Bal Harbour resident Michael Sabet lights the menorah during a celebration of the first night of Chanukah at the Euclid Circle on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2013.

Chanukah is nearly here. It’s a huge deal in South Florida, where there is a significant Jewish population. Time to light Menorah and eat latkes! If you don’t already have plans for your eight-day Festival of Lights, here are some great options to consider. Most of them are family-friendly, but you’ll find an adult-only party, as well.

Chanukah at The Falls

Sufganiyot, jelly doughnuts served by some Jewish families at Hanukkah. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)

Watch a magic show and a performance from Hebrew children. Then enjoy latkes and sufganiyot before a public Menorah lighting ceremony.

When: Dec. 12

Time: 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Center Stage at The Falls, 888 SW 136th St, Miami, FL 33176

Cost: Free

Website: http://bit.ly/2BB5GJ0

Chanukah Festival

Roger Abramson adds seashells to his dreidel and menorah using over 35,000 shell according to Abramson. The dreidel is on display on Lincoln Road.

Catch the famous seashell Menora and dreidel, plus eat hot latkes and doughnuts.

When: Dec. 12

Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Euclid Circle at Lincoln Road Mall, Lincoln Rd Mall, Miami Beach, FL 33139,

Cost: Free

Website: http://bit.ly/2Bzt9u5

Jewish Heritage Night/Chanukah with the Miami Heat

A young Heat fan enjoys the game as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 19, 2017.

Celebrate the second evening of Chanukah with a pregame concert before the Miami Heat takes on the Portland Trail Blazers. The price of tickets includes a special shirt, the concert and more.

When: Dec. 13

Time: 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, Florida 33132

Cost: $18-$100

Website: http://bit.ly/2i3Xl7N

Grand Chanukah Festival

Doral residents Mary Priore and her daughter Bella Benlolo, 3, hold a candle during a menorah lighting ceremony in front of Doral City Hall, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2013. About 100 people turned out for the free event, which was followed by singing, doughnuts, and other refreshments.

Revel in the lighting of the Menorah in North Miami Beach. Bring the kids for Kosher treats, music and other fun.

When: Dec. 13

Time: 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: On the median in front of North Miami City Hall, 17011 NE 19th Ave, Miami, FL 33162

Cost: Free

Website: http://bit.ly/2itdd7W

Sababa Best Chanukah Party

This adult-only party invites Chanukah revelers between the ages 21 and 38 for a night of sophisticated fun in Miami’s Design District.

When: Dec. 14

Time: 10 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Where: Baronesh, 10 NE 40th Street, Miami, Florida 33137

Cost: $15

Website: http://conta.cc/2AtEw95

Light It Up

A mother cuts bread after lighting the Shabbat candles before dinner.

Join other families for a Shabbat dinner and candle lighting, then a movie screening. Patrons should try to bring an unwrapped gift to donate.

When: Dec. 15

Time: 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: David Posnack JCC, 5850 S Pine Island Rd, Davie, Florida 33328

Cost: $10-$15

RSVP: http://bit.ly/2nhYQF8

Starlight Chanukah Spectacular

Zalman Fellig enjoys time with his grandson, Joe Joe, age 9 months, during a celebration of The Festival of Lights at a public Menorah Lighting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2014.

Light the Menorah and enter a free raffle at this family-friendly gathering.

When: Dec. 16

Time: 8 p.m.

Where: Shops at Waterways, 3575 NE 207th St, Aventura, Florida 33180

Cost: Free

Website: http://bit.ly/2isURnt

17th Annual Chanuka Fair on Las Olas

Sophia Gamboa tries to keep her balance while trying to skate at the “Panthers in the Park” outdoor ice skating rink.

Light the Menorah, plus spend time at the ice skating rink, on rides or in bounce houses. Vendors will be selling food and goods.

When: Dec. 17

Time: noon – 5 p.m.

Where: Huizenga Plaza, 32 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

Cost: $15

Website: https://www.downtownjewish.com/annual-chanukah-fair-las-olas-5778/

Chanukah Fair

Miami Beach resident Spencer Sabet, 5, makes a dreidel out of clay.

This event promises barbecue, rock climbing, crafts and bounce houses. Kids can also create holiday crafts and have their faces painted.

When: Dec. 17

Time: 1:30 – 5 p.m.

Where: Bet Ovadia Chabad of the Grove, 3713 Main Hwy, Miami, Florida 33133

Cost: $15

Website: http://bit.ly/2AoNXnX

Grand Chanukah Festival

Latkes, also commonly called potato pancakes, are prepared by frying grated potato and onions. (Roberto Rodriguez/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)

Delight the family with hayrides, crafts and face painting. Then watch an ice sculptor use chainsaws to carve a Menorah from blocks of ice. The lighting will include latkes and other treats.

When: Dec. 17

Time: 4:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Flamingo Road Nursery and Farmers Market, 1655 S Flamingo Rd, Davie, Florida 33325

Cost: $15 per person, $30 per family

Website: http://bit.ly/2nfQj5v

38th Annual Chanukah Festival

Guests look up as Menorah is been light up during the celebration of the 37th annual South Florida Chassidic Chanukah Festival, presented by Friendship Circle of Chabad of South Broward at Gulfstream Park & Casino Hallandale Beach on Tuesday December 27, 2016.

Enjoy a concert featuring 8th Day and Benny Friedman.

When: Dec. 18

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: Gulfstream Park 301 S Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Cost: Free with VIP options for purchase

Website: http://bit.ly/2g1SUb4