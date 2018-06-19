The Marlins are finally doing something right: Free Pitbull Bobbleheads

You swore you were never going to forgive the Miami Marlins. You’re not over losing Giancarlo Stanton. You swore vengeance on Derek Jeter. You didn’t even want to drive past Marlins Park again, and if you absolutely had to, you planned to raise a single finger in tribute.

Until the Pitbull Bobblehead.

The Marlins have decreed July 29 as 305 Day, and in honor of it the team is releasing the first Pitbull Bobblehead by Del Toro. And not just any Bobblehead. This one talks, courtesy of Mr. Worldwide’s own voice.

We haven’t heard what it says, but we’d bet a relief pitcher and a third base coach that it says “Dale.”

Fans eager to add Pitbull to their Bobblehead collection need to get to the 1:10 game against the Washington Nationals early. Bobbleheads will be available only as long as supplies last. And we’re betting these are going to go faster than the Justin Bour Superhero Bobbleheads on July 1 against the Mets.

As for Mr. Worldwide himself, he says in a release: “It’s an honor.”

“The Marlins have been great partners not only in support of the Pitbull brand but its contributions to the neighboring SLAM! (Sports, Leadership, Arts, Management) Academy and its students, 3054Lyf.”

The Sunday afternoon game will also feature celebrity appearance and a post game concert. Can’t imagine who it’ll be.