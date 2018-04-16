These Miami spots are the place to do Ladies’ Night the right way
Rally up your girlfriends and get ready for some serious drink specials, because these spots know how to do ladies’ night right.
1. Ball & Chain
What’s better than free drinks? Free drinks and karaoke. Ladies enjoy complimentary tipples from 8-10 p.m. every Wednesday, which also happens to be Karaoke Night at Ball & Chain. Even if most of us don’t need to be drunk to belt out “Despacito” in front of a crowd of strangers, a little bit of liquid courage is always welcome — especially if it’s free.
Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami
2. Cantina La 20
Ladies, enjoy free margaritas (any flavor) and beats by a live DJ from 5-10 p.m. every Wednesday.
Cantina La 20, 495 Brickell Ave., Miami
3. American Social Brickell
From 4 p.m. – 2 a.m. on Thursday nights, AMSO Brickell offers 50 percent off all drinks for ladies, as well as complimentary cocktails from 10 p.m. – midnight. A live DJ helps set the mood.
American Social Brickell, 690 SW First Ct., Miami
4. Tacology
Make it a GNO with free disco ball drinks filled with a mezcal cocktail and $25 bottles of sparkling rose from 7-10 p.m. on Thursdays.
Tacology, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami
5. Nikki Beach
Take your crew to Nikki Beach and enjoy $5 glasses and $35 bottles of Pink Party Rosé on Saturdays, plus $17 HEY BABE mojitos. You’ll also score goodies like hats, glasses and tote bags as part of the iconic venues new Girls Day Out Saturdays special. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, you can tuck into specially priced bites — like $2 oysters, $7 ceviche, and $15 Prosciutto di Parma pizza — from 4-6 p.m.
Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
6. Barsecco
Ladies who love prosecco will enjoy bottomless bubbles from 9 p.m. until midnight every Wednesday at new Brickell hot spot Barsecco.
Barsecco, 1421 S Miami Ave., Miami
7. Meat Market
Miami Beach’s “sexiest steakhouse” offers complimentary champagne for the ladies at the bar starting at 9 p.m. on Thursdays.
Meat Market, 915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
8. Blackbird Ordinary
Ladies get to drink free until 1:30 a.m. every Thursday at Blackbird Ordinary while dancing the night away to music by DJ A-Train.
Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, FL 33130
9. The Wilder
The Wilder, 701 E Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
10. Purdy Lounge
From 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. every Thursday, Purdy Lounge offers free well drinks for ladies, which you can sling back to sounds by DJ Kace.
Purdy Lounge, 1811 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach
11. KINGS Dining & Entertainment Doral
Head to KINGS Doral between 3-6 p.m. or 10 p.m. – close and enjoy a ladies’ night menu that includes specially-priced fan favorites like mojitos, Moscow mules, dirty martinis and some new signature cocktails, as well as half-off select appetizers and pizza.
KINGS Doral, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 152, Doral
12. Basement Miami
Head to Basement with your girlfriends between 10 p.m. and midnight every Wednesday for free slushies and complimentary ice skating.
Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
13. Batch Gastropub
Ladies can drink their fill with an open bar at from 9-11 p.m. every Friday at Batch Gastropub. Ready, set, sip!
Batch Gastropub, 30 SW 12th St., Miami
14. Phuc Yea
Phuc Yea’s new Pretty Young Thang ladies night features $1 champagne until 7 p.m., followed by $7 cocktails and $6 snacks until close. You can also sip $25 bottles of rose all night. PYT starts at 6 p.m. every Friday.
Phuc Yeah, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
15. Valentino Cucina Italiana / One Door East
These Fort Lauderdale sister restaurants offer ladies night from 5-7 p.m. every Monday and Tuesday, featuring $6 Tito’s vodka cocktails, $8 Old Fashioneds, $8 cilantro margaritas and specially priced appetizers.
Valentino Cucina Italiana / One Door East, 620 S Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale
16. Biella Ristorante
The new Biella Ristorante in Sunny Isles Beach offers ladies $3 prosecco, sangria and wine, plus $5 cocktails every Thursday from 9-11 p.m. Enjoy your sips with $8 bites by Head Chef Jorge Cabrera, including short rib pastrami, foie gras toast, green tomatoes with Pomodoro gorgonzola sauce and mini crab cakes.
Biella Ristorante, 17082 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach