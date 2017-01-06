Ma Cherie, a 10-year-old Maltese, walks with her owner Christine Michaels and other dogs in the Arf Deco Parade during Art Deco Weekend on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2011, held on Ocean Drive on Miami Beach.

Wanna bring the pooch along to Art Deco Weekend? By all means do so and while you’re at it, enter your companion in the Bark Deco Dog Show. You can register your canine in the show the day of and there are plenty of categories to win including Most Adorable, Most “So Miami,” The People’s Choice, Most Unusual Mix and Waggiest Tail Dog, to name a few. Dogs must be at least four months old, on a leash and have current vaccinations. All conditions of entry are listed on the website. Registration 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., show at 1 p.m. Sunday at Art Deco Welcome Center, 10 St. and Ocean Dr., Miami Beach.