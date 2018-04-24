There is finally a festival in Miami dedicated to exalting the margarita

Between bottomless Bloodys and mimosas at brunch and all sorts of opportunities to get soused in this town, Miamians have built up an enviable tolerance to booze. That is certain to change this Saturday when, for the first time ever, the Margarita Rumble lands at the MAPS Backlot in Wynwood.

Before you booze snobs sniff and say that this sounds like an all you can drink cruise to the Bahamas, think again.

This famous competition presented by Don Julio Tequila will feature over 15 Miami bars and restaurants competing for the coveted title of Best Margarita in Miami. Among the participants: Swine Southern Bar & Table, Tacology, So Cal, The Anderson and GK Bistronomie.

To make sure the rumble doesn’t just exist in your stomach, there will be food vendors and Dough Miami for those who crave raw cookie dough with their margs. DJ Hans will spin, much like you after trying 15 margaritas.

Portions of all proceeds will go to benefit the USBG National Charity Foundation, which seeks to advance the health and well-being of service professionals nationwide, while providing leadership in charitable activities.