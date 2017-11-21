‘Tis the season: Your ultimate guide to family-friendly holiday events and activities

The holidays are different in Miami. There’s no doubt about that. While it seems like God himself will hear everyone else’s prayers for a White Christmas, in Miami, our holidays are marked by more sun.

But what we lack in winter weather during the holidays, we make up for in a great number of festivities for the entire family. Miami’s holidays include festivals, concerts, theater productions, faux snow and boat parades.

Not feeling touched with the holiday spirit just yet? Don’t be a scrooge, make plans to attend any of these upcoming holiday events:

Santa's Enchanted Forest An institution of Miami's holiday cheer for 35 years, the carnival boasts more than 100 rides, shows, games, attractions, and Christmas trees.

When: Nov. 2, 2017 – Jan. 7, 2018

Where: Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St. in Miami

Tickets: $33.64 and up for adults

Website: www.santasenchantedforest.com 7900 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33155

Magical Snowfall at Dolphin Mall A family admires a Snow Globe display at Dolphin Mall in Doral. The annual tradition returns to Dolphin Mall: snow in South Florida! Children receive magical wands to make the snow appear every evening in the Rambla's Plaza.

When: Nov. 22, 2017 – Jan. 7, 2018, except on Nov. 23, Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1

Time: 7 p.m. daily, with an additional 9 p.m. snowfall on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Ramblas Plaza at the Dolphin Mall, 11401 N.W. 12th St. Miami, FL 33172

Cost: Free

Website: www.shopdolphinmall.com/ 11401 N.W. 12th St. Miami, FL 33172

The Symphony of Lights Visit the park's holiday village with a 50-foot Christmas tree, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a DJ, stilt jumpers, jugglers, tattoo artists, train rides, and thousands of lights coordinated to music every day at 5 p.m.

When: Nov. 24 – Dec. 31 from

Time: 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach

Cost: Free

Website: www.gulfstreampark.com 901 S Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Annual Tree Lighting & Coco Village Market CocoWalk is transformed into a Christmas village with a holiday pop-up market, Santa Claus, music, entertainment, crafts and a tree lighting ceremony at 8 p.m.

When: Dec. 2

Time: 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Cocowalk, 3015 Grand Ave. in Coral Gables

Cost: Free

Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/131577697505609/ 3015 Grand Ave, Coconut Grove, FL 33133

The Hip Hop Nutcracker A twist on Tchaikovsky's classic Christmas ballet, Clara's dreams of mice and sugar plum fairies are morphed into a hip-hop story drawing on 1980s New York City.

When: Dec. 2

Time: 1:30 p.m and 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami

Tickets: $80 and up

Website: www.arshtcenter.org 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

Winter Shorts: America's Short Play Winter Festival Short plays no more than 10 minutes long get a dash of holiday cheer. The actors of City Theatre perform naughty and nice pieces by the country's best playwrights.

When: Dec. 7-23

Where: Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami

Tickets: $39

Website: www.arshtcenter.org 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

Cutler Bay's Winter Holiday Celebration The whole family is invited for an evening with Santa, story time with county leaders, crafts, holiday choruses, and a backyard lawn screening of "The Santa Clause."

When: Dec. 8

Time: 6 p.m.

Where: South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 St. in Cutler Bay

Cost: Free

Website: www.smdcac.org 10950 SW 211 St, Cutler Bay, FL 33189

Mouse King "The Nutcracker" is retold through the eyes of the mice, fit with master actors, puppeteers and a set built by James Wojtal, Jr. who is known for his work with the Jim Henson Company.

When: Dec. 8 – 10

Time: Shows at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: Mandelstam Theater, 8530 SW 57th Ave. in South Miami

Tickets: $25 and up

Website: www.mousekingtickets.com Mandelstam Theater, 8530 SW 57th Ave. in South Miami

North Miami Beach Snow Fest Usher in the holiday season with a snow mountain, ice skating rink, bounce houses, letters to and photos with Santa, and a parade.

When: Dec. 9

Time: 9 – 11 p.m.

Where: North Miami Beach’s Main Corridor, along NE 19th Avenue between 163rd and 182nd Streets in North Miami Beach

Cost: Free

Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/192397087987227/ 17051 NE 19th Ave, North Miami Beach, Florida 33162

Holiday Evening in the Vizcaya Village (Photo by David Almeida, courtesy of Vizcaya Museum and Gardens Archives) Explore the holidays as they were 100 years ago with caroling, arts and crafts, holiday treats, tours, and a mini tuba concert.

When: Dec. 13

Time: 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Vizcaya Museum & Garden, 3251 S. Miami Ave. in Miami

Tickets: $20 adults, $15 children, free for children 5 and younger

Website: http://vizcaya.org/programs-holiday-evening.asp 3251 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33129

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker The Miami City Ballet presents its new production of "The Nutcracker" with mesmerizing choreography by George Balanchine and the classic score by Tchaikovsky.

When: Dec. 15 to 24

Where: Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami

Tickets: $40 and up

Website: www.arshtcenter.org 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

Sounds of the Season by the New World Symphony Conductor Dean Whiteside leads the New World Symphony through a program of holiday songs by Prokofiev, Tchaikovsky, Hyken, Bass and Anderson.

When: Dec. 16

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Where: New World Center, 500 17th St. in Miami Beach

Cost: Free

Website: www.nws.edu 500 17th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Miami Outboard Club Holiday Boat Parade In its 20th year, Miami Outboard Club's Holiday Boat Parade offers views the holiday lights and boats from Bayfront Park, fit with food vendors, bounce house, music, and a fireworks show.

When: Dec. 16

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: Bayfront Park, 301 N. Biscayne Blvd. in Miami

Cost: Free

Website: www.bayfrontparkmiami.com 301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

Seraphic Fire's Christmas Carol Concert The enchanting choir performs traditional English Christmas carols and Gregorian chants that will leave you in a trance.

When: Dec. 17

Time: 4 p.m.

Where: South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 St. in Cutler Bay

Tickets: $20-$55

Website: www.smdcac.org 10950 SW 211 St, Cutler Bay, FL 33189

Victorian Christmas at Stranahan House Travel back in time to the Victorian Era with Frank and Ivy Stranahan, the founders of Fort Lauderdale, in their decadent home with guides in period clothing, live music, photos, and other classic fun.

When: Dec. 18 to 23

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: Stranahan House, 335 SE Sixth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.

Tickets: $30

Website: www.stranahanhouse.org 335 SE 6th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301