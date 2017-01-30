Rum and music for all this weekend in Miami – Feb. 3 – 5

Friday

CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

YO-YO MA

Cello maestro teams up with the Cleveland Orchestra and conductor Franz Welser-Most for a stirring performance of works by Dvorak, Smetana and Tchaikovsky.

Details: 7 p.m. Friday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; $55-$199.

TEACHING THE WORLD TO SING

VOCALOSITY

The magic of a capella singing reaches a new level with this show from artistic producer Deke Sharon (“Pitch Perfect,” “The Sing-Off”) that features an all-star ensemble of diverse young vocalists singing some of today’s chart-topping hits in 10-part harmony.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Miami; 786-573-5300 or www.smdcac.org; $20-$49; $5 tickets available for students (ages 13-22) at CultureShockMiami.com.

FESTIVAL MIAMI

JON SECADA

Get nostalgic as Miami homeboy Secada and the Frost Studio Jazz Band perform the music of iconic Cuban singer/songwriter Beny Moré, who paved the way to today’s modern tropical sounds.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Gusman Concert Hall, University of Miami, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-4940 or www.festivalmiami.com; $50.

Saturday

OUTDOOR JURIED ART FEST

BOCA RATON MUSEUM OF ART

This 31st-annual event, one of the Top 100 art festivals in the U.S., will attract more than 40,000 visitors to Mizner Park over the weekend to browse fine works from hundreds of artists from around the world.

Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Boca Raton Museum of Art, 501 Plaza Real; www.bocamuseum.org; free.

RUM AND REGGAE

TROPICAL RUM FEST

Fifth-annual festival features reggae bands Rootz Underground, Future Prezidents, Artikal Sound System, Jovi Rockwell and more providing righteous beats, plus great Jamaican food and, of course, all kinds of yummy rum cocktails.

Details: 3-11 p.m. Saturday at the Meyer Amphitheater, 104 Datura St., West Palm Beach; www.tropicalrumfest.com; $50 all you can drink, $100 VIP unlimited food and drink.

A MID-WINTER’S FUNK FANTASY

A DAY AT THE BEACH

Get down to the funky sounds of Fred Wesley, legendary trombonist and leader of James Brown’s renowned backing band The JBs, performing with his group the New J.B.’s. Also performing will be pedal and lap steel doctor Roosevelt Collier with his new project Phunk Phactory, plus the Guitars Over Guns youth group and DJ Le Spam spinning funk 45 classics.

Details: Doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.communityartsandculture.org; $30, free for 12 and under.

MODERN ROCK SHOWCASE

AUGUST BURNS RED

Grammy-nominated Christian metalcore band from Lancaster, Pa., takes the stage to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of its album “Messengers” – you’ll also hear plenty from its seventh studio album, “Found in Far Away Places,” featuring the single “Identity.” Also on the bill: Protest the Hero, In Hearts Wake and ’68.

Details: 6 p.m. Saturday at Revolution Live, 200 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.jointherevolution.net; $23.50 advance, $25 day of show.

SOUTH FLORIDA JAZZ

AN EVENING WITH PAT METHENY

Guitar master who has won an astounding 20 Grammy Awards and has performed with artists as diverse as Ornette Coleman, Chick Corea, Bruce Hornsby and David Bowie takes the stage along with Antonio Sanchez, Linda Oh and Gwilym Simcock. Fun fact: Metheny briefly attended the University of Miami in 1972 before taking a teaching position at Boston’s Berklee College of Music.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, Nova Southeastern University Campus, 3100 Ray Ferrero Blvd., Davie; www.southfloridajazz.org; $40.

AMERICANA ANTHEMS

THE AVETT BROTHERS

North Carolina folk, rock and bluegrass band takes the stage in support of its ninth studio album, “True Sadness,” which hit No. 3 on The Billboard 200 in June and was described by Rolling Stone as “their most heart-baring LP.”

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach; Ticketmaster; $64.50-$74.50.

FESTIVAL MIAMI

BRUCE HORNSBY

Back in 2015, New World Symphony artistic director Michael Tilson Thomas asked Hornsby to perform new songs for a “New Works” concert. Now, see Hornsby perform the full set with the Henry Mancini Orchestra.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Gusman Concert Hall, University of Miami, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-4940 or www.festivalmiami.com; $35-$45.

QUEEN OF MEAN

LISA LAMPANELLI

Comedienne and equal-opportunity offender, who is notorious for trashing everyone without regard to race, weight or sexual orientation, brings her insult comedy to the stage.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Hard Rock Live Arena at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood; Ticketmaster; $40-$60.

Sunday

Next Week

NEVER GONNA GIVE HIM UP

RICK ASTLEY

British pop icon with the smooth baritone performs greatest hits including “Together Forever” and “Never Gonna Give You Up,” plus tracks from his latest album, “50.”

Details: 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; $25-$49.

LOCAL BOY MAKES GOOD

JAKE MILLER

Miami’s own pop star and YouTube sensation gathers his “Millertary,” a virtual army of fans who come to his concerts wearing camouflage and greasepaint under their eyes, and love his blend of pop and hip-hop, plus the positive messages in his songs.

Details: 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; LiveNation.com; $25-$45.

THE CLASS OF BLUEGRASS

YONDER MOUNTAIN STRING BAND

Colorado progressive bluegrass band that has been expanding musical minds since the late ‘90s takes its electrifying live show to the Culture Room in support of its latest album, “Black Sheep.” What do they sound like? Imagine a happy collision between Bill Monroe and the Grateful Dead. Opening act: G. Love & Special Sauce.

Details: 8 p.m. Thursday at the Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; www.cultureroom.net; $22.50.

FREE FOR ALL

JAZZ IN THE LOBBY

6:30-9 P.M. WEDNESDAY: Enjoy the sounds of saxophonist Mark Small and his quartet, also featuring Martin Bejerano on piano, Eric England on bass and special guest from New York City Obed Calvaire on drums; Lobby lounge of the Olympia Theater at the Gusman Center for the Performing Arts., 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; 305-374-2444 or www.olympiatheater.org.