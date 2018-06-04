Too hot to function? Chill out like a local at these June events

When it feels like you’re swimming while you walk to your car, you know summer has finally arrived. June might not be our favorite month in Miami, but while people are traveling elsewhere the true locals are holding it down with some awesome happenings around town. Things like outdoor concerts on the beach, local film screenings, and neighborhood farmers markets.

Friday, June 1

Purple Hatter’s Ball – Purple Hatter’s Ball will take place at the beautiful Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park (SOSMP) in Live Oak, Florida June 1-2, 2018. The event will raise awareness about the Rachel Morningstar Foundation (a non-profit 501c3 organization) in honor of longtime SOSMP friend and music festival lover Rachel Morningstar Hoffman. 2018 Lineup includes: Lettuce, Spafford, Breaking Biscuits, The Heavy Pets, Toubab Krewe and more.

Where: Live Oak, FL. Time: June 1st – 2nd. Tickets: Get them here.

Summer of Love Picnic – Summer of Love – Peace, Love and Happiness abound… it’s time for a Flower Power beach party! Put on your tie dye, braid your hair and make daisy chains… everyone is going retro for this groovy beach picnic. Music, floaties and fun activities round out the festivities.

Where: 9301 Collins Ave. Time: 4PM – 7PM. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

FolkLife Friday – FolkLife Friday returns Friday June 1st celebrating Black Music Month and Juneteenth with a new look and new sound of live entertainment and vendors offering custom created products from delicious Caribbean bites, fresh squeezed juices, body oils and soaps, jewelry, artwork and so much more.

Where: Lyric Theater Cultural Complex. Time: 11AM – 8PM. Tickets: Free.

Laser Fridays – On the first and third Friday, we’ll be rocking out with a retro throwback to the classic laser light spectacles you know and love. From Pink Floyd to Daft Punk, we’re fusing music from some of the greatest artists of our time with old-school laser light visuals—all under the Planetarium’s 67-foot dome.

Where: Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science. Time: 7PM – 1AM. Tickets: Get them here.

First Fridays at The Yard w/ Keith Johns – Come one, come all to the ongoing residency at The Wynwood Yard: First Fridays w/ Keith Johns! On the first Friday of every month, they will be putting on a FREE show at the Yard featuring local Miami Indie Folk favorite Keith Johns joined by his full band. Bring a blanket or chairs to spread out on the grass and get ready to sit back and enjoy the best Friday night vibes in town.

Where: The Wynwood Yard. Time: 7:30PM – 9PM. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Live at Lido w/ Chad Valley & Millionyoung – It’s Chad Valley’s first appearance in Miami since 2012 and he’ll be playing at the beautiful Lido in the historical Standard Spa on Miami Beach.

Where: The Standard Spa. Time: 8PM – 11PM. Tickets: Free.

SAFE | Dr. Rubinstein – It’s gonna be dark and hard, but exactly how it’s meant to be at one of Miami’s best techno nightclubs.

Where: The Electric Pickle. Time: 11PM – 5AM. Tickets: Get them here.

Saturday, June 2

Native Plant Sale – From a square foot of garden space to acres of land, anyone can contribute to wildlife conservation efforts right in their backyard. This Saturday, Tropical Audubon Society’s annual Native Plant Sale will make it even easier!

Where: Tropical Audubon Society. Time: 9AM – 5PM. Tickets: Free.

DRINK Miami Hostel – Join Spirited Miami to celebrate the 3rd year of DRINK MIAMI HOSTEL bringing the best brands and bartenders to showcase trendsetting cocktails in the historic Freehand Miami Beach! Taste more than 20 hand-selected spirits in unique settings as you explore cocktails and experiences in each hotel room. Get educated with one-on-one interactions with some of the best Brand Ambassadors and bartenders in the industry while cocktail hopping through the property.

Where: The Freehand. Time: 1PM – 5PM. Tickets: Get them here.

IAMAfricaan Miami Party – Art, Dance, Spoken Word, Musician, Live Performer, etc.. All Black or African Creatives are welcome! IAMAfricaan Day Party A Showcase of The People, The Music, Culture, Arts, Fashion, and Dance. A mix of African Music, HipHop, Dancehall, Soca, Zouk, Kwaito, AfroHouse.

Where: Garden Food and Bar. Time: 4PM – 9PM. Tickets: Get them here.

46th Annual Watercolor Spring Exhibition – The Watercolor Society aims to present the best water media paintings created by its members representing a wide range of directions and techniques, from experimental to traditional, and encourages support for watercolor as a vital, enduring and expressive medium.

