The official guide to summer events for June

We’re halfway through June and excitement for the summer has continued to intensity despite a prolonged period of continuous downpour. No amount of water will keep Miamians from having a good time — indoors or out. The next half of June is stacked with wonderful happenings, from live performances by Miami’s best bands, to street markets, and wellness festivals, here’s what should be on your radar for the rest of the month:

Friday, June 16

Natalia Lafourcade – Olympia Theater presents seven-time Latin Grammy®-winner Natalia Lafourcade, one of Mexico’s biggest contemporary music stars. While anchored in her traditional roots, she also explores reggae, bossa nova, and calypso with intriguing acoustic guitar, piano, and stunningly delicate vocals.

Where: Olympia Theater – 174 E Flagler ST. Time: 8-10 p.m.. Tickets: Get them here.

Grand Opening B-Side – Grand Opening of Miami’s newest underground club focusing on pre 2000’s party music (classic hip hop, 80s, 90s and house) NO COVER.

Where: 2898 NW 7th Ave. Time: 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. Tickets: Free.

Soulful Buffet II – A Funky Soul Happening With The Funkiest Groups In All The Land, With Record Store Pop Ups, Food Trucks, Crafts, Drinks & Vibes But So Much More!

Where: The Wynwood Yard – 56 NW 29th ST. Time: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Tickets: Free.

Saturday, June 17

Summer Market at Tropical Vinyasa – Community in action! Come shop with some of your favorite holistic jewelry, food and clothing brands at the Tropical Vinyasa Summer Market. Vendors include: B a.mMIES, Pamela Wasabi Cookies, Flying Lizard, ALMA Aromatherapy, Purdy Ave and more.

Where: Tropical Vinyasa – 1825 West Ave. Time: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.. Tickets: Free.

Blackship Moment Opening – Curated by Alvaro Medina Perez in collaboration with &gallery. Featuring works by: Lesly Chacon, Benjamin Garcia, Kal Mansur, Keyser Siso, Jud Tani, Ryota Unno and Sounds by Bea Pernia.

Where: &gallery – 6308 NW 2nd Ave. Time: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.. Tickets: Free.

Summer Cabaret Concert – The Summer Cabaret Concert Series features intimate concerts inside the historic Stone House Ballroom at the Deering Estate. The 2017 series kicks-off on Saturday, June 17th with Hal Roland – jazz keyboard master, steel pan player, vocalist and WDNA radio host.

Where: Deering Estate – 16701 SW 72nd Ave. Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.. Tickets: $25.

BLOOM at Vizcaya – In celebration of Vizcaya’s centennial, visit the Village at dusk for Bloom: A Caretaker’s Diary, an immersive performance by Processional Arts Workshop (PAW). Created in local community workshops, a host of illuminated puppets and mobile projections bring retell the history of the Vizcaya Village.

Where: Vizcaya Village – 3250 S Miami Ave. Time: 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.. Tickets: Get them here.

Space Jam 35mm – Released in 1996, Space Jam was standard viewing for every kid who grew up in the 90’s. But don’t think this live-action/animated hybrid was just a cash grab: it features the talents of Bill Murray and was photographed by Michael Chapman (Jaws, Taxi Driver). So everybody get up, ‘cause it’s time to slam now.

Where: Coral Gables Art Cinema – 260 Aragon Ave. Time: 11:45 p.m.. Tickets: Get them here.

Sunday, June 18

Pineapple Sunday – Pineapple Sunday is back just in time for Father’s Day! Enjoy the most magical Sunday with great live music, cocktails, dominoes, a pig roast and much more. Live music on the Pineapple Stage starting at 2pm with Oigo, House Savage, Adam Scone, Gene Paul, Electric Kif and Vlade Divak. Everyone welcome!

Where: Ball & Chain – 1513 SW 8th ST. Time: 2-8 p.m.. Tickets: Free.

Father’s Day Brunch – What better way to spend an afternoon with dear ‘ol dad then eating some delicious BBQ and drinking whiskey. Featuring a special cocktail menu with the House of Walker Scotches that will pair perfectly with some delicious BBQ including a whole roasted pig. Enjoy complimentary tastings for the first 2 hours of the event! PS -Bring your swimsuits too if you want to jump in the pool.

