gallery The dramatic entry to the Feathers to the Stars exhibit during the long-awaited opening of the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

Hide Gallery Amelie Castagna 7 plays an interactive game in the Feathers to the Stars exhibit during the long-awaited opening of the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

Hide Gallery A young girl uses an interactive display in the Feathers to the Stars exhibit during the long-awaited opening of the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

Hide Gallery Gabriel Castagna 11 and his mother take in the sights of the Feathers tothe Stars exhibit during the long-awaited opening of the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Feathers to the Stars goes from the very first winged creatures, on to the ways humans used imagination and engineering to get airborne then looks at how outer space is the next frontier. Take me there

3. The Planetarium Jorge Bernal, his son Lucas Bernal 7, and grandparents Senda Bernal and Roberto Gonzalez get an early seat to enjoy the show in the Planetarium during the long-awaited opening of the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Frost’s new Planetarium by the numbers: There are 250 seats

There are six 3D-capable projectors

The planetarium uses a 16-million-color 8K visual system

The dome is tilted forward at 23.5 degrees, allowing a 67-foot span to fill your field of vision, creating a nearly 360-degree view of the screen All of this technical mumbo jumbo means that your planetarium experience just got a major upgrade. All the shows, from trips to space to deep dives into the earth’s oceans, will feel that much more real. Take me there

4. LASERsHOW On Tuesday, May 2, 2017 Alexandra Kuechenberg, creative director of the LasersHow exhibit, explains the technical specification of the high tech exhibition at the Frost Museum of Science which bears their names. Don’t confuse this exhibition with the Planetarium’s Laser Shows (the ones your stoner friends all love so much). LASERsHOW: Light, Color and Geometry teaches about the wonders of lasers and light itself – besides their obvious uses of entertaining cats. The exhibit, located on the first floor of the museum, features four stations boasting a close exploration into the physics of light and lasers at a geometry-inspired center stage. Take me there

5. River of Grass Visitors get to touch the sea life during the long-awaited opening of the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science on Sunday, May 7, 2017. The exhibit features an indoor hands-on area with a virtual Everglades where you can catch all the native critters hanging in their habitat without getting eaten alive by mosquitoes. The outdoor area gives visitors a chance to interact with the physics of water which illustrates the hydrology that keeps the 300-mile Everglades flowing and flourishing. IF YOU GO

What: Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132 Hours: 11 a.m to 6 p.m. Tickets: $28 for aduly, $20 children 3-11 Info: 305-434-9600 or FrostScience.org 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami Take me there