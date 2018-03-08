The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Expo can get costly. Here’s how to save some cash

By now you’ve been hearing its signature jingle “Be There, The Fair!,” but actually attending the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Expo can get pricey. Before the adrenaline rush from carnival rides or stuffing your face with food, it’s not a bad idea to wonder how you might save some money.

The Miami-Dade County fair returns on March 15 and runs through April 8 (it will be closed March 19, March 20, April 2 and April 3). Before you plan your trip, here are a few money-saving tips:

Opening Day Offers

Spin, twirl and dip on the Crazy Mouse ride. (Handout)

Take advantage of $7 General Admission all day on opening day March 15. No coupon required.

Military and First Responders Appreciation Day

Opening Day is also Military and First Responders Appreciation Day. Active and retired military personnel receive free admission with a valid ID this day and every Wednesday during the Fair. The same offer is extended to police and fire rescue personnel with a valid ID.

Free Admission for Young Kids and Senior Citizens

Feel that adrenaline as you speed down the colorful slide. (Handout)

Kids five and under and seniors 65 and older get in free all day, every day.

School Discounts

All Miami-Dade County students receive a free student admission ticket that’s valid Monday through Friday. Ticket must be presented. This includes public, private, parochial, charter and home schools.

FIU Student & Employee Appreciation Day

FIU students and employees get in free on March 21 with a valid ID during FIU Student & Employee Appreciation Day.

Boys and Girls Scouts Discounts

Boys and Girl Scouts wearing their uniform receive free admission on March 26, which is Boys and Girl Scouts’ Day.

Early Arrival Discounts

Defy gravity as you hang on for dear life on this classic ride. (Handout)

Arrive before 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and pay only $7 (a $5 saving). This discount is not valid on opening day and can’t be combined with other offers. A coupon must be presented. (Click here to access coupons.)

Coca-Cola Offers

And no need to save those Coke cans anymore, now you can bring in a wrapper from either your two-liter or 20 oz. bottle before 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and get in for $7.