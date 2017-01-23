Where to explore Coconut Grove’s eclectic mix of boutiques

Much of the shopping in Coconut Grove revolves around its central business district, near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Main Highway. Within this busy pedestrian-friendly hub, unique boutiques offer everything from fine jewelry and antique books to avant-garde fashions, swimwear and gravity skateboards.

In addition to its retail streetscape, The Grove is home to CocoWalk, a shopping and entertainment complex. When the sun sets, CocoWalk lights up the night with a variety of restaurants and bars. Another unique collection of shops and entertainment venues waits next door, at Mayfair in the Grove, where visitors enjoy bistro and restaurant dining.

1. Aesop Aesop, the skin and hair care shop, has only two in Miami, one of them in Coconut Grove. Show details

Show map 305-567-0575

aesop.com 2994 McFarlane Rd. Take me there

2. The Bookstore in the Grove & Organic Kitchen The Bookstore in the Grove & Organic Kitchen, a community-focused independently owned bookstore, has an extensive selection of art, photography and architecture books, as well as a large children’s section. Show details

Show map 305-443-2855

thebookstoreinthegrove.com 3390 Mary St. Take me there

3. Celestial Treasures Celestial Treasures is the go-to place for books, crystals, oils, herbs, tarot cards and incense. The store also offers classes, tarot card readings and energetic healing. Show details

Show map 305-461-2341

celestial-treasures.com 3444 Main Hwy. Take me there

4. Edite Mode Edite Mode carries contemporary fashion labels and limited quantities of the latest trends. Show details

Show map 305-442-674

Editemode.com 3015 Grand Ave. Take me there

5. First Flight Out/PAN AM By Palm Produce First Flight Out/PAN AM By Palm Produce, in an ode to Pan Am’s glory days, offers everything for your next getaway from comfortable easy-to-pack clothing to the iconic Pan Am carry-on bag. Just blocks from the site of Pan Am’s first air terminal at Dinner Key. Show details

Show map 305-774-7220

thefirstflightout.com 3015 Grand Ave. Take me there

6. Kit and Ace Kit and Ace has athletic wear with the styling of street-wear. Show details

Show map kitandace.com 3401 Main Hwy. Take me there

7. Maya Hatcha Maya Hatcha. Photo: Vanessa Garcia Maya Hatcha, an oldie but goodie, sells a mix of ethnic clothing in natural fabrics, Indian tapestries, essential oils and jewelry. Show details

Show map 305-443-9040

mayahatcha.com 3058 Grand Ave. Take me there

8. Pineda Covalin Pineda Covalin is a very Miami boutique, with a unique collection of textiles that includes scarves, ties, shawls, ponchos and silk handbags — inspired by Mexican and Latin American art. Show details

Show map 305-332-1161

pinedacovalinmiami.com 3460 Main Hwy. Take me there

9. TKS Coconut Grove TKS Coconut Grove is the go-to place for all things you can do on a board — surf, kite, skate and paddle. In addition to a large selection of the very popular Penny Skateboards from Australia, the store offers boards, board accessories and demos to try. Show details

Show map 305-646-1681

tksmiami.com 2990 McFarlane Rd. Take me there