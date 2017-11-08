The weekend is approaching. Here are some great events to attend.

Jamaican Jerk Festival lured thousands Sunday to C. B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines for hours of feasting on hot and spicey island pork, chicken, fish, and vegetables accompanied by Carribean island drinks including plenty of Red Stripe beer.

Friday

THICK AS A BRICK

JETHRO TULL BY IAN ANDERSON

Wild-eyed singer/flutist front man for legendary prog-rock band Jethro Tull tears through classics including “Living in the Past,” “Thick as a Brick,” “Cross-Eyed Mary,” “Teacher,” “Locomotive Breath” and, of course, “Aqualung.”

Details: 7 p.m. Friday at Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; Ticketmaster; $42.45-$62.45.

HURRICANE RELIEF CONCERT

VIERNES SOCIAL

Mambo the night away and help the people of Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Maria with this all-star concert with headliners Tito Puente Jr., Michael Stuart, Nestor Torres, Carlos Oliva and the Bobby Rodriguez Band. Net proceeds will be sent to the AARP Foundation Hurricane Maria Relief Fund to help disaster victims in Puerto Rico. Arrive early for a pre-party in the City Center Plaza from 6:30-7:30 p.m..

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 SW City Center Way, Pembroke Pines; Ticketmaster; $25-$75.

ROCK ON

ALT-J

Grammy-nominated, Mercury Music Prize-winning British indie-rock band takes the stage in support of its third studio album, “Relaxer,” featuring the singles “3WW,” “In Cold Blood,” “Adeline” and “Deadcrush.”

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; LiveNation.com; $72-$116.

Saturday

BLUEGRASS BLOWOUT

SWAMPFEST

The South Florida Bluegrass Association presents this all-day event featuring the “America’s Got Talent” 2015 semifinalist group Summer Brooke & the Mountain Faith Band along with family band Lonesome Meadow. Local acts Jacksonian Music Factory, Alligator Alley and Pine Island Express round out the lineup. Got talent? Bring your own acoustic instrument and show your stuff in the Jam Tent.

Details: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Rd., Davie; www.flamingogardens.org; $19.95, $12.95 age 3-11, free for 2 and under.

MUSIC FESTIVAL

HOUSE OF CREATIVES

Second-annual musical gathering is hipster heaven, with performances by alt-J, MGMT, Washed Out, Metronomy, Sir Sly, Wild Belle and many more.

Details: 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Key Biscayne; www.hocfest.com; $75 daily ($125 VIP), $120 two-day pass ($240 VIP).

DYNAMIC DUO

ENRIQUE IGLESIAS & PITBULL

Miami’s Latin crossover hit-makers team up, with Iglesias bringing “Bailamos,” “Be With You,” “Hero” and “Duele El Corazon,” while Pitbull, aka “Mr. Worldwide,” gives us party anthems including “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho),” “Culo,” “Give Me Everything,” “Don’t Stop the Party,” “Timber” and “Climate Change.” The boys will also share the stage for the collabs “I Like It,” “I’m a Freak” and “Messin’ Around.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; $35.95-$500.

JAZZIZ ONE NITE STAND

JON SECADA & NESTOR TORRES

Grammy-winning Miami homeboy Secada, who started out singing backup for Gloria Estefan, performs hits including “Just Another Day” and “If You Go,” while flute virtuoso Torres rounds out the lineup.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Boca Raton Resort & Club, 501 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton; Ticketmaster; $160.50-$187.25.

MAC ATTACK

LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM & CHRISTINE MCVIE

Double-team by two of Fleetwood Mac’s founding members brings timeless hits including “Go Your Own Way,” “Don’t Stop,” “You Make Loving Fun,” “The Chain,” “Over My Head” and “Songbird,” plus songs from their new eponymous album including “Lay Down For Free.”

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Hard Rock Live Arena at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood; Ticketmaster; $22.50-$80.

Sunday

CARIBBEAN CELEBRATION

GRACE JAMAICAN JERK FESTIVAL

Spicy food, hot music and cool vibes combine to make this all-day event one to remember, with delicious Caribbean cuisine (including the Jerk Cook-Off and culinary demonstrations); folk and traditional dancing; a Kids Zone featuring rides, slides, face-painting and yummy treats; and top-notch reggae rhythms by Morgan Heritage, King Yellowman, Tarrus Riley, Leon Coldero, Ken Boothe, the Code Red Band and more.

Details: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday at Markham Park, 16001 W. State Road 84, Sunrise; www.jerkfestival.com; $30, $140 VIP, kids 10 and under free.

MUSIC, FASHION & ART

MISO CHIC

The Miami Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Eduardo Marturet, performs works by Borodín, LeFrak, Gershwin, Monti, Schubert, Mejía, Campos, Mascagni, Gardel, Lloyd Weber, James and Tchaikovsky.

Details: 6 p.m. Sunday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; $35-$122.

STILL ROCKIN’

SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE

Wild ex-front man for Van Halen teams up with that band’s longtime bassist Michael Anthony, plus drummer Jason Bonham, for a tour through Hagar’s 40-year career. You’ll hear anthems such as Van Halen’s “Right Now,” “Why Can’t This Be Love” and “Finish What Ya Started”; solo Hagar hits including “I Can’t Drive 55” and “There’s Only One Way to Rock”; and even Led Zeppelin faves including “Ramble On,” “Whole Lotta Love” and “Rock and Roll.”

Details: 7 p.m. Sunday at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach; Ticketmaster; $49-$79.50.

4:44 TOUR

JAY-Z

Rap royalty sets off on his own, without his boo Beyonce, in support of his highly personal 13th studio album. Of course, you’ll also hear classics such as “Big Pimpin’,” “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me),” “Excuse Me Miss,” “Empire State of Mind,” “Numb/Encore” (his collaboration with Linkin Park – expect a shout-out to that band’s fallen lead singer, Chester Bennington) and “99 Problems.”

Details: 8 p.m. Sunday at the AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; $41-$135.

PAPER AIRPLANE REQUESTS TOUR

BEN FOLDS

Alt-pop singer-songwriter and pianist best known for his hits “Brick” (with his trio Ben Folds Five), “Rockin’ the Suburbs” and “Still Fighting It,” and for being a judge on NBC’s a capella singing contest “The Sing-Off,” offers fans a unique, fun chance to “fly” in their song requests from his 10+-year repertoire.

Details: 8 p.m. Sunday at the Olympia Theater at the Gusman Center for the Performing Arts., 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; 305-374-2444 or www.olympiatheater.org; $39.50-$69.50; 5 p.m. VIP packages, featuring Q&A’s, master classes, meet-and-greets, etc., $149-$269.

Next Week

2017 SYMPHONY TOUR

CELTIC THUNDER

Irish singing quintet tones down its large, theatrical set productions to perform a mixture of traditional Celtic folk songs and contemporary numbers from its albums “Legacy,” “Mythology,” “Voyage,” “The Show” and “It’s Entertainment,” plus its latest, “Inspirational.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; LiveNation.com; $42.50-$69.50.

free for all

A SALUTE TO VETERANS

7 P.M. SATURDAY: To honor all military personnel, this concert features popular patriotic selections performed by the Florida Wind Symphony; Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; www.myboca.us.