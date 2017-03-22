International DJ Tiësto paints the city ahead of Ultra

While in town for Ultra and Miami Music Week Grammy Award-winning DJ/producer Tiësto is also hosting his very own pop-up shop at 430 Lincoln Road. Opening to the public at 11 a.m. Thursday on March 23, the shop will feature limited edition Tiesto apparel and specialty luxury goods handpicked by the dance music icon.

The DJ is also painting the town — literally, commissioning renowned Miami street artists to tag public spaces around the city, putting their artistic license to full use as they customize the legend’s revamped logo in their signature styles. Florida graffiti icon Atomik and Red Bull collaborator GG Gimenez will contribute murals in Wynwood and Miami Beach, as will Brian Butler of Upper Hand Art as he live tags a a piece during the shop’s inaugural event. Tiesto’s pop-up will be open from noon to 9 p.m. through Sunday, March 26.