Where: The Freehand – 2727 Indian Creek Dr. Time: 2-7 p.m.. Tickets: Free.

Vamos a la Playa – With a surge of new releases off Argot, Love Notes from Brooklyn, and a full length album on Honey Soundsystem’s label, Maya Bouldry-Morrison aka OCTO OCTA has made a significant contribution to house music in 2017. Vamos a la Playa couldn’t wait another moment to bring her back to Miami for another Sunday session at Gramps.

Where: Gramps – 176 NW 24th ST. Time: 5 p.m. – 12 a.m. Tickets: Free.

Tuesday, June 20

Support Local Mixer – Gather with local business owners, entrepreneurs, makers, and creatives to talk about how we can support each other through true, long-lasting collaborations. Peruse the stalls of South Florida makers at our Support Local kiosk, sip handmade drinks by Mac’s Pubs, and enjoy some delicious homegrown grub.

Where: Brothers & Brawlers – 359 SW 28th ST. Time: 6-8 p.m.. Tickets: RSVP here.

Breakfast Talk Series #4 – With a monthly meeting series, French Arts Associates intends to offer a platform to connect like-minded individuals in the Miami Arts community. Panelists and guests speakers include experts from different art professions, exploring all the aspects of the ever-changing art world and market.

Where: Downtown Media Center – 168 SE 1st ST. Time: 8:30 a.m – 10 a.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Wednesday, June 21

Make Music Day – Join Lincoln Road in celebrating Make Music Day with live performances by various musicians as part of the #onLincoln series. Launched in 1982, Make Music Day invites artists of all ages, skill levels and musical persuasions to come together and share their passion and talents with the world. Lincoln Road is committed to supporting the local arts community in order to bring people together and enliven the destination.

Where: Lincoln Road. Time: 5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.. Tickets: Free.

Fete de La Musique at The Yard – Welcome Summer with Music at Fête de la Musique (Make Music Miami), a global Francophone celebration of music on the summer solstice – the inspiration behind Fête, which began in Paris in 1982. Celebrate with a FREE show by T a.mBOKA at the The Wynwood Yard! Fête de la Musique in Miami is produced by Rhythm Foundation and the Consulate General of France in Miami and the office of Cultural Services, and engages musicians and music lovers across the City.

Where: The Wynwood Yard. Time: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.. Tickets: Free.

Let’s Get It (Yoga) On – Greenmonkey®, the New World Symphony, Manduka, Baptist Health South Florida, Whole Foods Market and Athleta present “Let’s Get It (Yoga) On!” in celebration of International Yoga Day with a community yoga class filled with love inside the exquisite Performance Hall of the New World Symphony. Come together for a practice, set to a “fun lovin’ playlist”, shared around the world.

Where: New World Symphony – 500 17th ST, Miami Beach. Time: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.. Tickets: Get them here.

Thursday, June 22

Meet Your Makers – Start off the evening with happy hour at 5pm with Dj Phaxas, beer $6, wine $7, and cocktails $8. Enjoy a Screening of The New Tropic’s Meet Your Makers episode featuring Robert Lee, hosted by Stuart Sheldon and conversation following the showing. Live performances from the Speak Fridays! Family.

Where: Perez Art Museum – 1103 Biscayne Blvd. Time: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.. Tickets: $16 GA, Free for P a.mM & The New Tropic members.

GOGO RISE Mixer – Formerly known as GOGO YoPro, GOGO R.I.S.E. is set to elevate Guitars Over Guns’ mission of empowering youth by creating a platform to accomplish two primary objectives: 1. Help Guitars Over Guns develop resources to reach more youth and 2. Connect like-minded Miamians with each other and their community, in pursuit of a more fulfilling life in the Magic City.

Where: Suviche Wynwood – 2751 N Miami Ave. Time: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.. Tickets: RSVP here.

Madewell x Prism Summer Series – Join Madewell Lincoln Road and Prism Creative Group for a live show with Brika. RSVP and make your next shopping trip extra fun (plus you’ll get 20% off your purchase).* Also, enjoy complimentary empanadas from Fufi Restaurant and sips from Barton & Guestier – Château Magnol.

Where: Madewell Lincoln Road – 714 Lincoln Road. Time: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.. Tickets: Free.

