They used to be band mates. Now these konpa stars battle on Christmas Eve.

Richard Cave, formerly of CaRiMi, returns to the stage with his new Haitian konpa group, KAI.

Usually Haitian konpa fans have to choose between Midnight Mass and the club on Christmas Eve. Well, this year, add dueling konpa parties to the mix.

Both Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale and Cafe Iguana in Pembroke Pines will be hosting all-star lineups featuring some of the hottest bands in the field.

And if that’s not a tough enough choice, try this: Fans of CaRiMi, which called it quits last year after 15 years, will find themselves having to choose between former band mates Richard Cave and Mickael Guirand. The musicians, who walked away from CaRiMi at the height of popularity, have each formed their own bands and will be part of competing line ups Saturday night.

Cave, his new group Kai and singer MikaBen will be performing at Revolution Live (100 SW 3rd Ave. in Fort Lauderdale) along with songstress Rutshell Guillaume. Also on Revolution Live’s roster is Harmonik, which was donned ‘Band of the Summer’ after a successful tour in Haiti, and crowd-pleaser, Djakout #1.

“I can honestly say that our lineup is superior,” said Rodney Noel, who manages Harmonik and is promoting the Revolution Live party. Not only are all of the artists being featured well-known, but they all have had recent releases, he said. Fans are in love with Harmonik’s “Incroyable” and “Cherie Benyen-m,” as well as Kai’s “Kanse” and “Malad.”

They are all “doing extremely well on the airwaves,” Noel said. “Also appearing will be Rutshell and Mika, both extremely talented and are nothing short of amazing in their performances.”

Ironically, last year Revolution Live was the site of the Christmas Eve showdown between Klass and T-Vice, along with Kdans and Djakout #1. That party drew about 1,800, said promoter AJ.

This year, AJ is taking the party west to Club Iguana (8358 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines). There Klass and T-Vice will continue with their friendly competition and Guirand will get a chance to introduce fans to a live performance with band Vayb.

“Both clubs are nice,” said AJ. “But Iguana is more convenient as far as free parking and as far as Haitian party-goers. They love Iguana for the VIP (treatment), the location and the ambiance.”

AJ’s Christmas Eve Extravaganza starts at 9 p.m. $35, $60 for VIP. Call 786-506-2828.

Revolution Live’s Christmas Fiesta kicks off at 11 p.m., tickets are $40 in advance. Call 305-945-8814.