Where: Sonesta Coconut Grove. Time: 7PM – 10PM. Tickets: Free.

Matthew McConnell: February, February – February, February a solo exhibition by Mathew McConnell. The opening reception is June 2 from 6-9 pm, the exhibit runs through July 21, 2018. Mathew McConnell finds hidden messages in the depths of black charcoal. By mimicking pattern and repeating textures he creates a conversation that visually stimulates the viewer.

Where: Mindy Solomon Gallery. Time: 6PM – 9PM. Tickets: Free.

The End of the Century Night – To celebrate David Rolland’s new novel, The End of the Century, South Florida bands will be putting their spin on some of your favorite songs from 1999. Come hear songs by Fatboy Slim, Ricky Martin, and TLC with a 21st century spin put on them by Monterrey, Jaialai, MC Jumanji, and Xotic Yeyo.

Where: Gramps. Time: 9PM – 12AM. Tickets: Free.

Flight Facilities DJ Set – The Australian duo who made waves globally with their first sultry single “Crave You” have been on a continuum of original and remix productions that has propelled them into certain stardom. Influenced from 70s disco to to their own brand of sensual pop-laden electronic sound, Flight Facilities will deliver an unforgettable show on the terrace. Joining the night will be terrace favorite Victor Calderone to lead us into the sunrise.

Where: Club Space. Time: 11PM – 2PM. Tickets: Get them here.

Sunday, June 3

CANVAS Cars & Coffee – Welcome gearheads, coffee-lovers, friends, families and community to hang + ogle at these prized machines valued at over 10 million dollars. They’re welcoming back the vintage, million-dollar exotics from Alvaro, The Barn Miami, Fuel Files and City Gazettes to line the patio pavement of CANVAS in the heart of Miami’s Arts + Entertainment District.

Where: Canvas Condos. Time: 10AM – 1PM. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Indie Craft Bazaar – Indie Craft Bazaar is a one day only, independent art and handmade festival. “It’s like stepping into an in real life Etsy!” Featuring over 60 artists, crafters, designers, and makers, plus: DIY activities, food, drink specials, and giveaways!

Where: Revolution Live, Fort Lauderdale. Time: 12PM – 5PM. Tickets: Get them here.

Monday, June 4

Market Mondays at The Arsht – The Adrienne Arsht Center opens up their courtyard next to Books & Books for a special Farmer’s Market Monday happy hour. Featuring interactive culinary workshops, wellness, kids activities and more, it’s the most cultural market around town.

Where: The Arsht Center. Time: 4PM. Tickets: Free.

ROSE All Day – Join The Standard Spa for some fun in the sun with delicious cocktails by Fleurs De Prairie and Luxardo. All the lovely drinks benefitting the All Day Foundation and local children in the Miami community!

Where: The Standard Spa. Time: 1PM – 9PM. Tickets: Free.

Tuesday, June 5

Special Screening of GROWN – Miami Dade College’s Miami Film Festival, Adaptive Studios and Complex Networks team up on Tuesday, June 5th for a special screening of the first two episodes of GROWN at MDC’s Tower Theater Miami, followed by a panel and Q&A session and a reception. GROWN creators and stars Joshua Jean-Baptiste and Edson Jean will be in attendance.

Where: Tower Theater. Time: 6:30PM – 9:30PM. Tickets: Get them here.

Thursday, June 7

Nick Leon EP Release – Floyd Proudly Presents: Nick León (Performing Totem EP Live). Nicholas G. Padilla + Special Guests on support.

Where: Floyd Miami. Time: 9PM – 3AM. Tickets: Free.

Friday, June 8

Miami VR Expo 2018 – Miami VR Expo is the 1st VR expo to South Florida slated for the Summer of 2018 that is dedicated to virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality and seeks to expand minds, opportunities and creativity. The event takes place in Miami, Florida bringing together CEOs, CTOs, developers, designers, educators, creative agencies, futurists, analysts, investors, and top press in a fantastic opportunity to learn, inspire, partner, and experience first-hand the most exciting industry of our times.

Where: Magic City Studios. Time: 10AM – 6PM. Tickets: Get them here.

Las Rosas 1 Year Anniversary – Las Rosas is turning 1! Come celebrate with Miami’s local music scene, It’s gonna’ get wild! Live music by: Plastic Pinks, Mo’Booty, Antifaces, Talking Dogs, Kinda Culty, JAIALAI, and more.

Where: Las Rosas. Time: 5PM – 5AM. Tickets: Free.

