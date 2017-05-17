This Food & Wine festival wants to find the ‘Flavor of South Florida’

There is nothing quite as satisfying as stuffing your face for a good cause, which is exactly what the Orange Bowl’s annual Food & Wine Celebration wants you to do.

The event, taking place Friday at the Broward County Convention Center, offers South Florida foodies a chance to sample delicious food while raising funds for Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, Special Olympics Florida and the Orange Bowl Leadership Academy.

This is the fourth year that the Orange Bowl Committee hosts this event and Communications Director Larry Wahl is confident that they have rounded up a good assortment of restaurants to please foodies. “Our subcommittee chair, Tim Petrillo, is always on the search for the best venues and he teams up with local foodies to find great restaurants to participate.”

A committee of judges, with Miami Indulge Magazine Editor Evan Benn serving as captain, will determine which chefs are bringing their A-game. Awards will be given for Best in Broward, Best in Dade, Overall Best and People’s Choice.

Entertainment and Lifestyle Reporter for WFOR, CBS4 Lisa Petrillo will act as hostess for the event which will include samples from 30 local restaurants. On the list: YOLO, S3, Spatch, Boatyard, 3030 Ocean, Stache, The Anderson, Pincho Factory, Ms. Cheezious and many more. In addition to the food, the event will feature live entertainment, raffle prizes, a silent auction and other surprises.

Bonus: Someone from South Florida will be given the 2017 Keith Tribble Community Service Excellence Award, which honors local leaders who are working to solve pressing social problems.

But you are also helping the community – by stuffing your face.