Do it for the culture at these ‘May in Miami’ events

Summer’s fast approaching, which means we better hope our bodies get acclimated to the already present heat real quick. But on top of that, locals needs to start getting used to the idea that Miami is no longer a seasonal destination, but filled to the brim with great things to do every night of the week, all year long. Check out what you’ll be doing these next two weeks:

Tuesday, May 16

Breakfast Talk Series #3 – With a monthly meeting series, French Arts Associates intends to offer a platform to connect like-minded individuals in the Miami Arts community.Panelists and guests speakers will include experts from different art professions, exploring all the aspects of the ever-changing art world and market.

Where: CIC Miami – 1951 NW 7th Ave. Time: 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Community Grant Writing Workshop – Grants Ink, LLC is hosting a free community workshop on the basics of grant writing and research. They will also devote part of the workshop to Q&A for our guests. In order to secure a spot, RSVP’s must be done through Eventbrite.

Where: Center for Social Change – 2103 Coral Way. Time: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tickets: RSVP here.

Old Skool Tuesdays w/ DJ Le Spam – One of Miami’s most legendary vinyl masters spins out of his hand-painted VW Van at The Wynwood Yard.

Where: The Wynwood Yard – 56 NW 29th ST. Time: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Wednesday, May 17

Infill Light: Alternative Structures in Urban Neighborhoods – Join the Young Leaders Group for a dynamic program exploring temporary infill projects on vacant land and the ways that they impact and drive transformation in urban neighborhoods. The panel of industry professionals will discuss how this alternative approach to infill development is driving changes to Miami’s landscape.

Where: The Wynwood Yard. Time: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Thursday, May 18

Art Museum Day @Wolfsonian – One day. Free admission. Special perks. Every year, The Wolfsonian joins hundreds of A a.m.D (Association of Art Museum Directors) member institutions by waiving admission and inviting everyone to enjoy art and design at no cost. Take advantage of discounts and perks.

Where: The Wolfsonian-FIU – 1001 Washington Ave. Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Art Museum Day at P a.m.M – Join the P a.m.M on International Museum Day and Art Museum Day and enjoy exciting programs and offers including P a.m.M Third Thursdays: Poplife Social ft. Symbi Roots, Screening: Liberty in a Soup, free tours, art-making, $10 off a P a.m.M membership and BOGO museum admission.

Where: The P a.m.M – 1103 Biscayne Blvd. Time: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Cultra 5 – Bayfront Park – Join the CULTRA spaceship on its final journey in Bayfront Park before launching into the stratosphere! CULTRA is a roving Open Mic held in a Downtown Miami park every third-Thursday from January to May. Produced in collaboration with Emerge Miami, CULTRA is an opportunity for local performers in all disciplines to showcase their skills for fellow Miamians in some of the most scenic public spaces this town has to offer.

Where: Bayfront Park – Tina Hills Pavilion. Time: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Civic Innovation Series: Resilience – A series of conversations aimed at creating a more fun and actionable dialogue about pressing issues that impact the civic infrastructure of Miami. To kick off the series the focus will surround resilience in Miami to collectively take initiative as a community to procure resolutions. Resilience will discuss the topics on how we can create a more vibrant economy, healthy urban environments, resourceful mobility, and an effective environmental ecosystem.

Where: Venture Cafe Miami – 1951 NW 7th Ave. Time: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Tickets: RSVP here.

Friday, May 19

Sounds of Little Haiti – The Sounds of Little Haiti (SOLH) is a five year community extravaganza in the heart of little Haiti Miami. What sets Sounds of Little Haiti apart is a mecca for Haitian-Americans to celebrate their culture and influence in Little Haiti, USA. SOLH is a hybrid experience that serves as a community gathering and an immersive cultural experience. Grammy award winning, international artist, Wyclef Jean will take the stage for the 1 year anniversary edition of Sounds.

Where: Little Haiti Cultural Complex – 212 NE 59th Ter. Time: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

MMM Presents the Arts & Music Festival in Midtown – MMM is proud to explore the subcultures of the New Miami during our 8-day Arts & Music Festival in the Shops at Midtown Miami. Enjoy an interactive experience with the top Local Bands, DJs, Fashion Designers, Artists, Painters, Creatives and Artisans.

Where: Shops at Midtown Miami – 3401 N Miami Ave. Time: 5 p.m., May 19th – June 2nd. Tickets: Free.

Saturday, May 20

NWS Yoga Mornings – This monthly yoga class features a rotating roster of top instructors and offers a unique experience that combines the best things that Miami Beach has to offer: the outdoors, yoga, classical music and the opportunity to connect with the community.

Where: New World Center – 500 17th ST. Time: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Tickets: Free.

The Tank’s Thank You Celebration – The Tasting Room at The Tank Brewing Co. is in full swing!

They want to thank you all for making their first month open a huge success. Come celebrate and enjoy the best of Miami’s beer scene.

