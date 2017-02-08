Posted on

Like old stuff? Get thee to the Original Miami Beach Antique Show

van cleef and arpels
By Maria Tettamanti For miami.com

Antique aficionados, lend us your ears: The Original Miami Beach Antique Show is upon us.

Touted as America’s largest indoor antique show, the notable event takes place Feb. 10-13, 2017 at a NEW location, The Miami Fair Expo (10901 SW 24th Street, Miami). The Show showcases more than 600 recognized established dealers from across the globe, featuring Renaissance to Art Deco era collections such as fine art, American and European silver, antique jewelry, 17th-19th century furniture and more.

antique lamp

Also up for keeps? Attendees will find signed pieces from luxury brands such as Bulgari, Cartier, Rolex, Chanel, Van Cleef and Arpels, Boucheron and more, along with incredibly rare items such as a signed Picasso drawing.

There’s an educational component, too. Attendees can listen in on “Booth Talks” on Saturday and Sunday. These informal presentations will take place at vendor’s booths on a variety of subjects pertaining to the antique realm such as what to know about collecting silver, the origins of Art Deco, the history of leaded lamps and more.

The more you know…

Tickets cost $20 and up and are available for purchase here.

