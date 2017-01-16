Chocolate, poetry, fine art, etc. for your weekend – Jan. 20-22

Friday

CHOCOLATE LOVERS UNITE

11TH-ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL

Learn all about the world’s favorite sweet treat with three days of cooking shows, lectures, ChocoWalks, book signings and chocolate-making demonstrations. And, oh yeah, plenty of delicious samples, cacao-tree sales and even chocolate poetry readings.

Details: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651 or www.fairchildgarden.org; free with regular garden admission: $25, $18 seniors, $12 kids 6-17, free 5 and under.

Mateo Cortes, 9, grinds cocoa seeds during the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden’s 10th Annual International Chocolate Festival on Saturday, January 23, 2016. AL DIAZ/Miami Herald

OLD-FASHIONED FUN

SOUTH FLORIDA FAIR

Endless family entertainment includes carnival rides, games, great food (and a beer garden for mom and dad), alligator shows, racing pigs, petting zoos, pony rides and much more. Plus, enjoy concerts for $10 extra: at 2 p.m. Monday, it’s the Preservation Hall Jazz Band; 8 p.m. Tuesday, Reel Big Fish; 8 p.m. Wednesday, Chase Bryant; and 8 p.m. Thursday, .38 Special (“Hold on Loosely,” “Caught Up in You”).

Details: Noon-10 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, running through Jan. 29, at the Expo Center at the South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach; www.southfloridafair.com; $15, $9 seniors, $8 kids 6-11, free 5 and under.

photo via South Florida Fair/Facebook

SOUL COUGHING FRONTMAN

MIKE DOUGHTY

Fans of the late, great avant-garde, jazzy alt-rock band Soul Coughing and its stream-of-consciousness vocalist/poet Doughty are sure to flock to this show, which is in support of his latest solo album, “The Heart Watches While the Brain Burns.”

Details: 7 p.m. Friday at the Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; www.cultureroom.net; $20.

photo via Mike Doughty/Twitter

STILL ROCKING

NONPOINT

Fort Lauderdale nu-metal quintet destroys the stage in support of its ninth studio album, “The Poison Red,” featuring the singles “Generation Idiot” and “El Diablo.”

Details: 7 p.m. Friday at Revolution Live, 200 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.jointherevolution.net; $35.

photo via Nonpoint/Twitter

JAZZ ROOTS

JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER ORCHESTRA

Grammy- and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and trumpet master Wynton Marsalis leads a stellar, 15-piece orchestra through classics by luminaries such as Thelonious Monk, Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Tommy Dorsey and many other swing-era legends.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; $45-$150.

THE BOTHERING JESUS TOUR

KATHLEEN MADIGAN

Winner of the American Comedy Award for Best Female Comedian – who was introduced to the mainstream on Seasons 2 and 3 of “Last Comic Standing” and who was dubbed “The funniest comic in America, bar none” by Lewis Black – does stand-up.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $25.50-$45.50.

IN THE HOUSE

ZEDD

Grammy-winning Russian-German electro-house producer rocks the dance floor with crossover hits such as “Clarity,” “Break Free” (featuring Ariana Grande), “I Want You to Know” (featuring Selena Gomez) and “Beautiful Now” (featuring Jon Bellion).

Details: 11 p.m. Friday at Story Miami, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.storymiami.com; $30.

photo via storymiami.com

Saturday

PINECREST GARDENS

SOUTH MOTORS 2017 FINE ARTS FESTIVAL

One of Florida’s premiere juried art shows celebrates its 13th year with paintings, sculptures, mixed media and photography, original handcrafted jewelry and wearable art. Plus, there’s a great selection of delicious food, live music and other activities for the entire family in the magical botanical garden setting.

Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; www.pinecrestgardens.org; free.

