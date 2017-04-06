Buy these things for a killer summer Instagram

Pixi’s Sun Mist is a brand new broad spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen mist. It’s a super lightweight formula that you can use throughout the day – meaning it can be applied before OR after your makeup. In addition to protecting your skin from UVA & UVB rays, it also has anti-aging ingredients to help produce collagen, condition & soothe the skin.

Miami Beach-based Raw Elements USA Certified Natural Sunscreen was developed by Brian Guadagni, a 20+ year Ocean Rescue lifeguard. While on a quest for a safe and effective alternative to chemical sunscreens, he ultimately realized that one did not exist. Brian felt a responsibility to his loved ones and others to find a natural solution. Raw Elements sunscreens utilize 23% non nano zinc oxide and certified organic ingredients. The line is gentle enough for use in infant care yet meets the performance demands of the most extreme athletes.

G.M. Collin SPF 50+ Dry Touch Sun Protection Cream, a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen helps prevent sunburn on both the face and body. Formulated with chemical filters to leave a light and dry finish without the white residue on the skin. Paraben-free and suitable for all skin types.

Amarte Ultra Veil Sunscreen (SPF 50+) is a unique blend of four highly regarded physical and chemical sunscreen agents create an aesthetic veil to protect skin exposed to sunlight. Ingredients such as ginkgo biloba nut extract, mesima mushroom, rooibos, tormentil root, skullcap and wild thyme protect and condition skin, offer antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and help promote positive collagen and elastin balance.

Deerfield Beach-based Dr. Jason Green is a skin cancer specialist, and developed his own brand of sunscreen. According to Dr. Green, your sunscreen must contain zinc oxide in order to physically block the sun’s most harmful, cancer-causing rays. His specially formulated oil-free sunscreen is Broad Spectrum SPF 30 with an active ingredient of Zinc Oxide 17%.

Miami Gorgeous is a new line of sun care products that uses all-natural and organic ingredients to keep you safe in the sun. The 100% organic LaPlaya Zinc Sun Stick provides broad spectrum UVA/UVB coverage and soothes skin without greasy residue.

Chuda Sheer Hydration Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 30 is a therapeutic, anti-aging SPF cream formulated with the healing power of Chuda’s exclusive Remedea Compound. The Remedea Compound is a centuries-old healing skincare secret that contains antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and healing properties through ingredients sourced from Georgia’s Caucasian mountain range. The rapidly absorbing formula is enhanced by medical grade skin care actives to create the optimal environment for skin health. The lightweight and non-greasy formula glides onto the skin effortlessly, perfect for daily wear under makeup.

The HydroPeptide Anti-Wrinkle + Protect Collection provides effective UVA, UVB and Infrared protection while incorporating a luxurious experience that enhances any regimen. Anti-Wrinkle + Protect consists of Solar Defense Tinted SPF 30, Solar Defense Non-Tinted SPF 50 and Solar Defense Body SPF 40 with 80 minutes water resistance.

C2 California Clean Lip Conditioners give your lips what they have been craving – an anti-aging lip conditioner that has been proven to replenish, repair and nourish. This lip conditioner is packed with rich natural oils to bring back the life in your pucker. With extracts of Vitamin E, Aloe and Shea Butter the ultra-hydrating moisturizer Zoella Beauty Wondrous Whip will leave your skin looking, feeling and smelling radiant.