Where: The Tank Brewing Co. – 5100 NW 72nd Ave. Time: 2 p.m. – Midnight. Tickets: RSVP here.

Beats and BBQ Bash in The Leah – Join the Leah Arts District as they continue their six-month long #HIALEAHNOW Series at the Beats and BBQ Bash in the Leah Presented by Jameson! Nothing like a good ‘ol barbecue to bring people together along with some banging beats to jam to. This is a celebration of community through music and art and the most fitting close to their series.

Where: Unbranded Brewing Co. – 1395 E 11th Ave. Hialeah. Time: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tickets: RSVP here.

March Against Monsanto – Calling all eaters, creatives, families, farmers, foodies, fair food, wage & trade, unions, social justice groups, climate change groups and all stewards of the planet, the 2017 March Against Monsanto is fast approaching! Help make this march the strongest impact ever.

Where: Omni/Adrienne Arsht Center Metromover Station – 1455 Biscayne Blvd. Time: 3 p.m. – 11 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Outside the Box: Little Boy Lost – Created by composer Daniel Bernard Roumain and journalist Lisa Armstrong, Little Boy Lost: One Child’s Story of Life Behind Bars embraces classical music, spoken word, rap and film to address the issues of youth incarceration and the prison industrial complex through the eyes of Damien Duncan, a 20-year-old Miami native. At the center of this transmedia performance is a 40-minute documentary directed by Armstrong.

Where: YoungArts – 2100 Biscayne Blvd. Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: RSVP here.

Total Recall – Arnold Schwarzenegger is Dennis Quad, a 21st-century construction worker who discovers his life is a lie made up of implanted memories. After learning he’s actually a secret agent, Quad hitches a ride to Mars to uncover the truth about his identity while getting sucked into a secret plot involving an ancient artifact, the downtrodden and mutated Martian population, and the dream of a breathable atmosphere.

Where: Coral Gables Art Cinema – 260 Aragon Ave. Time: 11:45 p.m. – 2 a.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Sunday, May 21

Free Vizcaya Village Open House – In celebration of Vizcaya’s centennial year, the community is invited to discover an unknown part of the Vizcaya estate: Vizcaya Village. Come take part in Open Houses, held monthly April through July, to explore the property and enjoy an afternoon full of guided tours, urban farming, art, music, food trucks, and more. Registration is free and open to the public.

Where: Vizcaya Museum & Gardens – 3251 S Miami Ave. Time: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Tickets: RSVP here.

Pineapple Sunday – A day of excellent live music. Cocktails, dominoes, and more. Doors open at noon. NO COVER or minimum. Happy Hour 4-7pm 2-4-1 drinks. Our music line-up: The Goodnites, Adam Scone, Electric Kif, Vlade Divak, Lemon City Trio, and DJ Set by DJ LeSpam.

Where: Ball & Chain – 1513 8th ST. Time: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tickets: Free.

The Miami Flea – Swing by and enjoy the local community with pop-ups galore. Ride your bike or take transit, and make sure to stop by the kid’s corner by Little Creative Souls for some creative crafts, and face painting. We’ll have workshops, one-of-a-kind gifts, and brand new vendors. Check out the amazing creations by local artisans, adopt a puppy, or get your hands henna-fied. There will be vintage treasures, vinyl, and more thrift finds that ever before.

Where: 1445 N Miami Ave. Time: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Monday, May 22

10 Days of Connection – For 10 days in May, we challenge everyone in Miami-Dade to step out of their comfort zones and connect with people who are not like them, in whatever way they are ready. Participate by hosting a connection experience, attending one, or simply taking part in the 10 Days of Connection Challenge.

Where: All over Miami. Time: May 22nd – May 31st. Tickets: Find out more here.

Tuesday, May 23

Cinema Peroni on the Lawn – Watch the classic “Cocktail” starring Tom Cruise with Peroni, Pop Corn and Stoli Elit welcome drink.

Where: Employees Only – 1030 Washington Ave. Time: 8:30 p.m. – Midnight. Tickets: Free.

The Art of Storytelling – A Creative Minds Talk featuring Daniel Libeskind and John Stuart, two foremost connoisseurs in architecture.

Where: Moore Building – 191 NE 40th St. Time: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tickets: RSVP here.

Wednesday, May 24

Miami Beach Food Truck & Music Fest – Free live music and a puppet show by the Fantasy Theatre Factory. Live street performances by the Front Yard Theatre Collective featuring Dangerfun Sideshow. Enjoy free yoga with Green Monkey Miami Beach. Food Trucks: Ms Cheezious, Hip Pops, 22 Nero, Healthnut, Latin Burger, Nacho Business, Sugar Yummy Mama, Guiseppe Italian Sausage, Mobstah Lobstah, Taco Fresh, Jefe’s Fish Taco; Che Grill/ Empanada Truck; Dolci Pecatti, Moty’s, Mr Good Stuff, Rolling Stove, Poblanos, and Cheeseburger baby.

