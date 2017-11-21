‘Tis the season: Your ultimate guide to family-friendly holiday events and activities
The holidays are different in Miami. There’s no doubt about that. While it seems like God himself will hear everyone else’s prayers for a White Christmas, in Miami, our holidays are marked by more sun.
But what we lack in winter weather during the holidays, we make up for in a great number of festivities for the entire family. Miami’s holidays include festivals, concerts, theater productions, faux snow and boat parades.
Not feeling touched with the holiday spirit just yet? Don’t be a scrooge, make plans to attend any of these upcoming holiday events:
Santa’s Enchanted Forest
An institution of Miami’s holiday cheer for 35 years, the carnival boasts more than 100 rides, shows, games, attractions, and Christmas trees.
What: Santa’s Enchanted Forest
When: Nov. 2, 2017 – Jan. 7, 2018
Where: Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St. in Miami
Tickets: $33.64 and up for adults
Website: www.santasenchantedforest.com
Magical Snowfall at Dolphin Mall
The annual tradition returns to Dolphin Mall: snow in South Florida! Children receive magical wands to make the snow appear every evening in the Rambla’s Plaza.
What: Magic Snowfall at Dolphin Mall
When: Nov. 22, 2017 – Jan. 7, 2018, except on Nov. 23, Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1
Time: 7 p.m. daily, with an additional 9 p.m. snowfall on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays
Where: Ramblas Plaza at the Dolphin Mall, 11401 N.W. 12th St. Miami, FL 33172
Cost: Free
Website: www.shopdolphinmall.com/
The Symphony of Lights
Visit the park’s holiday village with a 50-foot Christmas tree, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a DJ, stilt jumpers, jugglers, tattoo artists, train rides, and thousands of lights coordinated to music every day at 5 p.m.
What: The Symphony of Lights
When: Nov. 24 – Dec. 31 from
Time: 6 – 11 p.m.
Where: Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach
Cost: Free
Website: www.gulfstreampark.com
Zoo Lights
The animals of Zoo Miami are aglow for the holidays! Wander through the property on Fridays and Saturdays in December to experience different themed evenings, and every night from Dec. 26 to 30.
Families can enjoy lit up trees and animal shapes, hot chocolate and cookies, photos with Santa, and holiday music at Zoo Lights.
What: Zoo Lights
When: Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 1-23; Everyday Dec. 26-30
Time: 7-10 p.m.
Where: Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St. in Miami
Tickets: $7.95 members, $9.95 non-mmembers
Website: http://www.zoomiami.org/Zoo_Lights_2017
Annual Tree Lighting & Coco Village Market
CocoWalk is transformed into a Christmas village with a holiday pop-up market, Santa Claus, music, entertainment, crafts and a tree lighting ceremony at 8 p.m.
What: Annual Tree Lighting & Coco Village Market
When: Dec. 2
Time: 4 – 9 p.m.
Where: Cocowalk, 3015 Grand Ave. in Coral Gables
Cost: Free
Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/131577697505609/
The Hip Hop Nutcracker
A twist on Tchaikovsky’s classic Christmas ballet, Clara’s dreams of mice and sugar plum fairies are morphed into a hip-hop story drawing on 1980s New York City.
What: The Hip Hop Nutcracker
When: Dec. 2
Time: 1:30 p.m and 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami
Tickets: $80 and up
Website: www.arshtcenter.org
Winter Shorts: America’s Short Play Winter Festival
Short plays no more than 10 minutes long get a dash of holiday cheer. The actors of City Theatre perform naughty and nice pieces by the country’s best playwrights.
What: America’s Short Play Winter Festival
When: Dec. 7-23
Where: Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami
Tickets: $39
Website: www.arshtcenter.org
Cutler Bay's Winter Holiday Celebration
The whole family is invited for an evening with Santa, story time with county leaders, crafts, holiday choruses, and a backyard lawn screening of “The Santa Clause.”
What: Winter Holiday Celebration
When: Dec. 8
Time: 6 p.m.
Where: South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 St. in Cutler Bay
Cost: Free
Website: www.smdcac.org
Mouse King
“The Nutcracker” is retold through the eyes of the mice, fit with master actors, puppeteers and a set built by James Wojtal, Jr. who is known for his work with the Jim Henson Company.
What: Mouse King
When: Dec. 8 – 10
Time: Shows at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Where: Mandelstam Theater, 8530 SW 57th Ave. in South Miami
Tickets: $25 and up
Website: www.mousekingtickets.com
North Miami Beach Snow Fest
Usher in the holiday season with a snow mountain, ice skating rink, bounce houses, letters to and photos with Santa, and a parade.
What: North Miami Beach Snow Fest
When: Dec. 9
Time: 9 – 11 p.m.
Where: North Miami Beach’s Main Corridor, along NE 19th Avenue between 163rd and 182nd Streets in North Miami Beach
Cost: Free
Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/192397087987227/
Holiday Evening in the Vizcaya Village
Explore the holidays as they were 100 years ago with caroling, arts and crafts, holiday treats, tours, and a mini tuba concert.
What: Holiday Evening in the Vizcaya Village
When: Dec. 13
Time: 6 – 9 p.m.
Where: Vizcaya Museum & Garden, 3251 S. Miami Ave. in Miami
Tickets: $20 adults, $15 children, free for children 5 and younger
Website: http://vizcaya.org/programs-holiday-evening.asp
George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
The Miami City Ballet presents its new production of “The Nutcracker” with mesmerizing choreography by George Balanchine and the classic score by Tchaikovsky.
What: George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
When: Dec. 15 to 24
Where: Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami
Tickets: $40 and up
Website: www.arshtcenter.org
Sounds of the Season by the New World Symphony
Conductor Dean Whiteside leads the New World Symphony through a program of holiday songs by Prokofiev, Tchaikovsky, Hyken, Bass and Anderson.
What: Sounds of the Season
When: Dec. 16
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Where: New World Center, 500 17th St. in Miami Beach
Cost: Free
Website: www.nws.edu
Miami Outboard Club Holiday Boat Parade
In its 20th year, Miami Outboard Club’s Holiday Boat Parade offers views the holiday lights and boats from Bayfront Park, fit with food vendors, bounce house, music, and a fireworks show.
What: Miami Outboard Club Holiday Boat Parade
When: Dec. 16
Time: 7 p.m.
Where: Bayfront Park, 301 N. Biscayne Blvd. in Miami
Cost: Free
Website: www.bayfrontparkmiami.com
Seraphic Fire's Christmas Carol Concert
The enchanting choir performs traditional English Christmas carols and Gregorian chants that will leave you in a trance.
What: Seraphic Fire
When: Dec. 17
Time: 4 p.m.
Where: South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 St. in Cutler Bay
Tickets: $20-$55
Website: www.smdcac.org
Victorian Christmas at Stranahan House
Travel back in time to the Victorian Era with Frank and Ivy Stranahan, the founders of Fort Lauderdale, in their decadent home with guides in period clothing, live music, photos, and other classic fun.
What: Victorian Christmas
When: Dec. 18 to 23
Time: 7 p.m.
Where: Stranahan House, 335 SE Sixth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.
Tickets: $30
Website: www.stranahanhouse.org
The Ten Tenors: Home for the Holidays
Three tenors? Try 10. The group from Australia performs both traditional and contemporary holiday songs, including “Joy to the World,” “White Christmas,” Amazing Grace,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Feliz Navidad” and more.
What: The Ten Tenors: Home for the Holidays
When: Dec. 22 at 8 p.m.
Time: 8 p.m.
Where: Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami
Tickets: $30 and up
Website: www.arshtcenter.org