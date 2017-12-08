Posted on

These are the most popular Miami destinations (according to Lyft)

The patio at Wood Tavern, Miami's most popular watering hole with Lyft riders. Tomas Loewy
By Amy ReyesFor Miami.com

For the past three years, ridesharing app Lyft has calculated the most popular destinations in cities throughout America in their annual Lyfties Awards. Check out Miami’s top spots for Lyft passengers.

1. Most Visited Restaurant

bodega
Bodega Taqueria and Tequila

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Owned by cousins Keith Menin and Jared Galbut, this Miami Beach hot spot is just one pin in the map of their Menin Hospitality empire, which includes hotels, bars and restaurants from Miami to Chicago. What makes Bodega special is it’s tacos in the front and a speakeasy in the back. The folks hopping a Lyft to this place come for the grub but stay for the party.

1220 16th St, Miami Beach

1220 16th St, Miami Beach
2. Most Visited Bar

The patio at Wood Tavern.Tomas Loewy

Wood Tavern

This is a no-brainer, really. If you are coming to Wynwood to drink, you won’t find parking and you’ll go home smashed. Lyft is the right move. That said, Wood Tavern is the place to hang in Wynwood, with its large craft beer selection, starving artist drink prices and hipster clientele.

2531 NW 2nd Ave., Miami

2531 NW 2nd Ave., Miami
3. Most Visited Venue

Miami Heat fans lineup outside of the AmericanAirlines Arena for the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, April 17, 2016, in Miami.Herald archives

American Airlines Arena

Duh! It’s the home of the Miami Heat. Also, you don’t want to pay $30 to park in one of those lots downtown. They all look the same and you will never find your car again.

601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
4. Most Visited University

Eduardo Padron, president of Miami Dade College, at MDC Wolfson Campus on Friday, June 3, 2016. Even he doesn’t drive to work.Roberto Koltun/El Nuevo Herald

Miami Dade College – Wolfson

OK, another duh. The folks who go to MDC’s downtown campus probably have no parking available and they have to battle with the rush hour traffic. If you’ve ever been to the Kendall Campus, they have ample parking and most of the students who are being dropped off are getting out of their mom’s car.

300 NE Second Ave., Miami

300 NE Second Ave., Miami
5. Only In Miami

Wynwood Walls

This designation goes to the top destination that is unique to Miami. Obviously, our outdoor street art museum in the heart of Wynwood is where everyone flocks. The Wynwood Walls was conceived by the renowned developer, the late Tony Goldman in 2009. Since its inception, more than 50 artists representing 16 countries have shared their work on more than  80,000 square feet of walls.

2520 NW 2nd Ave, Miami

2520 NW 2nd Ave, Miami
6. Trending Destination

Lincoln Road MallCourtesy Raymond Jungles

Lincoln Road Mall

Trending Destination is basically the award for Most Improved, meaning year over year, Lincoln Road is on the come up for drop off. The stylish promenade for dining and for shopping is one of the main attractions for tourists and locals. The wide pedestrian walkways are made for meandering without the threat of being run over by a rogue Miami driver and the lack of parking makes a rideshare a smart plan.

Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach

Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach
