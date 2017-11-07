NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret 2012 Fashion Show on November 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for SWAROVSKI ELEMENTS)

Alessandra Ambrosio is all about family.

So it’s fitting that the Victoria’s Secret model is starring in a holiday movie “Daddy’s Home 2.” OK so it’s a comedy but still, there are few heartwarming moments amid the zaniness.

Ambrosio is reprising her role as Karen, the girlfriend turned wife of Dusty (Mark Wahlberg), who is trying to reconnect with his kids and get along with his ex’s new husband (Will Ferrell).

The 36 year old stunner says she enjoyed this go-around more than the first one, in 2015, when she just had a cameo.

“The family got bigger and there’s more characters with a lot of different personalities,” said the Angel while in Miami doing press. “They go through a lot together.”

Ambrosio, who has two kids, 5 and 9, with her fiancé Jamie Mazur, loves the family theme.

She is also looking forward to the holidays and is looking forward to time under the tree.

She remembered a funny Christmas not too long ago when Mazur dressed up as Santa Claus and but they quickly figured out that it was daddy dressing up.

“We usually have a Santa to come to the house but we couldn’t find one so [Jamie] dressed up in a Santa suit and they caught it right away.”

This year, Ambrosio intends to keep it nice and easy.

“The holidays are about family and sharing love and having a good time, plus recognizing we are all different.”

The model is busy, gearing up ready for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, in Shanghai on Nov. 28.