Friday, June 23

CreativeMornings – The intimate morning talks that have taken the nation by storm are back this month with the theme “Survival”. They invite Alejandra Bunster, theater director, author, and educator to speak on surviving education through creativity and imagination.

Where: Vizcaya Village. Time: 8:30 a.m – 10 a.m. Tickets: RSVP here.

Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead – Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter, The Woman in Black), Joshua McGuire (The Hour) and David Haig (Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Witness for the Prosecution) star in Tom Stoppard’s brilliantly funny situation comedy, broadcast live from The Old Vic theatre in London. David Leveaux’s new production marks the 50th anniversary of the play that made a young Tom Stoppard’s name overnight.

Where: Coral Gables Art Cinema. Time: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., June 23rd – 25th. Tickets: Get them here.

Miami Psych Fest – Eclectic Overdrive is partnering with The Bridge to bring you a monumental lineup that will surely be a staple in Miami’s music history. Any human being is welcome, but laws apply to drinking. First 50 to show up each day get free entry. Free parking.

Where: The Bridge – 4220 NW 7th Ave. Time: 5 p.m., June 23rd – 25th. Tickets: Get them here.

Saturday, June 24

Whole and Healthy Wellness Festival – Learn from a curated group of Miami practitioners, teachers, and mind-body wellness experts about how holistic health is easily attainable and here to stay! See the full schedule and list of participants, here.

Where: The Wynwood Yard. Time: 11 a.m – 6 p.m.. Tickets: RSVP here.

Master Class: Ikebana (Flower Arranging) – Learn from the best! Master artist Mieko Kubota will teach you how to create unique floral arrangements that reflect Japanese tradition. Take home your creation. Supplies included. Beginners welcome. Recommended for ages 13+. Space is limited and advanced reservations and payment required.

Where: HistoryMiami – 101 W Flagler ST. Time: 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.. Tickets: Get them here.

Summer Kickoff BBQ by Gaucho Ranch – The Gaucho squad will be grilling up three of their best cuts from 7-10pm out by the Shack and Anderson’s Chef Pepe will be behind his infamous chimichurri bar. Special drink pairings will be available all night to keep those taste buds working. 1 ticket gets you unlimited meat tasting + welcome punch.

Where: The Anderson – 709 NE 79th ST. Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.. Tickets: Get them here.

Mndsgn at Floyd Miami – He’s issued EPs and MP3s on labels like Klipmode and Fresh Selects. The Stones Throw label signed the producer in 2014 and released his spaced-out debut LP, Yawn Zen, that year. Bodywash, inspired by post-disco R&B, arrived in 2016. Now he’s in Miami and you’re going.

Where: Floyd Miami – 34 NE 11th ST. Time: 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Sunday, June 25

Abbey Brewing 22nd Anniversary – Abbey’s celebrating their 22nd Anniversary Birthday Bash.

Enjoy an open bar from 10 a.m-11 a.m, a complimentary Pig and Chicken

Roast, 13 killer craft beers for $6.50 each, and $6.50 cocktails and shots. Come on out and celebrate this special day with Miami’s oldest brewery. Must be 21+ to attend, no cover.

Where: Abbey Brewing Co. – 1115 16th ST, Miami Beach. Time: 10 a.m – 5 a.m. Tickets: Free.

Time Out Miami Presents: Tacos & Tequila – Time Out Miami’s first ever taco tasting. You’ll get to sample many varieties from each of the participating restaurants and wash ’em down with two complimentary cocktails courtesy of Jose Cuervo Tradicional. Live DJ sets, games and giveaways all afternoon long will pump up the party atmosphere. That’s what we call a Sunday Funday!

Where: MAPS Backlot – 342 NW 24th ST. Time: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.. Tickets: Get them here.

The Miami Flea – Quench your curiosity: find your rhythm, your palette, your closet, your new hobby. Hunt for vintage treasures, creative crafts and more thrift finds than ever before. Come hungry — we’re featuring our city’s best eateries and local delicacies! Come sit in the cool shade while you grub and enjoy live music with Miami’s favorite acts.

Where: 1445 N Miami Ave. Time: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.. Tickets: Free.

