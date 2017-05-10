This pop-up lounge is made of ice. See it before it melts away

Now that's what we call a cool Pop-Up Lounge. At least for a little while.

The Ice Lounge by Havaianas is coming to Miami Beach – and probably going pretty damned quickly.

Made entirely of ice, the limited edition lounge – extremely limited, considering Miami’s temperatures lately – will pop up on the Lawn at the W South Beach on May 19. Visitors can grab a snow cone and beat the heat there for as long as the lounge lasts.

We have no idea how long it will take for the lounge to melt away, but remember how fast you wilt in the tropical sun.

Havaianas will also hand out a free pair of flip flops – South Florida’s official shoe – to the first 100 guests who pop in. So even when the lounge trickles away, you’ll have your memories and some informal footgear you can wear practically anywhere in Miami.

Get to the Pop Up first and you might get a pair of flip flops to treasure for longer than the lounge lasted.