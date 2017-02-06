Comedy, culture and pirates this weekend – Feb. 10-12

Performers parade down the main fair way at the Renaissance Festival on Sunday, February 22, 2015 at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach. The event started on February 7, 2015 and will run through March 15, 2015.

Friday

CULTURAL CELEBRATION

SEMINOLE TRIBAL FAIR AND POWWOW

Three-day event showcases Native American arts and culture, highlighted by drum and dance competitions, a film screening, alligator wrestling shows, arts and crafts, and live Native musical performances, plus a special concert at 2 p.m. Sunday by ex-Staind frontman Aaron Lewis (“It’s Been Awhile”) performing solo country and rock anthems.

Details: Gates open at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. Sunday, at the Seminole Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood; www.semtribefairandpowwow.com; free.

WEEKEND WINGDING

GROUND UP MUSIC FESTIVAL

Grammy-winning jazz-fusion band Snarky Puppy, described by Rolling Stone mag as “one of the most versatile bands on the planet,” headlines this three-day jam with daily sets. Also on the bill are Esperanza Spalding, David Crosby, The Heavy Pets, Nikki Costa, Emily Estefan, Shelly Berg, The Lee Boys feat. Roosevelt Collier, John Medeski and many more. Plus, munch on gourmet bites by local superstar chef Michelle Bernstein.

Details: 1-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; http://www.semtribefairandpowwow.comwww.groundupmusicfestival.com; $85 daily, $225 three-day pass.

Matt Sayles

COMIC ROYALTY

DAVE CHAPPELLE

Two chances to catch all-new material by one of the most provocative, controversial, volatile – and brilliant – comedians of the 21st century, best known for his groundbreaking “Chappelle’s Show,” which was notorious for addressing racial stereotypes, and starring in the cult stoner classic film “Half Baked.”

Details: 7 and 10 p.m. Friday at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Dr.; 954-344-5990 or www.coralspringscenterforthearts.com; $71.20.

STILL ROCKING

LYNYRD SKYNYRD

For Southern rock fans, no band could ever top Jacksonville legend Skynyrd and its classic tracks “Sweet Home Alabama,” “That Smell,” “Simple Man,” “Saturday Night Special,” “Tuesday’s Gone” and, of course, “Free Bird” for their combination of melody, message and trademark scorching guitar work. Also on the bill: Tampa’s The Outlaws (“Green Grass and High Tides”) and Jacksonville’s Blackfoot (“Highway Song”).

Details: 7 p.m. Friday at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach; Ticketmaster; $45-$125.

Saturday

25TH SEASON

FLORIDA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL

Lords, ladies and wenches, grab your swords, button up your bodices and get medieval as the latest Ren-Fest chapter hits town, with seven themed weekends through March 26. The first, “Pirates Weekend,” allows you to practice exclaiming fun phrases like “Shiver me timbers!” and the all-purpose “Aarrrr!” In between, enjoy more than 100 costumed performers, live Celtic music, new jousting tournaments and aerial high-wire shows.

Details: 10 a.m.-sunset Saturday and Sunday, running on weekends through March 26, at Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Rd., Deerfield Beach; www.ren-fest.com; $21, $9 kids 6-11, free for 5 and under; $75 season pass.

Peter Andrew Bosch

DCC CELEBRATION CONCERT

COUNTING CROWS

West Coast alt-pop band led by dreadlocked singer Adam Duritz helps celebrate the Dolphins Cancer Challenge finish line, with proceeds benefitting the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. You’ll hear hits including “Mr. Jones,” “Round Here,” “A Long December” and “Accidentally In Love,” plus tracks from the Crows’ seventh album, “Somewhere Under Wonderland.”

Details: 2 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; Ticketmaster; $32.

AN EVENING IN CONVERSATION WITH …

YANNI AND HIS PIANO

Get up close and personal with this superstar Greek keyboardist, composer and producer whose 1993 concert series “Live at the Acropolis” became the second-best selling music video of all time (after Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”). He’ll share stories, philosophies and his artistic process (VIP ticket includes Artist Meet & Greet).

