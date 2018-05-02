The giant piñata is coming back to drop free drinks into your life

Look to the skies, from which drinks will come.

Remember the giant piñata hoisted above the crowd last Cinco de Mayo in Wynwood? The one that rained free drink tickets?

Good. Because that piñata is coming back for this year’s Cinco de Wynwood fiesta – this time with pyrotechnics.

The free festival starts at noon Friday and runs until 3 a.m. Saturday (or until the tequila gets the best of you, speaking of explosions). You’ll find everything you require in a Cinco de Mayo celebration: shots, tacos, mariachis, a mechanical bull and music (reggaeton artist Reykon will perform).

And don’t worry. The piñata – the largest in Florida, created by SWARM – will loom 40 feet above the crowd and will drop treats on Avion Tequila -soaked revelers.

Be sure to keep your phone ready: “Let’s just say it will be an Instagrammable, one of a kind experience,” says SWARM CEO Tony Albelo.

The festival takes place at the Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave.

Candy, necklaces and free drink tickets spilled from the piñata. See if you can guess which were the most popular items.