Where to explore Coconut Grove’s eclectic mix of boutiques
Much of the shopping in Coconut Grove revolves around its central business district, near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Main Highway. Within this busy pedestrian-friendly hub, unique boutiques offer everything from fine jewelry and antique books to avant-garde fashions, swimwear and gravity skateboards.
In addition to its retail streetscape, The Grove is home to CocoWalk, a shopping and entertainment complex. When the sun sets, CocoWalk lights up the night with a variety of restaurants and bars. Another unique collection of shops and entertainment venues waits next door, at Mayfair in the Grove, where visitors enjoy bistro and restaurant dining.
1. Aesop
Aesop, the skin and hair care shop, has only two in Miami, one of them in Coconut Grove.
305-567-0575
aesop.com
2. The Bookstore in the Grove & Organic Kitchen
The Bookstore in the Grove & Organic Kitchen, a community-focused independently owned bookstore, has an extensive selection of art, photography and architecture books, as well as a large children’s section.
305-443-2855
thebookstoreinthegrove.com
3. Celestial Treasures
Celestial Treasures is the go-to place for books, crystals, oils, herbs, tarot cards and incense. The store also offers classes, tarot card readings and energetic healing.
305-461-2341
celestial-treasures.com
4. Edite Mode
Edite Mode carries contemporary fashion labels and limited quantities of the latest trends.
305-442-674
Editemode.com
5. First Flight Out/PAN AM By Palm Produce
First Flight Out/PAN AM By Palm Produce, in an ode to Pan Am’s glory days, offers everything for your next getaway from comfortable easy-to-pack clothing to the iconic Pan Am carry-on bag. Just blocks from the site of Pan Am’s first air terminal at Dinner Key.
305-774-7220
thefirstflightout.com
6. Kit and Ace
Kit and Ace has athletic wear with the styling of street-wear.
7. Maya Hatcha
Maya Hatcha, an oldie but goodie, sells a mix of ethnic clothing in natural fabrics, Indian tapestries, essential oils and jewelry.
305-443-9040
mayahatcha.com
8. Pineda Covalin
Pineda Covalin is a very Miami boutique, with a unique collection of textiles that includes scarves, ties, shawls, ponchos and silk handbags — inspired by Mexican and Latin American art.
305-332-1161
pinedacovalinmiami.com
9. TKS Coconut Grove
TKS Coconut Grove is the go-to place for all things you can do on a board — surf, kite, skate and paddle. In addition to a large selection of the very popular Penny Skateboards from Australia, the store offers boards, board accessories and demos to try.
305-646-1681
tksmiami.com
10. Cocowalk
If you can’t resist chain stores, try Cocowalk, an outdoor mall that brings together retail, dining and entertainment options, including 15-screen luxury movie theater Cinepolis.
305-444-0777
cocowalk.net