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $47.75-$248.

LAUGH WITH UNCLE JOEY

DAVE COULIER

Yell out his catch-phrase “Cut it out!” if you’re laughing too hard at this stand-up show by the actor best known for playing Uncle Joey on the hit ABC sitcom “Full House.” Fun fact: Coulier is widely suspected to be the subject of Alanis Morissette’s scathing alt-rock hit “You Oughta Know.”

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at The Casino at Dania Beach, 301 E. Dania Beach Blvd., Dania Beach; www.casinodaniabeach.com; $20-$30, $75 VIP (as part of table of four for $300); 21 and up.

VALENTINE’S CONCERT

NICOLE HENRY & MILES JAYE

Get in the mood for love a few days early as sultry jazz chanteuse (and UM grad) Nicole Henry, who beat out Tony Bennett and George Benson for the 2013 Soul Train award for Best Traditional Jazz Performance, teams up with R&B solo artist, jazz violinist and former lead singer for the Village People, Miles Jaye.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Pl., Miramar; www.miramarculturalcenter.org; $35-$60.

Sunday

THE ALBUM SERIES

YES

Grammy-winning progressive rock band showcases the 1980 album “Drama” in its entirety, along with sides 1 and 4 from 1973’s “Tales from Topographic Oceans,” plus greatest hits such as “I’ve Seen All Good People,” “Yours Is No Disgrace,” “Roundabout,” “Long Distance Runaround” and “Owner of a Lonely Heart.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach; Ticketmaster; $25-$85.

THIS HOUSE IS NOT FOR SALE TOUR

BON JOVI

Jersey hard-rock band, led by lead singer Jon Bon Jovi, takes the stage in support of its chart-topping 13th studio album, “This House is Not for Sale.” Of course, you’ll hear all your favorite anthems as well, including, “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “Bad Medicine,” “I’ll Be There For You,” “Livin’ On a Prayer,” “It’s My Life,” “Who Says You Can’t Go Home” and “Wanted Dead or Alive.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; Ticketmaster; tickets start at $15.50.

THE TRADITION CONTINUES

ANDREA BOCELLI

Legendary Italian tenor, who has performed for popes, presidents and British royalty, returns to his “second home” of South Florida to sing love songs and a breathtaking mix of romantic arias for his annual show centered around Valentine’s Day. Tony- and Grammy-winning singer Heather Headley joins him in a show presented by the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts..

Details: 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; tickets start at $75.

José A. Iglesias

Next Week

BROADWAY DIVA

KRISTIN CHENOWETH

On Valentine’s night, this Emmy- and Tony Award-winning actress and singer (“Wicked,” “Pushing Daisies,” “Glee,” “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”) takes center stage to steal your heart with tracks from “The Art of Elegance,” her first album of American Songbook, plus her favorite musical theater numbers.

Details: 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462- 0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $30-$129.

LOCAL FAVES

DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL

The day after Valentine’s Day, let loose with this beloved emo band led by Boca Raton’s Chris Carrabba, who will pour his heart out while singing fan faves including “Stolen,” “Don’t Wait,” “Vindicated” and “Screaming Infidelities.” And if we’re lucky, we’ll hear a few new tracks from the band’s upcoming first album since 2009’s “After the Ending.”

Details: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Revolution Live, 200 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.jointherevolution.net; $27.50 advance, $30 day of show.

Free for All

NOCHES TROPICALES

8 p.m. FRIDAY: Free concert series continues with the Latin Grammy-nominated Miami band SonLokos, whose fresh, innovative sound fuses Cuban son, Afro-Cuban, timba and traditional Cuban rhythms with elements of hip-hop and electronic music; Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., Miami; 305-480-1717.

Miami-Dade Parks Division of Arts and Culture, presents “Noches Tropicales” a free concert series dedicates do celebrating the rich heritage of Hispanic music, at Tropical Park. Marimer Codina