This kosher food festival hosts top South Florida chefs, restaurants

By Amanda MesaFor Miami.com

Kosher or not, we can all agree chowing down on great food and sipping world-renowned wine is a fantastic way to spend your Wednesday — especially when it benefits a worthy cause.

On Dec. 13, the Women and Children of Israel Florida will host its fifth annual Kosher Food & Wine festival at the Turnberry Isle Resort. Guests will sample more than 300 international and local wines from more than 30 wineries while tasting their way across unique and innovative dishes by some of South Florida’s top kosher establishments.

General admission tickets are $150 per person and include entry to the main event beginning at 7 p.m. VIP tickets are $200 per person and include a reception at 6 p.m. All proceeds from the event will benefit WIZO Florida projects in Israel geared toward improving the lives of women, children and the elderly living in Israel. Tickets are available online via kosherfoodandwinemiami.com.

