Top 5 events during Art Deco Weekend 2017
South Beach is well known as a celebrity playground with a hot nightlife scene. However, the historic Art Deco architecture which the Miami Design Preservation League was responsible for saving is still a big draw. Here’s what not to miss during Art Deco Weekend, our chance to celebrate all things Art Deco.
1. History of Beer – Prohibition Era
Do your part to support our local Concrete Beach Brewery by attending this informative talk making its debut at Art Deco Weekend. You can both expand your Prohibition era knowledge and knock back a few local craft brews. Jesse Morris, the brewery’s beer historian and Certified Cicerone, will talk about American beer pre-Prohibition, how Prohibition began as well as how it affected large breweries and its effect on beer today. 3 p.m. Saturday at Starlight Lounge, 9 St. and Ocean Dr., Miami Beach.
2. Bark Deco Dog Show
Wanna bring the pooch along to Art Deco Weekend? By all means do so and while you’re at it, enter your companion in the Bark Deco Dog Show. You can register your canine in the show the day of and there are plenty of categories to win including Most Adorable, Most “So Miami,” The People’s Choice, Most Unusual Mix and Waggiest Tail Dog, to name a few. Dogs must be at least four months old, on a leash and have current vaccinations. All conditions of entry are listed on the website. Registration 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., show at 1 p.m. Sunday at Art Deco Welcome Center, 10 St. and Ocean Dr., Miami Beach.
3. Classic Car Show
It’s tough to take your eyes off these shiny beauties from the 1900s up until 1991. The folks at The South Florida Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America puts on the show and presents the best of the best in antique and classic cars from South Florida. They’ll proudly show off their Chevys, Fords, Chryslers and Cadillacs. You’re sure to see chrome-filled Mustangs, pick-ups, T-Birds and El Dorados. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from Fifth-10th St. and Ocean Dr., Miami Beach.
4. Live Music
Come ready to dance to a variety of music all weekend with a jam-packed three-day schedule of live bands performing. Sarah Jane & The Blue Notes are a St. Louis dance band whose sound blends speakeasy, New Orleans Dixieland, juke joint, Big Band and Harlem night club. Or you can listen to Jazz-Age dance sounds of Michael Arenella and His Dreamland Orchestra and the blues, soul and rock sounds of Brothers of Others. There are plenty more acts performing, check them all out at the link. Friday-Sunday, various locations from 9-13 St. and Ocean Dr., Miami Beach.
5. Retro Fashion Show
This is a good one for all you vintage fashionistas to check out. Watch as models strut the catwalk in retro-inspired fashions from the 1920s and 30s, the height of the Art Deco era. Curated by Fashion Show Director Angela La Muse, the models will be outfitted in dresses and bathing suits designed by local designers. The winning designer walks away with $500. They will also be dressed in L.A. Boudoir Miami fashions and one-of-a-kind headpieces created by the boutique store’s owner Lauren Arkin. L.A. Boudoir will have the fashion show pieces for sale at their booth. 2 p.m. Saturday at the Art Deco Welcome Center, 10 St. and Ocean Dr., Miami Beach.
If you go:
What: Art Deco Weekend
When: Jan. 13-15
Where: Along Ocean Drive between 5th and 13th Streets, Miami Beach
Cost: Free, some ticketed events
Info: www.artdecoweekend.com
