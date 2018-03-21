Tiesto’s hosting a secret show for 300 people tomorrow. Here’s how to get on the list.

To celebrate the 20th-anniversary Ultra, legendary DJ Tiesto has teamed up with the festival’s exclusive rideshare partner, Uber, to put on a “secret show” for 300 lucky Uber riders.

Want a shot at getting on that guest list? Here’s what you have to do:

Starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 22, you’ll have the opportunity to request a “TIESTO” ride through your Uber app. If connected, you and one guest will get a complimentary ride to the venue where the show is taking place.

Your driver will give you a special lanyard once you’re on your way. You’ll need it to get into the event.

Uber will cover the cost of the ride to the concert (which is free). May the force be with you.

P.S. The party is 21+, so if you’re underage you’ll have to settle for seeing Tiesto at Ultra.