The biggest bounce house in the world is coming. Here’s how to get tickets.

Are you feeling the need to jump around, Miami? Good. Because the biggest bounce house on the planet is heading our way.

You may wonder just how big a bounce house could actually be. The answer: BIG. The Big Bounce America is 20,0000 square feet, big enough for adults and kids. In fact, there are adults-only sessions so grown-ups can zip around without the kids getting in the way.

There’s also a basketball court and an obstacle course, and you can whoosh down a giant slide into a ball pit outside the main structure. Expect blasts of confetti and a professional DJ.

We imagine this bounce house situation involves a lot of happy screaming.

And because one bounce house is not enough, next to the bounce house is Bounce Village with a water slide and a separate structure for little bouncers.

The spectacle makes two South Florida stops (and also stops in Tampa and Orlando):

Boca Raton

March 16-18 at Burt Aaronson Regional Park, 125514 Glades Rd.

Pinecrest

March 23-25 at Evelyn Greer Park, 8200 SW 124th St.

Tickets are $9-$17 for kids and $25 for adults (16 and up). They can be purchased here. Trust us when we tell you you’re not going to want to wait til the day of, because they sell out fast.

Kids 3 and under must be accompanied by parents at toddler sessions. Junior sessions are recommended for kids 7 and under, and kids 8-15 can attend Bigger Kids Sessions. Every person entering the bounce house must have a ticket.