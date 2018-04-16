Posted on

These Miami spots are the place to do Ladies’ Night the right way

Swarm with your girls on Brickell City Centre. Alex Veliz
By Amanda MesaFor Miami.com

Rally up your girlfriends and get ready for some serious drink specials, because these spots know how to do ladies’ night right.

1. Ball & Chain

What’s better than free drinks? Free drinks and karaoke. Ladies enjoy complimentary tipples from 8-10 p.m. every Wednesday, which also happens to be Karaoke Night at Ball & Chain. Even if most of us don’t need to be drunk to belt out “Despacito” in front of a crowd of strangers, a little bit of liquid courage is always welcome — especially if it’s free.

 

Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami

1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, FL 33135
Take me there

2. Cantina La 20

Ladies, enjoy free margaritas (any flavor) and beats by a live DJ from 5-10 p.m. every Wednesday.

Cantina La 20, 495 Brickell Ave., Miami

495 Brickell Ave., Miami, FL 33131
Take me there

3. American Social Brickell

From 4 p.m. – 2 a.m. on Thursday nights, AMSO Brickell offers 50 percent off all drinks for ladies, as well as complimentary cocktails from 10 p.m. – midnight. A live DJ helps set the mood.

American Social Brickell, 690 SW First Ct., Miami

690 SW First Court, Miami, FL 33130
Take me there

4. Tacology

Dishes from Tacology.

Make it a GNO with free disco ball drinks filled with a mezcal cocktail and $25 bottles of sparkling rose from 7-10 p.m. on Thursdays.

Tacology, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami

701 S Miami Ave., Miami, FL 33130
Take me there

5. Nikki Beach

Take your crew to Nikki Beach and enjoy $5 glasses and $35 bottles of Pink Party Rosé on Saturdays, plus $17 HEY BABE mojitos. You’ll also score goodies like hats, glasses and tote bags as part of the iconic venues new Girls Day Out Saturdays special. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, you can tuck into specially priced bites — like $2 oysters, $7 ceviche, and $15 Prosciutto di Parma pizza — from 4-6 p.m.

Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

1 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

6. Barsecco

BarseccoBarsecco

Ladies who love prosecco will enjoy bottomless bubbles from 9 p.m. until midnight every Wednesday at new Brickell hot spot Barsecco.

Barsecco, 1421 S Miami Ave., Miami

1421 S Miami Ave., Miami, FL 33130
Take me there

7. Meat Market

Miami Beach’s “sexiest steakhouse” offers complimentary champagne for the ladies at the bar starting at 9 p.m. on Thursdays.

Meat Market, 915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

915 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

8. Blackbird Ordinary

Blackbird Ordinary’s Berry White cocktailhttp://www.blackbirdordinary.com

Ladies get to drink free until 1:30 a.m. every Thursday at Blackbird Ordinary while dancing the night away to music by DJ A-Train.

Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, FL 33130

 729 SW First Ave., Miami, FL 33130
Take me there

9. The Wilder

Cocktail bar concept The Wilder offers free rose from 7 p.m. until close and complimentary signature cocktails from 9 p.m. until midnight on Wilder Thursdays, plus DJ tunes in The Great Room starting at 9 p.m. with bottle specials.
 

The Wilder, 701 E Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

701 E Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Take me there

10. Purdy Lounge

From 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. every Thursday, Purdy Lounge offers free well drinks for ladies, which you can sling back to sounds by DJ Kace.

Purdy Lounge, 1811 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach

1811 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

11. KINGS Dining & Entertainment Doral

Head to KINGS Doral between 3-6 p.m. or 10 p.m. – close and enjoy a ladies’ night menu that includes specially-priced fan favorites like mojitos, Moscow mules, dirty martinis and some new signature cocktails, as well as half-off select appetizers and pizza.

 

KINGS Doral, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 152, Doral

3450 Northwest 83rd Ave. Suite 152, Doral, FL 33122
Take me there

12. Basement Miami

Valentine's Day
Ice skating at Basement EDITION Miami Beach is a girls night out. .

Head to Basement with your girlfriends between 10 p.m. and midnight every Wednesday for free slushies and complimentary ice skating.

Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

2901 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Take me there

13. Batch Gastropub

Ladies can drink their fill with an open bar at from 9-11 p.m. every Friday at Batch Gastropub. Ready, set, sip!

Batch Gastropub, 30 SW 12th St., Miami

30 SW 12th St., Miami, FL 33130
Take me there

14. Phuc Yea

Phuc Yea’s new Pretty Young Thang ladies night features $1 champagne until 7 p.m., followed by $7 cocktails and $6 snacks until close. You can also sip $25 bottles of rose all night. PYT starts at 6 p.m. every Friday.

Phuc Yeah, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33138
Take me there

15. Valentino Cucina Italiana / One Door East

Photo by CandaceWest.com, September 20, 2016 One Door East

These Fort Lauderdale sister restaurants offer ladies night from 5-7 p.m. every Monday and Tuesday, featuring $6 Tito’s vodka cocktails, $8 Old Fashioneds, $8 cilantro margaritas and specially priced appetizers.

 

 

Valentino Cucina Italiana / One Door East, 620 S Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale

620 S Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 
Take me there

16. Biella Ristorante

The new Biella Ristorante in Sunny Isles Beach offers ladies $3 prosecco, sangria and wine, plus $5 cocktails every Thursday from 9-11 p.m. Enjoy your sips with $8 bites by Head Chef Jorge Cabrera, including short rib pastrami, foie gras toast, green tomatoes with Pomodoro gorgonzola sauce and mini crab cakes.

Biella Ristorante, 17082 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach

17082 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Take me there
More Like This
Dolce&Gabbana opened up its new Miami boutique with a two-day bash
These Miami spots are the place to do Ladies’ Night the right way
Could this be the worst intersection in Miami? Maybe
Miami Guide
Here are our favorite bars and top party spots in Miami Beach
Tourists Tax Day is coming. Here are the most Miami ways to spend your refund
Even if the Heat loses to the 76ers, Miami is still better than Philly