Flaming Classics: Gentlemen Prefer Blondes – A classic musical by Howard Hawks, GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES is truly a tale about the power of female friendship. The iconic film inspired a multitude of artists, ranging from Madonna (“Material Girl”) to Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge) with its gorgeous musical numbers. The screening, presented on 35mm, will be followed by a special live performance by Miss Toto.

Where: Bill Cosford Cinema – 5030 Brunson Dr. Time: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.. Tickets: Get them here.

Tuesday, June 27

Neighborhood Gathering at Sherwoods – Meet Little River residents, makers, business owners both present and future, to take in the neighborhood and connect. Talk about our hopes for the area’s future, get to know upcoming projects, and open up a conversation about how we can all grow together. Enjoy sips and bites, music, and great vibes all at Little River’s newest neighborhood gem.

Where: Sherwoods Bistro – 8281 NE 2nd Ave. Time: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.. Tickets: RSVP here.

Vinyl Market Tuesdays – The Vinyl Market is back! Every Tuesday classic films are projected on the walls while DJ Mutis plays an eclectic vinyl set. Happy Hour is from 5-9 pm and includes $5 well drinks, 5 beers for $5, and $5 house cocktails. Munch on complimentary popcorn while watching vintage movies and shop for records.

Where: El Patio – 167 NW 23rd St. Time: 5 p.m. – 12 a.m. Tickets: Free.

Wednesday, June 28

Miami Beach Food Truck & Music Fest – Food Truck & Music Fest Sponsored by T-Mobile continues in Miami Beach’s North Shore Bandshell on selected Wednesdays. Free live music by Matthew Sabatella and the Rambling String Band and a puppet show by the Fantasy Theatre Factory, Live street performances by the Front Yard Theatre Collective.

Where: North Beach Bandshell – 7272 Collins Ave. Time: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.. Tickets: Free.

Thursday, June 29

Prism Presents: Femina at Basement Miami – Welcome the Argentinian trio, Femina, who will be bringing their unique fusion of hip-hop, folk, and rap to the Basement Miami stage. Keep your phones down, and let the sisters take you on a journey to Patagonia with their sharp lyrics and enthralling rhythms. Believe us, your conversations can wait. Enjoy opening music by local acts and handmade sips.

Where: Basement Miami at The Miami Beach Edition – 2901 Collins Ave. Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.. Tickets: RSVP here.

Juice: 25th Anniversary + Q&A – JUICE is a favorite film from the early 90’s, not just because of the great casting. Most notably, Jermaine Hopkins as Eric “Steel” Thurman andTupac Shakur as Roland Bishop, but also the masterful direction by Dickerson who would go on to direct one of our other 90’s favorites, TALES FROM THE CRYPT: DEMON KNIGHT. Join The Film Junkies on June 29th and help celebrate this amazing piece of cinema with a post-screening Q&A with the director himself.

Where: O Cinema – 90 NW 29th ST. Time: 7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.. Tickets: Get them here.

Tribute to Radiohead’s Ok Computer – An Interstellar Burst is a tribute to Radiohead ‘s transcendent album, OK Computer which turned 20 years old this year.

Four of Miami’s best local bands will perform original sets with a final set that will be comprised of the entire album performed in a collaborative format by the bands : SNOWMOON, Dama Vicke, Drawing Bored, Off Orbit.

Where: 1306 Miami – 1306 N Miami Ave. Time: 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. Tickets: $5.

Friday, June 30

Speakfridays with Rob Lee – Miami’s Most Diverse Open Mic. An Eclectic Mix of Live Performances, With Special Surprise Guests! Theme of the Show: “Elevate” Special Performances by: Comedian Esther Ku, Poet Aja-Monet + More! Live Art, Music by: Alan Meneses aka Pazmal & E.L.E.M.E.N.T.S. Hosted by: Robert Lee.

Where: SpeakFridays – 404 NW 26th ST. Time: 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. Tickets: Get them here.

ArtOfficial Live at The Yard – Miami-based ArtOfficial are a hip-hop ensemble with jazz and funk influences featuring vocalists Newsense and Logics, Ralfy Valencia on bass, Keith Cooper on the saxophone, Armando Lopez on Drums, Jason Mathews on keyboards & Eric Escanes on guitar. And they’re back at The Yard for a very special live performance!

Where: The Wynwood Yard. Time: 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. Tickets: Free.