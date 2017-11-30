These are the best Chanukah events, parties and festivals to attend this year
Chanukah is nearly here. It’s a huge deal in South Florida, where there is a significant Jewish population. Time to light Menorah and eat latkes! If you don’t already have plans for your eight-day Festival of Lights, here are some great options to consider. Most of them are family-friendly, but you’ll find an adult-only party, as well.
Chanukah at The Falls
Watch a magic show and a performance from Hebrew children. Then enjoy latkes and sufganiyot before a public Menorah lighting ceremony.
When: Dec. 12
Time: 6:30 – 9 p.m.
Where: Center Stage at The Falls, 888 SW 136th St, Miami, FL 33176
Cost: Free
Website: http://bit.ly/2BB5GJ0
Chanukah Festival
Catch the famous seashell Menora and dreidel, plus eat hot latkes and doughnuts.
When: Dec. 12
Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Where: Euclid Circle at Lincoln Road Mall, Lincoln Rd Mall, Miami Beach, FL 33139,
Cost: Free
Website: http://bit.ly/2Bzt9u5
Jewish Heritage Night/Chanukah with the Miami Heat
Celebrate the second evening of Chanukah with a pregame concert before the Miami Heat takes on the Portland Trail Blazers. The price of tickets includes a special shirt, the concert and more.
When: Dec. 13
Time: 6 – 10 p.m.
Where: AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, Florida 33132
Cost: $18-$100
Website: http://bit.ly/2i3Xl7N
Grand Chanukah Festival
Revel in the lighting of the Menorah in North Miami Beach. Bring the kids for Kosher treats, music and other fun.
When: Dec. 13
Time: 6 – 7 p.m.
Where: On the median in front of North Miami City Hall, 17011 NE 19th Ave, Miami, FL 33162
Cost: Free
Website: http://bit.ly/2itdd7W
Sababa Best Chanukah Party
This adult-only party invites Chanukah revelers between the ages 21 and 38 for a night of sophisticated fun in Miami’s Design District.
When: Dec. 14
Time: 10 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Where: Baronesh, 10 NE 40th Street, Miami, Florida 33137
Cost: $15
Website: http://conta.cc/2AtEw95
Light It Up
Join other families for a Shabbat dinner and candle lighting, then a movie screening. Patrons should try to bring an unwrapped gift to donate.
When: Dec. 15
Time: 6 – 8 p.m.
Where: David Posnack JCC, 5850 S Pine Island Rd, Davie, Florida 33328
Cost: $10-$15
RSVP: http://bit.ly/2nhYQF8
Starlight Chanukah Spectacular
Light the Menorah and enter a free raffle at this family-friendly gathering.
When: Dec. 16
Time: 8 p.m.
Where: Shops at Waterways, 3575 NE 207th St, Aventura, Florida 33180
Cost: Free
Website: http://bit.ly/2isURnt
17th Annual Chanuka Fair on Las Olas
Light the Menorah, plus spend time at the ice skating rink, on rides or in bounce houses. Vendors will be selling food and goods.
When: Dec. 17
Time: noon – 5 p.m.
Where: Huizenga Plaza, 32 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
Cost: $15
Website: https://www.downtownjewish.com/annual-chanukah-fair-las-olas-5778/
Chanukah Fair
This event promises barbecue, rock climbing, crafts and bounce houses. Kids can also create holiday crafts and have their faces painted.
When: Dec. 17
Time: 1:30 – 5 p.m.
Where: Bet Ovadia Chabad of the Grove, 3713 Main Hwy, Miami, Florida 33133
Cost: $15
Website: http://bit.ly/2AoNXnX
Grand Chanukah Festival
Delight the family with hayrides, crafts and face painting. Then watch an ice sculptor use chainsaws to carve a Menorah from blocks of ice. The lighting will include latkes and other treats.
When: Dec. 17
Time: 4:30 – 8 p.m.
Where: Flamingo Road Nursery and Farmers Market, 1655 S Flamingo Rd, Davie, Florida 33325
Cost: $15 per person, $30 per family
Website: http://bit.ly/2nfQj5v
38th Annual Chanukah Festival
Enjoy a concert featuring 8th Day and Benny Friedman.
When: Dec. 18
Time: 7 p.m.
Where: Gulfstream Park 301 S Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Cost: Free with VIP options for purchase
Website: http://bit.ly/2g1SUb4