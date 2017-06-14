This film festival is bringing celebrities and free screenings to Miami

This image released by TNT shows Carrie Preston, left, and Niecy Nash from the new series, "Claws," which is about a nail salon in South Florida. (Wilson Webb/TNT via AP)

The American Black Film Festival, which begins Wednesday, will screen two films from the Little Haiti Cultural Complex on its final day for “Community Day” on Sunday.

The free event will feature “Step,” the story of an all-girl step team in Baltimore, and “Downsized,” a TV One production about the lives of two teenage parents. They will be showing at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively, after a showcase by the students of Florida Film House, which is a production company based in Wynwood.

Continued below No top posts yet

ABFF, in its 21st year, is getting Miami’s youth involved for the first time ever in its 1st Take Program. The partnership with local mentorship programs means guests to the free screening will see volunteers from Urgent Inc. and the Overtown Youth Center helping organize the event.

The festival, aside from this free community event, is being held on Miami Beach. Some of the big names in attendance include actress Regina Gall, producer Mona Scott-Young, the stars of the new TNT series “Claws” and OWN’s “Queen Sugar,” breakout director Issa Rae, and music artists Lil Mama and Faith Evans.

One of the highlights of ABFF will be a screening of the not-yet-released Tupac biopic “All Eyez on Me.”

IF YOU GO

When: Sunday, June 18

Time: 3 to 10 p.m.

Where: Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, Fl 33137