Get off the couch. A bunch of things to do this weekend instead of watching Netflix

AN AWFUL HOWL

HURRICANE ANDREW: 25 YEARS LATER

Major, 5,000-sq- ft. new exhibition chronicles the story of The Big One that devastated South Florida on Aug. 24, 1992, from its formation to its legacy. You’ll see eyewitness storytelling, historical footage, documentary photography, artifacts and Hurricane Andrew-inspired artwork. Guest curator is meteorologist Bryan Norcross, who was instrumental in helping guide victims through this tragic event.

Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, running through Jan. 15, 2018, at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; www.historymiami.org; free with museum admission ($10 adults, $5 kids 6-12, under 6 free).

A REAL STAND-UP GUY

GARY OWEN

You loved him alongside Kevin Hart in “Think Like a Man” and “Ride Along,” plus opposite Eddie Murphy in “Daddy Day Care” and Marlon and Shawn Wayans in “Little Man.” Now see the comedian dubbed by Ebony magazine as “Black America’s Favorite White Comedian” do what he does best: stand-up.

Details: 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and 7 p.m. Sunday; at the Palm Beach Improv, 550 S. Rosemary Ave., Ste. 250, West Palm Beach; 561-833-1812 or www.palmbeachimprov.com; $30-$40.

LATIN JAZZ LEGEND

TITO PUENTE JR.

Two chances to mambo the night away as Tito Puente Jr. celebrates his birthday weekend with his phenomenal band. Raved The Examiner: “A dazzling show filled with charisma, flair and all the right dance moves. His skill at playing, singing and dancing was undeniable.”

Details: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Arts Garage, 180 NE First St., Delray Beach; 561-450-6357 or www.artsgarage.org; $30-$45.

STRIPPED DOWN

MACY GRAY

Grammy-winning R&B, jazz and soul singer belts out tracks from her first jazz album, “Stripped,” which features remakes of some of her best known songs (“I Try,” “Sweet Baby”), plus inspired covers such as Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” and Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song” and new material.

Details: 10 p.m. Friday at the Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; Ticketmaster; $125-$350.

MIAMI MARLINS

BARK AT THE PARK

Cheer on the Fish alongside your precious pooches against the Arizona Diamondbacks at this annual canine celebration day – plus, the first 7,500 fans will receive a Giancarlo Stanton 2016 Home Run Derby Bobblehead.

Details: Game time is 1:10 p.m. Saturday; Marlins Park West Plaza, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; www.marlins.com/entertainment; tickets start at $16.

LAS VEGAS

WAYNE NEWTON

The man crowned Nevada Magazine’s “Best Entertainer” for eight straight years will perform fan faves such as “Daddy, Don’t You Walk So Fast,” “Years” and “Danke Schoen,” and share with the audience stories and videos that were influential on his 50-plus year career.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at Seminole Coconut Creek Casino, 5555 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek; Ticketmaster; $55-$95.

LOL!

TREVOR NOAH

It takes a special talent to succeed Jon Stewart on the Emmy-winning Comedy Central staple “The Daily Show,” and that’s exactly what this South African comedian is. He’ll continue to push boundaries in this stand-up show.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Dreyfoos Hall, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org; tickets start at $39.50.

JAM ON IT

THE HEAVY PETS

Relax at this chilled-out party featuring this Fort Lauderdale jam band that blends blues, jazz, funk, disco and reggae with straight-up rock-and-roll. The Pets take the stage in support of their latest release, “Stolen Smile.”

Details: 9 p.m. Saturday at Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; free, RSVP at www.eventbrite.com/e/wynwood-and-chill-tickets-34757653076.

IN THE HOUSE

ERICK MORILLO

Legendary New York house and electro DJ and Subliminal Records honcho Erick Morillo (who as Reel 2 Real gave us the enduring ‘90s hit “I Like to Move It”), spins a lively set.

Details: 11 p.m. Saturday at LIV Nightclub, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.livnightclub.com; $30.

HOT WHEELS

DREAM CAR CLASSIC

Gearheads and other motor vehicle enthusiasts can show off their pride-and- joy rides, with classic and custom cars, trucks and hot rods on display at this family-friendly event.

Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Hollywood Boulevard between 19th and 20th avenues, Downtown Hollywood; www.cobrajoeproductions.com; attendance is free; $20 to register a vehicle.

A FILM YOU CAN’T REFUSE

THE GODFATHER

Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 epic saga of a New York mafia family’s rise to power remains one of the greatest films ever made, and features Marlon Brando as the family’s patriarch, Don Corleone, and career-making performances by Al Pacino, James Caan and Robert Duvall.

Details: 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, and 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, at various South Florida theaters (check www.fathomevents.com for locations); $13.38.

NOTHING UP THEIR SLEEVES

THE NAKED MAGICIANS

Imagine “Magic Mike” with real magic, and you’ve got the idea of this show featuring two buff Aussie magicians – Christopher Wayne and Mike Tyler – who bring new meaning to the phrase “Now you see it, now you don’t.”

Details: 7 p.m. Sunday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; $29-$55.

TERRIFIC TEAM-UP

HALL & OATES AND TEARS FOR FEARS

Pop-rock dream concert pairs the No. 1-selling duo in music history with British band Tears for Fears. You’ll hear all the Hall & Oates classics, including “Sara Smile,” “She’s Gone,” “Rich Girl,” “Kiss on My List,” “Maneater,” “Out of Touch,” “You Make My Dreams” and “Say It Isn’t So,” while Tears for Fears will contribute “Mad World,” “Change,” “Shout,” “Head Over Heels,” “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” and “Sowing the Seeds of Love.”

Details: 7 p.m. Wednesday at AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; $31-$125.50.

SHE’S GOT HEART

ANN WILSON

The voice of Heart will belt out classic hits including “Barracuda,” “Crazy On You,” “Magic Man,” “Even It Up” and “Straight On,” plus power ballads “Never,” “Alone,” “What About Love” and “These Dreams.” You’ll also hear solo works and some inspired cover songs, especially in tribute to fallen Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell.

Details: 8 p.m. Thursday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $47.50-$97.50.

FREE FIRST FRIDAYS

6-9 P.M. FRIDAY: The City of Miami Beach presents this free concert series featuring the sounds of the Caribbean with the Jean P. Jam Band, featuring singer/songwriter Jean “Pokito” Almatas, who calls his reggae-kissed music “rootsy juicy”; Normandy Fountain, 71st Street and Normandy Drive, Miami Beach; www.kccproductions.com.