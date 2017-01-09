The definitive guide to art walks in Miami and Miami-Dade County

Art walk lovers are probably most familiar with the long-running Gables Gallery Night, the veteran of the walks, around for nearly 20 years, and right behind it is the Wynwood Art Walk which is nearing nearly a decade in existence. Throw into the mix the newer, but now established Bird Road Arts District plus, the up and coming Leah Arts District and Little Haiti Arts District and it’s a mixed bag worth exploring.

Gables Gallery Night

Why mess with a good thing? That’s what the organizers of Gables Gallery Night must know all too well, given that they’ve never changed the First Friday of every month as their night. The trolley is still the way to go during the art walk that winds through Downtown Coral Gables. Expect to see mostly Latin American art by several established gallery owners, mainly Virginia Miller Galleries, a mainstay of the area and the one responsible for the Gallery Night phenomenon. First Friday of the month, 7-10 pm, click here for route and trolley stops

Cultural Fridays (Viernes Culturales) and Little Havana Art Walk

Calle Ocho (SW 8th St.) in Little Havana is certainly the place to get a window cafecito, croqueta or pastry (or all three) but like Gables Gallery Night, it has also been a hot spot for art, music and history. Since 2000, the last Friday of the month has meant Cultural Fridays (Viernes Culturales) when they close down SW 8th St. from 13th to 17th Avenues. Galleries are open, bands perform and Miami’s best known historian Dr. Paul George conducts walking tours. Tacked on to the area’s cultural offerings a few years later was the Little Havana Art Walk on the second Friday of the month. This event focuses solely on exhibitions at galleries, mainly in the Futurama Building at 1637 with a few others sprinkled in. The artwork is colorful and includes sculptures, paintings, mixed media and photography.

Bird Road Art Walk

Like Cultural Fridays, the Bird Road Arts District debuted 16 years ago. A desolate area of mostly warehouse spaces in a nondescript area off Bird Road and SW 72nd Ave. was designated as the District and the art walks began. Since then on the third Saturday of the month, the galleries, alternative spaces plus antique shops, home and design stores and even a live theater stage open up for the walk from 7-10 pm. Grab a brew while you’re checking out the art at Lincoln’s Beard Brewing Co.

ArtCenter South Florida’s Studio Crawl

This could almost be called a meet and greet with the artists, because they are actually in their studios working during the crawl. It’s the perfect opportunity to ask questions and interact one-on-one with the artists. Having survived the drastic changes to Lincoln Road over the years, ArtCenter has been around since 1984, a virtual eternity on South Beach. To this day, they’re still providing an intimate experience for the true art lovers. Studio Crawls are on the first Wednesday of the month from 7-9 p.m. 924 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach.

Wynwood Art Walk

The murals, hipsters and wanna-be-seens hang out here regularly and are joined by massive crowds on the Second Saturday of the month for the Wynwood Art Walk. What began as a mash up, thrown-together event has evolved into a more organized monthly event. You can still wander around on your own, checking out artists on street corners creating art on a canvas or a mural on the side of a building and pop in and out of plenty of gallery spaces. There is also a one-hour guided gallery tour that departs at 7:45 p.m. with a meeting location revealed when your ticket is booked online. Tours are $22 and you can book them right here. The free art walk is 6 – 10 p.m. mainly along the neighborhood’s main drag NW 2nd Ave. between 28th and 22nd Streets. The food trucks and other vendors are now located along NW 5th Ave.

Leah Arts District

Who would have thought the next hot spot for art, especially murals, one that’s giving Wynwood a possible challenge, would be Hialeah, but with the creation of the Leah Arts District, that’s what has happened. Cheap and available rent helped the district become reality and it is now a burgeoning area for street artists and a brewery (Unbranded Brewery). At the District’s opening in 2015 it was a who’s who of Miami’s street artists including Kazilla, Atomik, Abstrk and Trek 6, taking to the walls. Now local artists have a place to work and have their art appreciated by the public. Although they have no organized art walk, they host regular block parties. 1501 E. 10th Ave., Hialeah.

Little Haiti/Little River

With Wynwood busting at the seams, the next areas beginning to see a sprouting of galleries and other spaces are Little Haiti and Little River. Gallery Diet at 6315 NW 2nd Ave., a one-time fixture in Wynwood, is now in Little Haiti, along with & gallery, Yeleen Gallery 294 NW 54th St. and MADE at the Citadel space, 8325 NE 2nd Ave. A pioneer space of Wynwood, Emerson Dorsch Gallery is also set to move into Little Haiti to 5900 NW 2nd Ave. It’s only a matter of time before an art walk develops.