This charming Miami beach town has a free block party every month

Surfside is the coolest beach town that not enough people know about.

Located between Miami Beach and Bal Harbour, the town is home to only 6,000 residents. But what it lacks in population size, it makes up for in charm. Surfside’s downtown shopping district leaves the heckling on Lincoln Road. Its neighborhoods neglect the clamor notorious on South Beach. But it keeps the beautiful beachfront views and the boutique hotels that have earned other beach towns acclaim.

Surfside is claiming its cool Thursday at 6 p.m. with the kick off to its 10th annual season of a monthly event called Third Thursdays. It’s a free block party on 95th Street between Harding and Collins Avenue with food trucks, complimentary cocktail tastings, live entertainment, fun for the kids and fitness activities.

Surfside’s tourism director, Lindsay Fast, said the return of Third Thursdays will be better than ever with themed events, such as “Surfide Ride”, which is the theme of the first Third Thursdays event of 2018.

Third Thursday is also a great opportunity for people to explore with Surfside, which is billing itself “Miami’s Uptown Beachtown,” Fast said.

“We invite visitors from near and far — plus our residents, of course —for an exclusive Surfside ‘insider experience’ for the kick-off event Jan. 18,” Fast said. “Third Thursdays is an excellent way to experience the Surfside lifestyle and also stumble upon great finds in our downtown district.”

Thursday’s “Surfside Ride” event will showcase the town as a bike and pedestrian friendly area. Visitors and local families are invited to bring bikes, skates and scooters. Pets are also welcome. Performers for the evening are jazz group Brothers of Others. And there will be florists to teach children about plants.

Another fun feature of Third Thursdays? A surprise sand sculpture. Visitors can watch an artist put it together at the 96th Street entrance to the beach.

Third Thursdays ends at 9 p.m. Here are the Third Thursdays events planned for the upcoming months:

Feb. 15 “Get Sporty” Rock your favorite workout gear, whether inspired by the trends from 80s, today or any time period between. Then join an aerobics or fitness session.

March 15 “Pet Night” Just consider it a play date for your pet. Your fur baby will steal the show on this evening full of pet contests and treats. Consider adopting from animal shelters on site.

April 19, “Throwback Thursday” Celebrate Surfside’s 1935 incorporation by dressing up in attire from your favorite historical era. Enter a contest and enjoy multiple decades worth of music.