AUG 25 – AUG 27: A beer fest in Wynwood, plus these other things to do in Miami

Friday

LOOKING FOR SUMMER TOUR

LIFEHOUSE & SWITCHFOOT

L.A. alt-rock band Lifehouse (“You and Me,” “First Time,” “Whatever It Takes,” “Hanging by a Moment”) teams up with San Diego alt-rockers Switchfoot, which will crank out the timeless tunes “Dare You to Move” and “Meant to Live,” plus tracks from its latest album, “Where the Light Shines Through.”

Details: 7 p.m. Friday at Bayfront Park Amphitheatre, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; LiveNation.com; $17-$50.75.

IN THE HOUSE

NERVO

Aussie DJ twins Miriam and Olivia Nervo – who started off as fashion models, but proved they were more than just pretty faces when they won a Grammy for co-writing and producing David Guetta’s hit, “When Love Takes Over,” featuring Kelly Rowland – rock the decks with house anthems.

Details: 11 p.m. Friday at Story Miami, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.storymiami.com; $30.

Saturday

BOTTOMS UP!

WYNWOOD BEER FESTIVAL

It might not be a great idea to sample each of the 150 brews at this event, but that’s how many choices beer lovers will have, from your typical domestic and imports, as well as craft and rare pours (plus, plenty of great grub to help soak up all the suds). In between quaffs, there will be lots of fun games to play. Cheers!

Details: 2-7 p.m. Saturday at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; www.eventbrite.com; $40-$85.

PUNK IT UP

SOCIAL DISTORTION

Veteran SoCal band performs in support of its upcoming, as-yet-unnamed eighth studio album, its first since 2011’s “Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes,” for which the group has written about 20 songs. You’ll also hear fan faves such as “Bad Luck,” “I Was Wrong,” “Ball and Chain,” “Machine Gun Blues” and its cover of Johnny Cash’s classic “Ring of Fire.”

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday at Revolution Live, 200 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; Ticketmaster; $35.

LATIN HEARTTHROB

MARCO ANTONIO SOLIS

Mexican singer-songwriter– who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010 – performs popular tracks from his illustrious career, spanning more than 20 years and featuring styles including Latin pop, bachata, ranchero, tropical and cumbia. Mexican pop-rock duo Camila opens.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; $59-$299.

THE BFF TOUR

JO KOY & ANJELAH JOHNSON

Filipino-American comic Jo Koy, known for his hilarious appearances on “Chelsea Lately” and “The Adam Carolla Show,” teams up with internet sensation Anjelah Johnson, best known for her viral video, “Nail Salon,” and her time on “MADtv.”

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Hard Rock Live Arena at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood; Ticketmaster; $45-$85.

GRRL POWER

LEZ ZEPPELIN

Gender-bending, all-female band brings to life the thunderous anthems of the legendary British hard-rock group Led Zeppelin, including “Rock and Roll,” “Black Dog,” “Kashmir,” “Whole Lotta Love,” “Ramble On,” “What Is and What Should Never Be,” “Dancing Days” and, of course, “Stairway to Heaven.”

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $35.

Sunday

MIAMI MARLINS

BARK AT THE PARK

Cheer on the Fish against the San Diego Padres along with your precious pooch. Best of all, dog ticket sales benefit the Humane Society of Broward County.

Details: Game time is 1:10 p.m. Sunday; Marlins Park West Plaza, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; www.marlins.com; humans $16, dogs $10.

POSITIVE VIBRATIONS

REGGAE SUNDAYS

Kulcha Shok presents weekly live musical performances and DJs until midnight – this week, enjoy Kulcha Latino with musical guest Roots Almighty.

Details: 2 p.m.-midnight Sunday at Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366 or www.thewynwoodyard.com; free.

Next Week

A HEAD FULL OF DREAMS TOUR

COLDPLAY

Grammy-winning British band led by charismatic singer/pianist Chris Martin takes the stage in support of its seventh studio album, featuring the hits “Adventure of a Lifetime,” “Hymn for the Weekend” and “Up&Up.” Of course, you’ll also hear howl-along Coldplay anthems including “Yellow,” “Fix You,” “The Scientist,” “Clocks,” “Speed of Sound,” “In My Place,” “A Sky Full of Stars” and “Viva La Vida.”

Details: 7 p.m. Monday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; Ticketmaster; tickets start at $138.

SET IT OFF TOUR

BRYSON TILLER

Louisville, Ky., rapper who made a splash with his 2015 debut album “Trapsoul” and then hit it big with his chart-topping follow-up, “True to Self,” featuring the singles “Run Me Dry” and “Somethin Tells Me,” rocks the stage, with opening acts Metro Boomin and H.E.R.

Details: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables; Ticketmaster; $35-$70.

FORD FRONT ROW CONCERT SERIES

DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL

Billboard and Ford present a free concert featuring beloved emo band Dashboard Confessional, led by Boca Raton’s Chris Carrabba, which will perform fan faves including “Stolen,” “Don’t Wait,” “Vindicated” and “Screaming Infidelities.” Also on the bill: L.A. alt-rock band The Mowgli’s.

Details: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; RSVP at www.billboard.com/fordfrontrow; free.

“÷” TOUR

ED SHEERAN

British singer-songwriter who crashed the pop airwaves with his romantic smash hits “Thinking Out Loud” and “Photograph” takes the stage in support of his third studio album, featuring the hits “Castle on the Hill” and “Shape of You.” You’ll also hear faves including “The A Team,” “Lego House,” “Drunk,” “I See Fire,” “Sing” and “Don’t.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; $56.50-$66.50.

SMELLS LIKE TEEN SPIRIT

GRUNGE FEST

Take a trip back to the early ’90s Seattle rock scene with Nirvana tribute band Nirvanna – which will crank out hits including “Lithium,” “All Apologies,” “Come As You Are,” “Heart-Shaped Box” and “Smells Like Teen Spirit” – and Alice In Chains tribute band Facelift, which will perform faves such as “Man in the Box,” “No Excuses,” “Them Bones” and “Rooster.”

Details: 7 p.m. Thursday at Revolution Live, 200 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.jointherevolution.net; $10.

free for all

JAZZ AT MOCA

8-9:30 P.M. FRIDAY: Sit back and enjoy the sounds of jazz vocalist Lisanne Lyons, who teaches Studio Music and Jazz at the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music, and is working on a tribute to legendary singers Rosemary Clooney, Peggy Lee, Anita O’Day, Ella Fitzgerald and others; Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; www.mocanomi.org.