Where: North Beach Bandshell – 7272 Collins Ave. Time: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Thursday, May 25

Contemporary Art at Vizcaya – Titled “Lost Spaces and Stories of Vizcaya: 10 Years of the Contemporary Arts Program, 100 Years of Vizcaya,” the publication highlights the centennial CAP exhibition Lost Spaces and Stories of Vizcaya, provides historic context and looks back at CAP’s first decade.

The event will feature special performances by past CAP artists, special access and tours. The book will be available for purchase and Lost Spaces artists will be on hand to sign copies.

Where: Vizcaya Museum & Gardens. Time: 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Lunch and Learn – Social Media Marketing Demystified: Tools, Trends, and Applicable Insights. Come lunch and learn at Canvas. Join Andrew Quarrie, content marketing expert and founder/CEO at Jurnid, a content writing network of freelance writers – providing services to digital marketers and agencies.

Where: Canvas Miami – 90 NE 17th ST. Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Friday, May 26

What I Got: Sublime Tribute – Join Churchill’s for the 3rd annual What I Got – Sublime Tribute night with Jacuzzi Fuzz, The Dirty Sanchos, and more tba!

Where: Churchill’s Pub – 5501 NE 2nd Ave. Time: 8 p.m. – 3 a.m. Tickets: Free.

Saturday, May 27

La Vida Boheme LIVE in Miami – The award-winning Venezuelan rock band is in town presenting their latest album “La Lucha”.

Where: 1306 N Miami Ave. Time: 9 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Little Haiti Book Festival – Miami Book Fair is partnering with Sosyete Koukouy of Miami, Inc., to present the Little Haiti Book Festival on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28, 2017. This book festival, which features two days of vibrant cultural exposure to writers, booksellers, performers, and more, is part of Miami Book Fair’s Read Caribbean programming.

Where: Little Haiti Cultural Complex. Time: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Sunday, May 28

Indie Craft Bazaar – A one day only, independent art and handmade festival. “It’s like stepping into an in real life Etsy!” Featuring over 65 artists, crafters, designers, and makers, plus: DIY activities, food, drink specials, and giveaways!

Where: Revolution Live – 100 SW 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale. Time: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets: $5.

Duck Duck Goose 2 – Duck Duck Goose is a culinary festival by Chef Jeremiah featuring Miami’s top chefs each of which will be tasked with preparing locally raised and pastured fowl. In it’s second year, DDG Deux is bringing a star-studded line up of South Florida’s most innovative purveyors of haute cuisine, gourmet street food, craft beef, and artisan cocktails.

Where: The Anderson Bar – 709 NE 79th ST. Time: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Classic Album Sundays – Started in the UK in 2010, every month CAS selects a seminal album and listening parties are held in cities around the world utilizing audiophile-quality equipment.

For May they’ll be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Radiohead’s 1997 masterpiece “OK Computer”. Come for a presentation and full playback, and to warm up they’ll listen to Tame Impala’s fantastic 2012 sophomore album “Lonerism”.

Where: Sweat Records – 5505 NE 2nd Ave. Time: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Flaming Classics: What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? – The inaugural screening of Flaming Classics will feature the Joan Crawford and Bette Davis film that inspired an entire subgenre – known as hagsploitation – after its massive success and has stood the test of Time as a great work by two actresses trying to reclaim their careers.

Where: Bill Cosford Theater – 5030 Brunson Dr. Time: 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Monday, May 29

Dance Now! Miami Presents: OUT – Dance NOW Miami, in partnership with World OutGames, presents OUT, curated by Artistic Directors Diego Salterini & Hannah Baumgarten. Originally commissioned and presented by the The Joffrey Ballet in 1988, this landmark work of Edward Stierle’s “Lacrymosa” is a touching commentary on the AIDS epidemic of the Time and brings to light the fragility of the human condition.

Where: Colony Theater Miami Beach – 1040 Lincoln Rd. Time: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Tuesday, May 30

Brainfood Speaker Series – With an iconic style that The New York Times described, “exudes warmth, optimism and love,”, Romero Britto is an international artist that uses vibrant, bold and colorful patterns to reflect his optimistic view of the world around him. His playful themes and hard‐edged compositions, combined with his unique talent, unshakable resolve and belief in his art, have granted him worldwide recognition, with exhibition in galleries and museums in over 100 countries and counting.

Where: The LAB Miami – 400 NW 26th ST. Time: 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Wednesday, May 31

Relaunch of The Bruery – Welcome back The Bruery, one of the country’s most innovative crafters of beer, and celebrate their long anticipated relaunch in Florida! Come meet Jonas Nemura, the Senior Director of Operations. Learn about The Bruery’s story as well as what led Jonas to his position there. Plus, he’ll be bringing lots of tasty Bruery beers with him, including Beret, Frucht, Sour In The Rye, Share This: Mole, and Frederick H.

Where: Craft Beer Cartel – 557 SW 12th Ave. Fort Lauderdale. Time: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets: Free.