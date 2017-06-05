IHeartSummer ’17 kicks off a weekend of Miami events

Friday

POOL PARTY!

IHEARTSUMMER ‘17

Groove to the sounds of A-list acts including Luis Fonsi (“Despacito”), Halsey (“New Americana”), Miley Cyrus (“We Can’t Stop,” “Wrecking Ball”), Backstreet Boys (“Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely,” “I Want It That Way”), Fifth Harmony (“Boss,” “Worth It”) and Noah Cyrus (“Make Me [Cry]”).

Details: Friday and Saturday (times TBA) at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.fontainebleau.com/iheart; two-night hotel packages start at $499.

AUTHOR APPEARANCE

KEVIN HART

You loved him in “Ride Along,” “The Wedding Ringer,” “Get Hard” and “The Secret Life of Pets,” and you bust a gut laughing at his stand-up routines. Now get one of the hottest comedians on the planet’s new autobiography, “I Can’t Make This Up,” go meet him, take a picture with him and get the book signed.

Details: 7 p.m. Friday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408 or www.booksandbooks.com; free with voucher, obtained by purchasing a copy of the book at Books and Books; appearance is autographing only.

Continued below No top posts yet

SUMMER GODS TOUR

THIRD EYE BLIND

San Francisco alt-rock band that hit it big with the enduring hits “Semi-Charmed Life” and “Jumper” celebrates 20 years in the biz. Don’t be late, as L.A. indie-rock group Silversun Pickups (“Nightlight”) opens.

Details: 7 p.m. Friday at Bayfront Park Amphitheatre, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; LiveNation.com; $14.50-$90.

STILL ROCKIN’

DAVE MASON

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and co-founder of the legendary band Traffic revisits his classic 1970 solo masterpiece “Alone Together.” You’ll also hear faves such as “Feelin’ Alright” and “We Just Disagree.”

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; www.browardcenter.org; $55-$75.

Saturday

ONE JUICY EVENT

REDLAND SUMMER FRUIT FESTIVAL

From guava to grapefruit, kiwi to Key lime and papaya to passionfruit, this annual festival’s got all the tropical fruit you crave (and dozens you might never have tried, such as dragonfruit, starfruit and jackfruit). Give your taste buds a tingle and check out all the vendors, tastings and info on local agriculture.

Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Fruit and Spice Park, 24801 SW 187th Ave., Homestead; www.fruitandspicepark.org; $8, kids under 11 free.

BBQ BLOWOUT

SMOKE ON THE WATER

Nothing says summer like a massive, family-friendly outdoor party with great live music, cold beer (both craft and standard, for Mom and Dad), delicious barbecue (including a pit-master competition) and plenty of fun activities for the kids.

Details: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Esplanade Park, 400 SW 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale; www.goriverwalk.com; free, beer garden $40 for 21 and up.

IN CONCERT

HARRY POTTER & THE SORCEROR’S STONE

Relive the magic of J.K. Rowling’s mesmerizing film as conductor Justin Freer leads an orchestra through every note of John William’s unforgettable score while the movie plays in high-def on a giant screen.

Details: 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; $59-$105.

SOUTH FLORIDA JAZZ

CHRISTIAN MCBRIDE & TIP CITY

Five-time Grammy-winning bassist concludes South Florida Jazz’s 25th season with his trio Tip City, featuring Emmet Cohen on piano and Mark Whitfield on guitar.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, Nova Southeastern University Campus, 3100 Ray Ferrero Blvd., Davie; www.southfloridajazz.org; $40, $10 students.

Sunday

THE HEAT IS ON

SOME LIKE IT HOT

Music, mobsters and Marilyn Monroe – how can you go wrong? This 1959 classic film starring Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon as hard-luck musicians who flee the Chicago mafia by posing as women and joining an all-girl band (with Monroe as lead singer) was dubbed the funniest American movie of all time by the American Film Institute.

Details: 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, and 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, at various South Florida theaters (check www.fathomevents.com for locations); $13.38.

GET SKANKIN’

REEL BIG FISH

Playful SoCal ska-punk band takes the stage for its Beer Run tour, which promises hits including “Sell Out,” plus inspired and unusual cover songs, such as Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl,” a-ha’s “Take on Me” and Phil Collins’ “Another Day in Paradise.” Opening acts: The Expendables, The Queers.

Details: 5 p.m. Sunday at Revolution Live, 200 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.jointherevolution.net; $28-$30.

THE JOSHUA TREE TOUR

U2

Iconic Irish rock band led by Bono’s powerful pipes celebrates 30 years since releasing its masterpiece, “The Joshua Tree,” featuring timeless anthems such as “With Or Without You,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and “Where the Streets Have No Name.” U2 will perform the album in its entirety, plus fan faves including “Pride [In the Name of Love],” “Mysterious Ways,” “Beautiful Day,” “New Year’s Day,” “Desire” and “One.” OneRepublic (“Apologize,” “Good Life,” “Counting Stars”) opens.

Details: 7 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; Ticketmaster; tickets start at $205.

THE ONE BAD NIGHT TOUR

HAYLEY KIYOKO

L.A. actress-singer best known for playing Velma in two “Scooby Doo” flicks performs dreamy electropop in support of her three EPs, including last year’s “Citrine.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; www.cultureroom.net; $14.99.

WORLD-MUSIC LEADERS

THE GIPSY KINGS

Grammy-winning French band whose self-titled debut album introduced the “Rumba Gitano,” South America’s rumba rhythm coupled with a barrage of flamenco guitar, performs lively hits including “Djobi Djoba” and “Bamboleo.”

Details: 8 p.m. Sunday at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Dreyfoos Hall, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; www.kravis.org; $29-$100; and 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; $35-$105.

Next Week

RAP IT UP

CHANCE THE RAPPER

Rapid-fire Chicago rapper who first gained fame with his 2013 mixtape “Acid Rap” takes the stage in support of his debut full-length album, “Surf” and his latest mixtape, “Coloring Book,” which was the first streaming-only album ever to win a Grammy and features collabs with Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Lil Wayne.

Details: 8 p.m. Tuesday at the AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; $35.50-$75.50.

free for all

LED ZEPPELIN TRIBUTE

7:30 P.M. FRIDAY: Jam to the sounds of ZOSO, a band that re-creates the thunderous blues-rock of the British band that gave us classic anthems including “Whole Lotta Love,” “Ramble On,” “Black Dog” and “Stairway to Heaven”; Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; www.myboca.us.