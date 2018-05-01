This margarita costs $100 for Cinco de Mayo, but you get to keep the fancy glass

Who says Cinco de Mayo has to be a night for drinking sloppy? You can drink your margarita with class at Fleming's.

Good news: Insanely expensive Cinco de Mayo margaritas have gotten much more affordable this year.

Last year, DÔA Miami Beach offered a special $750 margarita for high rollers. (DÔA is closed now; its margarita pricing may or may not be related). This year, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is offering a much less expensive deal. You can get the Prime Margarita for an affordable $100.

OK, that’s not exactly a Chili’s kind of price, but then this is not your ordinary, cut-rate, mall margarita. In this drink, the mixologists at the upscale steakhouse will use Tequila Herradura Seleccion Suprema (aged for 49 months) as well as Grand Marnier Centenaire.

The margarita also will be served in a clear crystal Diamant Highball glass from Baccarat. You get to take the glass home in the iconic red Baccarat box. So be grateful you can only afford one because if you get lit and drop the box, that would be bad.

If you want to drink all fancy, make your reservation here. The margarita is available May 4-6 at both local Fleming’s locations: 600 Brickell Ave., Suite 150 in Miami and 2525 Ponce de Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables.