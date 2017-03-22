Posted on

International DJ Tiësto paints the city ahead of Ultra

By Lesley Abravanel For miami.com

While in town for Ultra and Miami Music Week Grammy Award-winning DJ/producer Tiësto is also hosting his very own pop-up shop at 430 Lincoln Road. Opening to the public at 11 a.m. Thursday on March 23, the shop will feature limited edition Tiesto apparel and specialty luxury goods handpicked by the dance music icon.

The DJ is also painting the town — literally, commissioning renowned Miami street artists to tag public spaces around the city, putting their artistic license to full use as they customize the legend’s revamped logo in their signature styles. Florida graffiti icon Atomik and Red Bull collaborator GG Gimenez will contribute murals in Wynwood and Miami Beach, as will Brian Butler of Upper Hand Art as he live tags a a piece during the shop’s inaugural event. Tiesto’s pop-up will be open from noon to 9 p.m. through Sunday, March 26.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

We asked seniors to react to clips from Ultra. It was hilarious
These are the must-see DJ you can’t miss during Miami Music Week

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists What do konpa and EDM have in common? A free party in Little Haiti.
Miami Guide
Where to Golf in Miami
Tourists 5 Spotify playlists to fuel your Miami Music Week 2017
Tourists Ultra Guide to WMC & MMW Hotel & Pool Parties 2017
Tourists Still need a hotel & tickets to Ultra? The InterCon’s got you covered.
These are the kind of spring breakers we can appreciate
Here’s everything you need to know to save big at the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair
Why Miami audiences should feel special that Underworld is returning to Ultra Music Festival
Gordita is the most Miami pig you’ll ever meet
Kuro Japanese restaurant is for straight-up bosses