Saturday, June 9

Daybreaker MIA – On Saturday, June 9th, you’re celebrating life’s beauty by coming together in the Florida fresh air and sunshine. Meet them on the terrace of 1-800-Lucky, and let’s breathe in life from our roots to the sky. Cristina Ortega (HighOnYoga) will free your bodies with a pre-party yoga sesh and DJ Nii Tei will spin the tunes. The theme is BLOSSOMS & BASS; wear pastels, flower crowns and florals. Garden mysteries and mischief await.

Where: 1-800-LUCKY. Time: 9AM – 12PM. Tickets: Get them here.

Presentation: Resilience Should Be Everyone’s Job – Instead of solutions that exclude the public and allow big business to shape policy, Van Leer examines how everyone can get involved in projects, such as restoring natural habitats, introducing urban agriculture for low-income families, and engaging the public and local leaders to find new ways to protect the environment. Van Leer has himself led efforts like these at various parks and urban areas around the county, including ACE Preserve, Amelia Earhart Park, and Vizcaya Museum and Gardens.

Where: Museum of Art and Design. Time: 4PM – 6PM. Tickets: Free.

Mano Le Tough – The native Irishman who’s eclecticism, versatility and commitment to challenging himself as a selector has gained him a reputation that is deserving of an extended set into the morning hours on our terrace.

Where: Club Space. Time: 11PM – 2PM. Tickets: Get them here.

Sunday, June 10

Communitea Dance 2018 – Join The Arsht Center for a FREE evening of dance, drag, and live performances as they celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride month and sashay the night away! Featuring a special performance by Billboard chart-topping dance music queen Kristine W! The tea dance will be hosted by the one and only Tiffany T. Fantasia. Music by Lolo (Sweat Records), DJ Hottpants (Double Stubble), and Miami drag legend Adora.

Where: The Arsht Center. Time: 6PM. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Deborah Mitchell – Everglades Field Guide – Deborah Mitchell is a Miami Beach based artist whose practice explores man’s extremely precarious relationship with nature. The experience based works highlight the beauty of our natural resources while igniting curiosity for our cultural history. A decade of her work is documented in a book entitled “Everglades Field Guide: From Reality to Memory”.

Where: Books & Books Coral Gables. Time: 4PM. Tickets: Free.

Sip Shop Adopt – Sunday Funday BBQ at Freehand Miami, Sip at Broken Shaker at Freehand Miami, Shop I SHINE 365 & Two Piece Mafia, Adopt from Miami-Dade Animal Services.

Where: The Broken Shaker. Time: 1PM – 7PM. Tickets: Free.

Monsieur Perine at the North Beach Bandshell – One of the leading bands in Colombia’s new music scene, Monsieur Periné won the Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist and earned a Grammy Award nomination for their most recent album, Caja de Música. Rooted in gypsy jazz and celebrating the tradition of Django Reinhardt, Monsieur Periné’s fresh style adds a variety of Latin elements to the mix.

Where: North Beach Bandshell. Time: 6:30PM. Tickets: Get them here.

Monday, June 11

Wednesday, June 13

Stitch N Bitch – Catch up with Karelle Levy (the gal behind Krelwear’s sexy-chic knits) over cocktails and crochet. All supplies provided & first round of cocktails are complementary!

Where: The Broken Shaker. Time: 7PM – 9PM. Tickets: Free.

VEZA SUR Unplugged ft Keith Johns – Happening every second Wednesday of the month. Come hang in the Veza Sur patio and drink some cold brews! This month’s Special Gue Keith Johns.

Where: Veza Sur. Time: 8PM – 11PM. Tickets: Free.

Thursday, June 14

Moonlit Move: La La Land – Kick off the summer with our first installment of Moonlit Movies at the horseshoe park. Enjoy a free screening of the Oscar-nominated film, La La Land, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Munch on some complimentary spiced popcorn from My Ceviche, cheesy slices from Spris Pizza, and chips with guacamole from Rubio’s Coastal Grill.

Where: The Shops at Midtown Miami. Time: 7PM -10PM. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

RAW Storytelling: Live True Storytelling Show – RAW Storytelling is a free, monthly Fort Lauderdale live show where the community gathers to share, discover, and unite through the tradition of true storytelling. Unfiltered and uncensored, each storyteller explores the human experience, from the taboo to the most common of moments, in a judgment-free space dedicated to bringing humanity together through acceptance and understanding one unscripted life story at a time.

Where: Cafe Collective, Fort Lauderdale. Time: 8PM – 10PM. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.