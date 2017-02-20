Music, Seinfeld, basketball and more for your weekend – Feb. 24 – 26

TNT Maddox – one of the team’s female stars demonstrates a few tricks of the trade as the world famous Harlem Globetrotters team up with 24 Hour Fitness to host a total of 18 Summer Skills Clinics in the Miami area. Clinics run from June 17-22 for boys and girls ages 6-12 in the South Florida Area..

Friday

VIRGINIA KEY

GRASSROOTS FESTIVAL OF MUSIC & DANCE

Family-friendly event, now in its sixth year, brings dozens of dynamic and diverse bands, including Donna the Buffalo, The Blind Spots, Electric Piquete, Locos por Juana, Telekinetic Walrus, Cleaveland Jones, Elastic Bond and Big Mean Sound Machine (some shows are at different venues; check website). Attendees can also enjoy on-site beachfront camping, dance and music workshops, yoga and the healing arts, a craft fair, beer garden and plenty of fun activities for kids.

Details: 9 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m.-midnight Sunday, at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Key Biscayne; www.virginiakeygrassroots.com; $35 daily, kids 12 and under free with paying adult; see website for camping info.

John Bischman, of Lakeland, and Cindy Pless, of Sebastian, Florida share the kiss on the camp grounds at the Grassroots Festival. On Sunday, February 21, 2016 attendees camped, danced, and enjoyed the musical and culinary offerings of the annual Grassroots Festival on Virginia Key, Florida.

FREE JAZZ WEEKEND

MIAMI DOWNTOWN JAZZ FESTIVAL

Get your groove on with this free, epic musical celebration with eight stages and more than 200 musicians, including Kevin Mahogany, the Jim Gasior Trio, the Mark Small Group, Felipe Lamoglia, the New World School of the Arts Jazz Band and many more on Friday. Saturday brings the Spam All-Stars, Nestor Torres, Nicole Yarling, Paquito D’Rivera and Federico Britos to Bayfront Park.

Details: Noon-9 p.m. Friday at various venues in downtown Miami (check www.miamidowntownjazzfestival.org for info); and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; free.

Eileen Soler

MASTER OF HIS DOMAIN

JERRY SEINFELD

You’ve got two chances to catch one of the greatest comics of all time, who returns to his favorite South Florida haunt for a weekend of laughs. Seinfeld has a unique ability to make us crack up about the little things in life that everyone can relate to. Not that there’s anything wrong with that…

Details: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Hard Rock Live Arena at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood; Ticketmaster; $80-$180.

Miami Heat play the Phoenix Suns as Jerry Seinfeld sit in the stands at the AmericanAilrines Arena in Miami, Florida, March 20, 2012.

PAINTING MUSICAL LANDSCAPES

LUCINDA WILLIAMS

There’s a reason Lucinda Williams was named “America’s Best Songwriter” by Time magazine: Whenever you want gritty, painfully honest, penetrating blues, country and Americana songs, put on one of her albums. She’ll perform hits including “Sweet Old World,” “Passionate Kisses,” “Drunken Angel” and “Car Wheels on a Gravel Road,” plus tracks from her latest album, “The Ghosts of Highway 20.”

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8 th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $27.50-$47.50.

HIT MACHINE

LITTLE RIVER BAND

Aussie band performs its highly melodic, enduring classics such as “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Lonesome Loser,” “Lady” and “Happy Anniversary.”

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at The Casino at Dania Beach, 301 E. Dania Beach Blvd., Dania Beach; www.casinodaniabeach.com; $25-$55, $125 VIP (as part of table of four for $500).

JAZZ ROOTS

PIANO TITANS

Legendary keyboardist and 22-time Grammy Award-winner Chick Corea teams up with modern Latin-jazz master Gonzalo Rubalcaba for a night of scintillating solos and duets.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949- 6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; $45-$125.

Saturday

57TH & 9TH TOUR

STING

Ex-Police frontman and bassist who went on to win 10 Grammys in his solo career takes the stage with a three-piece band in support of his 12th studio album and his first rock album in 13 years. You’ll also hear solo hits and Police classics, reimagined as only this dynamic artist can.



Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; LiveNation.com; $104-$252.

VOICE OF AN ANGEL

JACKIE EVANCHO

Since stunning the judges on “America’s Got Talent” at age 10, this classical crossover soprano prodigy has sung for President Obama and performed duets with Sarah Brightman, Tony Bennett and Barbra Streisand, as well as singing the national anthem at President Trump’s inauguration in January. She’s touring in support of her upcoming sixth album, “Two Hearts,”

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Dr.; 954-344-5990 or www.coralspringscenterforthearts.com; $40.28-$61.48.

GET YOUR STYX FIX

DENNIS DEYOUNG

Singer/songwriter and keyboardist who wrote and sang lead vocals on Styx’s classic anthems such as “Lady,” “Babe,” “The Best of Times,” “Mr. Roboto,” “The Grand Illusion” and “Come Sail Away” performs these songs and more.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8 th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $43-$73.

DYNAMIC DUO

EXPOSE & SWEET SENSATION

Miami freestyle trio Expose (“Let Me Be the One,” “Seasons Change,” “Point of No Return,” “Come Go With Me,” “I’ll Never Get Over You Getting Over Me,” “What You Don’t Know”) teams up with New York trio Sweet Sensation (“Never Let You Go,” “Love Child,” “If Wishes Came True”).

Details: 9 p.m. Saturday at Magic City Casino, Stage 305, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; 305-649-3000 or www.magiccitycasino.com; $15, call for VIP rates.

Sunday

BLACK HISTORY MONTH

ALLAN HARRIS

Artscape Concert Series presents the second of five free concerts in 2017 with this renowned New York jazz vocalist and his quartet, with the Dr. Ed Calle Student Jazz Ensemble opening.

Details: 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Collins Park, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.globalartsproject.org; free.

HARDWOOD HOTSHOTS

HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

The kings of basketball entertainment for the past 90+ years bring their roundball razzle-dazzle, hoops humor and jaw-dropping athletic showmanship to the court. The rotating lineup – including two women – for the group’s lengthy tour might include veteran guard TNT or dunker Thunder, among many other beloved characters.

Details: 4 p.m. Sunday at the AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; $15-$92.

SKANK IT UP

LESS THAN JAKE

Ska-punk band from Gainesville storms the stage, performing fan faves and inspired covers (Cheap Trick’s “Surrender,” anyone?), plus tracks from its eighth studio album, “See the Light.” West Coast reggae-rock band Pepper opens.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Revolution Live, 200 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.jointherevolution.net; $27.50 advance, $30 at the door.

Next Week

FREDDY VS. JASON TOUR

FABOLOUS & JADAKISS

Veteran Brooklyn rapper Fabolous takes the stage with fellow Big Apple hip-hop star Jadakiss in support of their joint mixtape, “Freddy vs. Jason.”

Details: 7 p.m. Thursday at Revolution Live, 200 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.jointherevolution.net; $35.

free for all

JAZZ AT MOCA

8-9:30 P.M. FRIDAY: In celebration of Black History Month, sit back and enjoy jazz trumpeter and Miami native Shareef Clayton, who has performed with Stevie Wonder, The Roots, Michael McDonald, Rubén Blades and many more, and his band; Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; www.mocanomi.org.