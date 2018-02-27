This is the most Miami party ever and it takes place in Hialeah, obviously

Hey, everyone, guess what? 305 Day is right around the corner. It’s time to bust out your Heat jersey, throw on some UM or FIU swag, take a shot of cafecito, grab a slice of croqueta cake and get ready to show off your 305 pride (pastelito in hand).

At exactly 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, March 4, the fifth annual 305 Day Block Party will take over Leah Arts District.

Hosted by your girl Lucy Lopez, the festivities will feature local vendors, a food court of all your favorite South Florida comfort foods, a beer garden, and performances by home grown talent like Oscar G, Craze, Los Herederos, Javier Garcia, Craze and DJ Kumi.

The party will continue until 9 p.m. After that, calabaza calabaza.

Just kidding. This is Miami, and in Miami we always run late. Especially when we’re celebrating.

The event is family-friendly and open to the public. Doggos are welcome.

RSVP at 305day.eventbrite.com.

Where: 1501 East 10th Avenue, Hialeah