On Sunday, January 10, 2014 at the 12th Annual South Motors Pinecrest Gardens Fine Arts Festival, 65 artists will exhibited their works among 14 acres of native forested wetland, tropical hardwood hammock and native cypress slough hammock. CARLE JUSTE/Miami Herald

WE’RE WITH THE BAND

THE LAST WALTZ 40 TOUR

Star-studded tribute to the 40th anniversary of The Band’s classic farewell concert features Grammy-winning guitar legend Warren Haynes (Gov’t Mule, The Allman Brothers Band), Grammy-winning producer Don Was, Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Michael McDonald, singer/songwriter Jamey Johnson, keyboard master John Medeski and legendary funk drummer Terence Higgins (Dirty Dozen Brass Band), along with the original horn arrangements of Allen Toussaint.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hard Rock Live Arena at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood; Ticketmaster; $35-$90.

REAL STAND-UP GUYS

THE COMEDY GET-DOWN

Talk about a laff riot: Comedy legends Cedric “The Entertainer,” Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, George Lopez and Charlie Murphy come together for one hilarious night.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; Ticketmaster; $45.50-$85.50.

NEW YORK – AUGUST 21: Comedian Cedric The Entertainer performs at the Paradise Theater on August 21, 2010 in the Bronx, New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

LIVE AT KNIGHT SERIES

SPEND THE NIGHT WITH BILLY CRYSTAL

Comedy legend kicks off his national tour in the Magic City with a unique show that allows him to express all the sides of his talent. As he puts it: “There’s stand-up, and ‘sit down,’ which gives me great freedom to tell stories, show film clips and talk about my life and career and the world as I see it. It’s loose, unpredictable and intimate. The most fun I’ve had onstage in a long time.”

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; $59-$150; also, 8 p.m. Sunday at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Dreyfoos Hall, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org; tickets start at $61.50.

photo via Billy Crystal/Twitter

Next Week

FINAL WORLD TOUR: THE GAMBLER’S LAST DEAL

KENNY ROGERS

Fans can bid fond farewell to one of the greatest singer-songwriters in history, who effortlessly blended pop and country music with hits such as “Lady,” “The Gambler,” “Through the Years,” “We’ve Got Tonight,” “She Believes in Me,” “Coward of the County,” “Islands in the Stream” and “Lucille.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $45-$127.50.

FLY LIKE AN EAGLE

DON HENLEY

Singer/songwriter and drummer who first found superstardom with The Eagles and went on to make his mark as a solo artist performs beloved solo hits including “Dirty Laundry,” “Heart of the Matter,” “Boys of Summer,” “The End of the Innocence,” “Sunset Grill” and “All She Wants to Do Is Dance,” plus Eagles classics such as “Desperado,” “Witchy Woman,” “Best of My Love,” “One of These Nights,” “Life in the Fast Lane” and, of course, “Hotel California.” Opening act is Americana band JD & The Straight Shot.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hard Rock Live Arena at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood; Ticketmaster; $71-$156.

HIP-HOP HOORAY

A NIGHT OF SYMPHONIC HIP-HOP

It’s getting hot in here: Grammy-winning rapper Nelly is backed by a full symphony and his band for a symphonic twist on his hits including “Hot in Herre,” “E.I.,” “Ride Wit Me,” “Dilemma,” “Shake Ya Tailfeather,” “Just a Dream” and “Country Grammar.”

Details: 8 p.m. Thursday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $45-$250.

Hip-hop artist Nellie enjoys the game Monday night. The Bobcats played the Miami Heat on Monday, 04.28.14, at Time Warner Cable Arena in Charlotte in Game 4 of a best-of-seven series in the first round of the NBA playoffs. David T. Foster III/Miami Herald

FREE FOR ALL

CHOPIN FOR ALL

3 P.M. SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: Eric Lu, the laureate of both the National and International Chopin Competitions in 2015, returns to South Florida to play a solo and chamber program with young violinist Ariel Horowitz, featuring works by Prokofiev, Brahms, Wieniawski and, of course, Chopin; 3 p.m. Saturday at Broward County Main Library, 100 S. Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale; and 3 p.m. Sunday at Granada Presbyterian Church, 950 University Dr., Coral Gables; www.chopin.org.