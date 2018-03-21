Posted on

Tiesto’s hosting a secret show for 300 people tomorrow. Here’s how to get on the list.

Photo/Jordan Loyd
By Amanda MesaFor Miami.com

To celebrate the 20th-anniversary Ultra, legendary DJ Tiesto has teamed up with the festival’s exclusive rideshare partner, Uber, to put on a “secret show” for 300 lucky Uber riders.

Read More: Everything you’ll see at Ultra – as reenacted by Barbies

Want a shot at getting on that guest list? Here’s what you have to do:

Starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 22, you’ll have the opportunity to request a “TIESTO” ride through your Uber app. If connected, you and one guest will get a complimentary ride to the venue where the show is taking place.

Your driver will give you a special lanyard once you’re on your way. You’ll need it to get into the event.

Uber will cover the cost of the ride to the concert (which is free). May the force be with you.

P.S. The party is 21+, so if you’re underage you’ll have to settle for seeing Tiesto at Ultra.

Comments

More Like This
The gourmet doughnuts that started a Wynwood craze are coming to South Miami
Tourists Miami’s healthy food hall now has an opening date. We have details.
Mikey the Monkey is missing. Is he the monkey spotted by King of Diamonds?
Aventura Mall slide
Miami Guide
VIDEO: Here’s what it’s like to ride the new 93-foot Aventura Mall slide
Tourists ‘California-inspired’ restaurant from La Fresa Francesa is coming to North Beach
This hidden South Beach taco shop is expanding to trending North Beach